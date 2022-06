Xiaomi 13: sarà il flagship più potente e arriverà a fine anno

Snapdragon 8 Gen 2

SM8550



TSMC 4nm process

1+2+2+3 CPU

1 × Cortex X3

2 × A720

2 × A710

3 × A510



Adreno 740 GPU



