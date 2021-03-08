Il portale Famitsu ha pubblicato i dati sulle vendite di giochi e console per il mercato giapponese per quanto concerne la settimana che va dal 22 al 28 febbraio 2021. Possiamo notare, oltre ai maggiori videogames di successo attualmente in circolazione, che la console ibrida della grande N continua a registrare incassi da record, nonostante sia presente sul mercato da quattro anni e nonostante Sony e Microsoft abbiano rilasciato le loro soluzioni next-gen (PS5 e XSX/XSS). Da notare che “Story of Seasons: Pioneers of Olive Town” per Switch è stata la nuova uscita più venduta della settimana, con 202.396 copie vendute al dettaglio.

Ecco i giochi più venduti: quelli per Switch dominano la classifica

Dal punto di vista hardware, Switch e Switch Lite hanno venduto 78.049 unità, mentre la PlayStation 5 ha venduto 33.838 unità. PlayStation 4 ha venduto 3.217 unità e la Xbox Series soltanto 1.487 unità. Purtroppo i problemi legati alla carenza di chipset stanno influendo negativamente sugli stock dei prodotti di nuova generazione dei due giganti del mondo videoludico.

Ecco la classifica dei videogames più venduti nell’ultimo periodo:

[NSW] Story of Seasons: Pioneers of Olive Town (Marvelous, 25/02/21) – 202.396;

[NSW] Bravely Default II (Square Enix, 26/02/21) – 93.061;

[NSW] Super Mario 3D World + Bowser’s Fury (Nintendo, 02/12/21) – 74.811 (422.784);

[NSW] Momotaro Dentetsu: Showa, Heisei, Reiwa mo Teiban! (Konami, 19/11/20) – 40.610 (1.974.795);

[NSW] Ring Fit Adventure (Nintendo, 18/10/19) – 19.032 (2.413.077);

[NSW] Mario Kart 8 Deluxe (Nintendo, 28/04/17) – 13.575 (3.699.547);

[NSW] Animal Crossing: New Horizons (Nintendo, 20/03/20) – 13.332 (6.668.414);

[NSW] Debutto di Uta no Prince-sama per Nintendo Switch ( 25/02/21) – 10.588;

[NSW] Super Smash Bros. Ultimate (Nintendo, 12/07/18) – 9.957 (4.175.273);

[NSW] Minecraft (Microsoft, 21/06/18) – 9.386 (1.834.873);

[NSW] Splatoon 2 (Nintendo, 21/07/17) – 9.115 (3.796.602);

[NSW] Pokemon Spada / Scudo (The Pokemon Company, 15/11/19) – 9.069 (3.980.667);

[NSW] Little Nightmares II (Bandai Namco, 02/10/21) – 5.994 (37.985);

[NSW] Clubhouse Games: 51 Worldwide Classics (Nintendo, 06/05/20) – 5.828 (649.665);

[NSW] Darius Cozmic Revelation (Taito, 25/02/21) – 5.341 (Nuovo);

[NSW] Super Mario Party (Nintendo, 10/05/18) – 4.479 (1.833.609);;

[NSW] The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild (Nintendo, 03/03/17) – 4,325 (1,784,661);

[PS4] Little Nightmares II (Bandai Namco, 02/10/21) – 4.289 (19.826);

[PS4] Darius Cozmic Revelation (Taito, 25/02/21) – 3.540;

[NSW] Dragon Quest XI S: Echoes of an Elusive Age Definitive Edition (New Price Version) (Square Enix, 12/04/20) – 3,363 (73,199);

[NSW] Super Mario 3D All-Stars (Nintendo, 18/09/20) – 3.142 (565.032);

[NSW] Cotton Reboot! (BEEP, 02/25/21) – 2.894;

[NSW] Pikmin 3 Deluxe (Nintendo, 30/10/20) – 2.679 (545.126);

[PS4] NieR: Automata Game of the YoRHa Edition (Square Enix, 21/02/19) – 2.644 (108.865);

[NSW] Fitness Boxing 2: Rhythm & Exercise (Imagineer, 12/03/20) – 2.548 (76.038);

[NSW] Human Fall Flat (Teyon Japan, 25/06/20) – 2.436 (122.746);

[NSW] Hyrule Warriors: Age of Calamity (Koei Tecmo, 11/20/20) – 2.404 (349.480);

[NSW] Sakuna: Of Rice and Ruin (Marvelous, 11/12/20) – 2.364 (142.200);

[NSW] New Super Mario Bros.U Deluxe (Nintendo, 01/11/19) – 2.250 (1.039.133);

[PS4] Empire of Sin (Sega, 25/02/21) – 2.098.

Risultati delle vendite di console fisiche:

Switch – 50.141 (15.219.554);

Switch Lite – 27.908 (3.346.656);

PlayStation 5 – 30.117 (356.683);

PlayStation 5 Digital Edition – 3.721 (66.176);

PlayStation 4 – 3,201 (7,764,284);

Xbox Series X – 1.429 (27.883);

Nuovo 2DS LL (incluso 2DS) – 673 (1.156.715);

Xbox Series S – 58 (7,634);

PlayStation 4 Pro – 16 (1.575.662).

