Google rilascia le patch di sicurezza di marzo per la gamma Pixel

Il mese di marzo inizia con il piede giusto per i numerosi utenti muniti di uno smartphone Pixel di Google che, dopo l'arrivo del tanto atteso aggiornamento ad Android 12L e il Feature Drop di marzo con un fiume di novità, possono installare anche le patch di sicurezza aggiornate al mese di marzo.

Il team di sviluppo del colosso di Mountain View ha introdotto una quantità piuttosto considerevole di correzioni di bug e di falle di sicurezza – 80 per la precisione -, la cui lista completa è disponibile qui in basso.

Ricordiamo, inoltre, che le patch di sicurezza di questo mese sono disponibili per Pixel 3a, Pixel 3a XL, Pixel 4, Pixel 4 XL, Pixel 4a, Pixel 4a (5G), Pixel 5, Pixel 5a (5G9, Pixel 6 e Pixel 6 Pro.

Ecco la lista completa delle correzioni relative alle patch di sicurezza di marzo per gli smartphone Google Pixel:

Audio

Fixes & improvements for audio playback issues in certain apps *[1].

Battery & Power

General improvements for wireless charging in certain conditions *[3].

General improvements for battery & thermal performance in certain conditions *[2].

Fix for issue causing inadvertent “Unplug Charger” notification to appear while charging in certain conditions *[2].

Biometrics

Bluetooth

Fix for issue preventing Bluetooth to be enabled in certain conditions *[2].

Fix for issue causing occasional audio glitches during playback with certain Bluetooth devices *[2].

Fix for issue causing Bluetooth to turn on after disabling in certain conditions *[1].

Camera

Fix for issue causing frame drop during video capture in certain modes and conditions *[2].

Display & Graphics

General improvements for Adaptive brightness response in certain conditions *[2].

Fix for occasional white screen flash after display goes to sleep *[1].

Fix for occasional screen flicker in notification shade when dragging from top of screen *[2].

Fix for issue occasionally causing a green flicker to appear in certain media apps when playing HDR content *[2].

Fix for issue causing display refresh rate to lock at 60Hz under certain conditions *[2].

Framework

Fix for issue causing screensaver to turn on while toggled off *[1].

Fix for issue causing persistent new device setup prompt to appear in certain conditions *[1].

Sensors

General improvements for sensor stability & response in certain conditions *[2].

Fix for issue preventing auto-rotate to detect device orientation in certain conditions *[2].

Fix for issue causing device to occasionally continue vibrating after accepting or dismissing a call *[1].

Fix for issue causing Active Edge to take a screenshot instead of opening Assistant in certain conditions *[5].

System

Kernel update to 5.10.66 for Pixel 6 & Pixel 6 Pro.

Kernel update to 4.19.220 for Pixel 4a (5G), Pixel 5 & Pixel 5a (5G).

Kernel update to 4.14.257 for Pixel 4, Pixel 4 XL & Pixel 4a.

Kernel update to 4.9.292 for Pixel 3a & Pixel 3a XL.

Fix for issue occasionally preventing OTA updates to install *[7].

Fix for issue causing inadvertent “device corrupt” error to appear in certain conditions *[2].

Telephony

Fix for issue causing network data icon to disappear after sending an MMS message in certain conditions *[1].

Fix for issue causing device to reboot repeatedly after transferring SIM *[9].

Touch

User Interface

Add shortcut to open Calendar app from At A Glance on home screen *[1].

Fix for issue causing “Add a language” list to overlap with title text in Settings *[1].

Fix for issue causing bottom layer of system navigation to disappear in certain conditions *[1].

Fix for issue causing Bubbles info overlay to appear misaligned over apps under certain conditions *[1].

Fix for issue causing certain home screen content to display under lock screen when animation duration is customized *[1].

Fix for issue causing certain home screen icons to appear misaligned in certain conditions *[1].

Fix for issue causing certain widgets to render incorrectly on home screen after setting up device from a backup *[1].

Fix for issue causing delay before available networks appear in Internet Tile under certain conditions *[1].

Fix for issue causing error while adding widgets to home screen after downgrading apps *[1].

Fix for issue causing fingerprint unlock icon to appear invisible on lock screen in certain conditions *[1].

Fix for issue causing fingerprint unlock to appear disabled while Smart Lock is enabled under certain conditions *[1].

Fix for issue causing incoming notifications to occasionally render over Quick Settings while notification shade is expanded *[1].

Fix for issue causing incorrect colors or theme to display in Quick Settings in certain conditions *[1].

Fix for issue causing longer load times for UI after unlock in certain conditions *[1].

Fix for issue causing notification shade to collapse after unlocking device when replying to a notification from the lock screen *[1].

Fix for issue causing notifications to display as invisible on lock screen under certain conditions *[1].

Fix for issue causing occasional animation stutter while using Overview in landscape mode *[1].

Fix for issue causing occasional flicker on lock screen when tapping to expand notifications *[1].

Fix for issue causing Picture-in-Picture (PIP) controls to display misaligned from window in certain conditions *[1].

Fix for issue causing Picture-in-Picture (PIP) windows to dismiss when flinging across the screen under certain conditions *[1].

Fix for issue causing Quick Settings overlay to stay on the screen in certain conditions *[1].

Fix for issue causing recent apps to not display in Overview under certain conditions *[1].

Fix for issue causing the end of the “All Apps” list in Settings to cut off if certain apps are disabled *[1].

Fix for issue causing wallpaper to appear blurred after locking screen with app drawer open *[1].

Fix for issue enabling Quick Settings toggles to be tapped from home screen in certain conditions *[1].

Fix for issue occasionally causing app splash screens to flash on screen without a transition *[1].

Fix for issue occasionally causing battery charge level to incorrectly display on Ambient display (AOD) *[1].

Fix for issue occasionally causing blank background on home screen after setting wallpaper *[1].

Fix for issue occasionally causing device wallpaper to flash before resuming app after unlocking the device *[1].

Fix for issue occasionally causing gap between app icons to appear in app drawer *[1].

Fix for issue occasionally causing icons and text in connected devices Settings page to appear misaligned *[1].

Fix for issue occasionally causing prompt to disable mobile network to appear when scrolling in Network settings screen *[1].

Fix for issue occasionally causing silent notifications to appear under alerting section in notification shade *[1].

Fix for issue occasionally causing the launcher to crash when when entering overview in 3-button navigation mode *[1].

Fix for issue occasionally causing the notification shade to appear transparent in the launcher *[1].

Fix for issue occasionally causing volume slider overlay to jump to the edge of the screen before disappearing *[1].

Fix for issue occasionally causing widgets with dynamic theming to display using a different color palette after waking device *[1].

Fix for issue occasionally preventing weather information to display in At A Glance widget on home screen *[1].

Fix for issue preventing conversation bubble to be dismissed in certain conditions *[1].

Fix for issue preventing double-tap to wake from being disabled under certain conditions *[1].

Fix for issue preventing mirroring device screen to cast display under certain conditions *[1].

General improvements for performance in certain UI transitions and animations *[1].