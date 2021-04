A new unverified Battlefield 6 leak claims:



• Set in Eurasia in the 2030s.

• 13 maps designed around 128 player conquest.

• No vehicle spawn screen.

• Assault, Engineer, Support, and Recon return.

• Free-to-play Battle Royale coming March 2022.

• Teaser coming this week. pic.twitter.com/pTZIClnTwV