Xiaomi may be making the 2021 version of the Mi 6!



Some things are compatible with each other like puzzle pieces. That's why we think it's going to happen.



The same was true of the recently released Redmi Note 8 (2021) [biloba] > https://t.co/sJ6C7Bj4w1 pic.twitter.com/B4pO9i0qCK