Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra: la fotocamera è un "downgrade"

#GalaxyS22Ultra actually has "downgraded" 3X and 10X zoom lens.



S21Ultra:

S5K3J1, 1/3.24", 10MP, 1.22µm, focal length: 9.0mm(3X) 30.6mm(10X)

S22Ultra:

IMX754,1/3.52",10MP, 1.12µm, focal length:7.9mm (3X) 27.2mm(10X)

S21Ultra used Samsung CMOS, now we have smaller Sony CMOS.