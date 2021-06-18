Con il debutto della Stagione 4 di Call of Duty Warzone è arrivato il supporto ai 120Hz anche su PS5, attivando l'apposita funzione dalle impostazioni della console. Questa opzione offre un'esprienza di gioco ben più fluida e reattiva rispetto ai classici 60Hz, per sfruttare l'alto frame rate occorre collegare la console ad un monitor che supporti i 120Hz, utilizzando un cavo HDMI 2.1.
Di seguito abbiamo stilato una lista di tutti i titoli compatibili con i 120Hz su PS5 e Xbox Series X, la console di Microsoft è molto avanti su questo frangente con ben 76 titoli compatibili, mentre PlayStation sta pian piano aggiornando la lista, ad oggi soltanto 13 giochi supportano i 120Hz. Il vantaggio di Xbox deriva dalla funzione FPS Boost, che consente di riprodurre i giochi della passata generazione ad un framerate ben più alto, sfruttando appieno le potenzialità del nuovo hardware next-gen.
PS5: giochi a 120Hz
- Apex Legends (TBC)
- Borderlands 3
- Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War
- Call of Duty: Warzone
- Destiny 2
- Devil May Cry 5 Special Edition
- Dirt 5
- Fortnite
- Monster Boy and the Cursed Kingdom
- The Nioh Collection (Nioh and Nioh 2)
- Rainbow Six Siege
- Tony Hawk's Pro Skater 1+2
- WRC 9
Xbox Series X: giochi a 120Hz
- Apex Legends (announced)
- Battle Chasers: Nightwar
- Battlefield 1
- Battlefield 4
- Battlefield 5
- Battlefield Hardline
- Borderlands 3
- Call of Duty: Warzone
- Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War
- CrossCode
- Destiny 2
- Devil May Cry 5 Special Edition
- Dirt 4
- Dirt 5
- Don't Starve: Giant Edition
- ExoMecha
- Fortnite
- Gears 5
- Golf With Your Friends
- Halo Infinite
- Halo: Spartan Assault
- Halo: The Master Chief Collection
- Hollow Knight: Voidheart Edition
- Hyperscape
- Island Saver
- Jydge
- King Oddball
- Lego Marvel Superheroes
- Lego Marvel's Avengers
- Lego The Hobbit
- Mad Max
- Mass Effect Legendary Edition
- Metal: Hellsinger
- Metro 2033 Redux
- Metro: Last Light Redux
- Minecraft Dungeons
- Mirror's Edge Catalyst
- Monster Boy and the Cursed Kingdom
- Moving Out
- My Friend Pedro
- New Super Lucky's Tale
- Ori and the Will of the Wisps
- Orphan of the Machine
- Overcooked! 2
- Paladins
- Plants vs Zombies Battle for Neighborville
- Plants vs Zombies Garden Warfare
- Plants vs Zombies Garden Warfare 2
- Power Rangers: Battle for the Grid
- Rainbow Six Siege
- Overwatch
- Realm Royale
- Rocket League
- Rogue Company
- Samurai Shodown
- Sea of Thieves
- Second Extinction
- Smite
- Star Wars Squadrons
- Star Wars Battlefront
- Star Wars Battlefront 2
- Super Lucky's Tale
- Superhot
- Superhot: Mind Control Delete
- The Falconeer
- The Gardens Between
- The Lego Movie Game
- The Touryst
- Titanfall
- Titanfall 2
- Totally Reliable Delivery Service
- Tony Hawk's Pro Skater 1+2
- Unravel 2
- Unruly Heroes
- Untitled Goose Game
- WRC 9