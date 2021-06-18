Con il debutto della Stagione 4 di Call of Duty Warzone è arrivato il supporto ai 120Hz anche su PS5, attivando l'apposita funzione dalle impostazioni della console. Questa opzione offre un'esprienza di gioco ben più fluida e reattiva rispetto ai classici 60Hz, per sfruttare l'alto frame rate occorre collegare la console ad un monitor che supporti i 120Hz, utilizzando un cavo HDMI 2.1.

Di seguito abbiamo stilato una lista di tutti i titoli compatibili con i 120Hz su PS5 e Xbox Series X, la console di Microsoft è molto avanti su questo frangente con ben 76 titoli compatibili, mentre PlayStation sta pian piano aggiornando la lista, ad oggi soltanto 13 giochi supportano i 120Hz. Il vantaggio di Xbox deriva dalla funzione FPS Boost, che consente di riprodurre i giochi della passata generazione ad un framerate ben più alto, sfruttando appieno le potenzialità del nuovo hardware next-gen.

PS5: giochi a 120Hz

  • Apex Legends (TBC)
  • Borderlands 3
  • Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War
  • Call of Duty: Warzone
  • Destiny 2
  • Devil May Cry 5 Special Edition
  • Dirt 5
  • Fortnite
  • Monster Boy and the Cursed Kingdom
  • The Nioh Collection (Nioh and Nioh 2)
  • Rainbow Six Siege
  • Tony Hawk's Pro Skater 1+2
  • WRC 9

Xbox Series X: giochi a 120Hz

  • Apex Legends (announced)
  • Battle Chasers: Nightwar
  • Battlefield 1
  • Battlefield 4
  • Battlefield 5
  • Battlefield Hardline
  • Borderlands 3
  • Call of Duty: Warzone
  • Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War
  • CrossCode
  • Destiny 2
  • Devil May Cry 5 Special Edition
  • Dirt 4
  • Dirt 5
  • Don't Starve: Giant Edition
  • ExoMecha
  • Fortnite
  • Gears 5
  • Golf With Your Friends
  • Halo Infinite
  • Halo: Spartan Assault
  • Halo: The Master Chief Collection
  • Hollow Knight: Voidheart Edition
  • Hyperscape
  • Island Saver
  • Jydge
  • King Oddball
  • Lego Marvel Superheroes
  • Lego Marvel's Avengers
  • Lego The Hobbit
  • Mad Max
  • Mass Effect Legendary Edition
  • Metal: Hellsinger
  • Metro 2033 Redux
  • Metro: Last Light Redux
  • Minecraft Dungeons
  • Mirror's Edge Catalyst
  • Monster Boy and the Cursed Kingdom
  • Moving Out
  • My Friend Pedro
  • New Super Lucky's Tale
  • Ori and the Will of the Wisps
  • Orphan of the Machine
  • Overcooked! 2
  • Paladins
  • Plants vs Zombies Battle for Neighborville
  • Plants vs Zombies Garden Warfare
  • Plants vs Zombies Garden Warfare 2
  • Power Rangers: Battle for the Grid
  • Rainbow Six Siege
  • Overwatch
  • Realm Royale
  • Rocket League
  • Rogue Company
  • Samurai Shodown
  • Sea of Thieves
  • Second Extinction
  • Smite
  • Star Wars Squadrons
  • Star Wars Battlefront
  • Star Wars Battlefront 2
  • Super Lucky's Tale
  • Superhot
  • Superhot: Mind Control Delete
  • The Falconeer
  • The Gardens Between
  • The Lego Movie Game
  • The Touryst
  • Titanfall
  • Titanfall 2
  • Totally Reliable Delivery Service
  • Tony Hawk's Pro Skater 1+2
  • Unravel 2
  • Unruly Heroes
  • Untitled Goose Game
  • WRC 9

