In occasione dell’arrivo della bella stagione Amazon propone le Offerte di Primavera, in questo articolo abbiamo selezionato alcune tra le migliori promozioni sui videogiochi per Playstation 5 e Playstation 4.
Di seguito la lista dei titoli più interessanti che aderiscono alla promozione:
- Marvel’s Spider: Man Miles Morales – PlayStation 4 | 44,99€ (
60,99€)
- Star Wars Jedi Fallen Order – PlayStation 4 | 29,99€ (
69,99€)
- Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War – Playstation 4 | 49,99€ (74
,99€)
- Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War – PlayStation 5 | 59,99€ (7
9,99€)
- Assassin’s Creed Valhalla Limited – Playstation 4 | 45,75€ (
71,16€)
- Just Dance 2021 – PlayStation 4 | 29,99€ (
60,99€)
- Crash Bandicoot 4 – It’s About Time – PlayStation 4 | 49,99€ (6
9,99€)
- Ghost of Tsushima – Standard – PlayStation 4 | 49,99€ (
74,99€)
- Need for Speed Heat – PlayStation 4 | 24,99€ (6
9,99€)
- Mortal Kombat 11 Ultimate – PlayStation 4 | 35,99€ (
59,99€)
- F1 2020 – Playstation 4 | 39,99€ (
69,99€)
- Jump Force – PlayStation 4 | 21,99€ (
69,99€)
- The Sims 4 – PlayStation 4 | 19,99€ (
39,99€)
- Marvel’s Avengers – PlayStation 4 | 39,99€ (
74,99€)
- Assassin’s Creed: Unity – PlayStation 4 | 14,99€ (
30,49€)
- Persona 5 Royal – PlayStation 4 | 39,99€ (
59,99€)
- LEGO Jurassic World – PlayStation 4 | 17,99€ (
65,10€)
- Tekken 7 -Edizione Compatibile VR – PlayStation 4 | 21,99€ (
39,99€)
- Immortals Fenyx Rising Limited Edition PlayStation 5 | 39,99€ (
71,16€)
- Dark Souls Remastered – PlayStation 4 | 21,99€ (
29,99€)
- One Piece: Pirate Warriors 4 – PlayStation 4 | 29,99€ (
69,99€)
- Immortals Fenyx Rising Limited Edition – PlayStation 4 | 39,99€ (
71,16€)
- Ace Combat 7 – PlayStation 4 | 21,99€ (
69,99€)
- Watch Dogs Legion Limited – PlayStation 4 | 35,57€ (
69,99€)
- Yakuza: Like A Dragon – PlayStation 4 | 39,99€ (
59,99€)
- Dragon Ball Fighterz – PlayStation 4 | 21,99€ (
69,99€)
- Kingdom Hearts – Melody of Memory – PlayStation 4 | 39,99€ (
59,99€)
- Metro Exodus – PlayStation 4 | 24,99€ (
69,99€)
- Godfall – PlayStation 5 | 47,99€ (
79,99€)
Gli sconti sono disponibili da oggi 24 marzo fino alle 23:59 di mercoledì 31 marzo 2021.
Leggi anche: Playstation 5: ecco come acquistarla online in Italia
