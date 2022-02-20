Netflix presenterà più di 80 nuovi film nel 2022

Il colosso dello streaming on demand si è preparato alla grande per questo nuovo anno. Netflix, infatti, è pronto a presentare oltre 80 nuovi film che arriveranno nel 2022. Il catalogo dei suoi abbonati si arricchirà costantemente di nuovi contenuti, con tutta la qualità che lo contraddistingue. Scopriamo insieme tutte le novità che usciranno nei prossimi mesi fino a dicembre 2022.

Netflix annuncia oltre 80 nuovi film programmati per il 2022

Netflix, il colosso dello streaming on demand, sta crescendo enormemente. Anche lui deve far fronte alla concorrenza che sta diventando sempre più pressante e variegata. Basti pensare che anche Sky e Now hanno accolto Peacock TV per avvicinarsi a questo settore e non perdere terreno. Non dobbiamo però dimenticare anche Disney+ che sta portando via a Netflix le serie TV Marvel. E per concludere c'è anche Apple TV+ che sta crescendo con sempre nuovi titoli originali.

Tuttavia, il colosso dello streaming on demand non molla e per il 2022 Netflix ha in programma oltre 80 nuovi film da inserire a catalogo. Ecco l'elenco completo: