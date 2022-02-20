Netflix presenterà più di 80 nuovi film nel 2022

Il colosso dello streaming on demand si è preparato alla grande per questo nuovo anno. Netflix, infatti, è pronto a presentare oltre 80 nuovi film che arriveranno nel 2022. Il catalogo dei suoi abbonati si arricchirà costantemente di nuovi contenuti, con tutta la qualità che lo contraddistingue. Scopriamo insieme tutte le novità che usciranno nei prossimi mesi fino a dicembre 2022.
Netflix annuncia oltre 80 nuovi film programmati per il 2022
Netflix, il colosso dello streaming on demand, sta crescendo enormemente. Anche lui deve far fronte alla concorrenza che sta diventando sempre più pressante e variegata. Basti pensare che anche Sky e Now hanno accolto Peacock TV per avvicinarsi a questo settore e non perdere terreno. Non dobbiamo però dimenticare anche Disney+ che sta portando via a Netflix le serie TV Marvel. E per concludere c'è anche Apple TV+ che sta crescendo con sempre nuovi titoli originali.
Tuttavia, il colosso dello streaming on demand non molla e per il 2022 Netflix ha in programma oltre 80 nuovi film da inserire a catalogo. Ecco l'elenco completo:
- 13: The Musical
- 20th Century Girl
- A Jazzman’s Blues
- Against The Ice
- All Quiet On The Western Front
- Along For The Ride
- A Perfect Pairing
- Apollo 10½: A Space Age Childhood
- Athena
- Beauty
- Bigbug
- Black Crab
- Blonde
- Boo!
- Brazen
- Bubble
- The Bubble
- Carter
- Choose Or Die
- Day Shift
- Don’t Blame Karma!
- Drifting Home
- End Of The Road
- Enola Holmes 2
- Falling For Christmas
- Guillermo Del Toro’s Pinocchio
- Home Team
- Hustle
- Interceptor
- Ivy & Bean
- Jungle
- Khufiya
- Knives Out 2
- Lady Chatterley’s Lover
- Love And Leashes
- Love In The Villa
- Luckiest Girl Alive
- Matilda
- Me Time
- Metal Lords
- Monica, O My Darling
- Monkey Man
- Mr. Harrigan’s Phone
- Munich – The Edge Of War
- My Father’s Dragon
- Operation Mincemeat
- Persuasion
- Purple Hearts
- Qala
- Rescued By Ruby
- Rustin
- Senior Year
- Seoul Vibe
- Shirley
- Slumberland
- Spaceman
- Spiderhead
- Tall Girl 2
- Texas Chainsaw Massacre
- The Adam Project
- They Cloned Tyrone
- The Good Nurse
- The Gray Man
- The Inheritance
- The Mother
- The Mothership
- The Noel Diary
- The Pale Blue Eye
- The Royal Treatment
- The School For Good And Evil
- The Sea Beast
- The Seven Deadly Sins: Grudge Of Edinburgh Part 1 (Anime)
- The Swimmers
- The Takedown
- The Weekend Away
- The Wonder
- Through My Window
- Troll
- Tyler Perry’s A Madea Homecoming
- Untitled Holiday Rom-Com
- We Have A Ghost
- Wendell & Wild
- White Noise
- Windfall
- Yaksha: Ruthless Operations
- You People
