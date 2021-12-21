 I migliori giochi PlayStation del 2021: tutti i premiati!

Sony ha annunciato i migliori giochi PlayStation dell'anno eletti dagli utenti sul blog ufficiale: scopriamo vincitori e nomination!

Il blog ufficiale di Sony ha permesso in questi giorni agli appassionati di votare i loro migliori giochi PlayStation del 2021.

Le categorie in gioco erano tante e includono titoli ovviamente disponibili sia per PlayStation 4 che per PlayStation 5. Ecco in sintesi tutti i vincitori per sezione, con relativa classifica.

Miglior nuovo personaggio

  1. Lady Dimitrescu – Resident Evil Village
  2. Rivet – Ratchet and Clank: Rift Apart
  3. Tenzo – Ghost of Tsushima Director's Cut
  4. Alex Chen – Life is Strange True Colors

Miglior storia

  1. Resident Evil Village
  2. Life is Strange True Colors
  3. Marvel's Guardians of The Galaxy
  4. Ratchet and Clank Rift Apart

Miglior direzione artistica

  1. Ratchet and Clank Rift Apart
  2. Little Nightmares 2
  3. It Takes Two
  4. Hades

resident evil village

Miglior colonna sonora

  1. Marvel's Guardians of The Galaxy
  2. Ghost of Tsushima: Iki Island
  3. Final Fantasy 7 Remake Intergrade
  4. Nier Replicant

Miglior esperienza multigiocatore

  1. It Takes Two
  2. Call of Duty Vanguard
  3. Battlefield 2042
  4. Final Fantasy 14 Endwalker

Miglior gioco sportivo

  1. FIFA 22
  2. Hot Wheels Unleashed
  3. Riders Republic
  4. NBA 2K22

Migliore accessibilità

  1. Ghost of Tsushima Director's Cut
  2. Ratchet and Clank Rift Apart
  3. Far Cry 6
  4. Marvel's Guardians of The Galaxy

Migliore utilizzo di DualSense

  1. Ratchet and Clank Rift Apart
  2. Ghost of Tsushima Director's Cut
  3. Returnal
  4. Resident Evil Village

Miglior grafica

  1. Ratchet and Clank Rift Apart
  2. Resident Evil Village
  3. Far Cry 6
  4. Kena Bridge of Spirits

Kena

Miglior Riedizione

  1. Ghost of Tsushima Director's Cut
  2. Final Fantasy 7 Remake Intergrade
  3. Mass Effect Legendary Edition
  4. Nier Replicant

Gioco Indie dell'anno

  1. Kena Bridge of Spirits
  2. Hades
  3. Doki Doki Literature Club Plus!
  4. Disco Elysium – The Final Cut

Gioco PS VR dell'anno

  1. Hitman 3
  2. Doom 3 VR Edition
  3. Sniper Elite VR
  4. I Expect You To Die 2

Ratchet

Gioco dell'anno PS4

  1. Resident Evil Village
  2. It Takes Two
  3. Marvel's Guardians of The Galaxy
  4. Far Cry 6

Gioco dell'anno PS5

  1. Ratchet and Clank Rift Apart
  2. Resident Evil Village
  3. Returnal
  4. Marvel's Guardians of The Galaxy

Gioco più atteso del 2022 e oltre

  1. Marvel's Spider-Man 2
  2. Elden Ring
  3. Horizon Forbidden West
  4. Hogwarts Legacy

Studio dell'anno

  1. Insomniac Games
  2. Square Enix
  3. Capcom
  4. Bandai Namco

Siete d'accordo con queste designazioni? Come avete o avreste votato come miglior gioco PlayStation del 2021?

Giovanni Ferlazzo
