I migliori giochi PlayStation del 2021: tutti i premiati!

Il blog ufficiale di Sony ha permesso in questi giorni agli appassionati di votare i loro migliori giochi PlayStation del 2021.

Le categorie in gioco erano tante e includono titoli ovviamente disponibili sia per PlayStation 4 che per PlayStation 5. Ecco in sintesi tutti i vincitori per sezione, con relativa classifica.

Miglior nuovo personaggio

Lady Dimitrescu – Resident Evil Village Rivet – Ratchet and Clank: Rift Apart Tenzo – Ghost of Tsushima Director's Cut Alex Chen – Life is Strange True Colors

Miglior storia

Resident Evil Village Life is Strange True Colors Marvel's Guardians of The Galaxy Ratchet and Clank Rift Apart

Miglior direzione artistica

Ratchet and Clank Rift Apart Little Nightmares 2 It Takes Two Hades

Miglior colonna sonora

Marvel's Guardians of The Galaxy Ghost of Tsushima: Iki Island Final Fantasy 7 Remake Intergrade Nier Replicant

Miglior esperienza multigiocatore

It Takes Two Call of Duty Vanguard Battlefield 2042 Final Fantasy 14 Endwalker

Miglior gioco sportivo

FIFA 22 Hot Wheels Unleashed Riders Republic NBA 2K22

Migliore accessibilità

Ghost of Tsushima Director's Cut Ratchet and Clank Rift Apart Far Cry 6 Marvel's Guardians of The Galaxy

Migliore utilizzo di DualSense

Ratchet and Clank Rift Apart Ghost of Tsushima Director's Cut Returnal Resident Evil Village

Miglior grafica

Ratchet and Clank Rift Apart Resident Evil Village Far Cry 6 Kena Bridge of Spirits

Miglior Riedizione

Ghost of Tsushima Director's Cut Final Fantasy 7 Remake Intergrade Mass Effect Legendary Edition Nier Replicant

Gioco Indie dell'anno

Kena Bridge of Spirits Hades Doki Doki Literature Club Plus! Disco Elysium – The Final Cut

Gioco PS VR dell'anno

Hitman 3 Doom 3 VR Edition Sniper Elite VR I Expect You To Die 2

Gioco dell'anno PS4

Resident Evil Village It Takes Two Marvel's Guardians of The Galaxy Far Cry 6

Gioco dell'anno PS5

Ratchet and Clank Rift Apart Resident Evil Village Returnal Marvel's Guardians of The Galaxy

Gioco più atteso del 2022 e oltre

Marvel's Spider-Man 2 Elden Ring Horizon Forbidden West Hogwarts Legacy

Studio dell'anno

Insomniac Games Square Enix Capcom Bandai Namco

Siete d'accordo con queste designazioni? Come avete o avreste votato come miglior gioco PlayStation del 2021?