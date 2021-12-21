I migliori giochi PlayStation del 2021: tutti i premiati!

Il blog ufficiale di Sony ha permesso in questi giorni agli appassionati di votare i loro migliori giochi PlayStation del 2021.
Le categorie in gioco erano tante e includono titoli ovviamente disponibili sia per PlayStation 4 che per PlayStation 5. Ecco in sintesi tutti i vincitori per sezione, con relativa classifica.
Miglior nuovo personaggio
- Lady Dimitrescu – Resident Evil Village
- Rivet – Ratchet and Clank: Rift Apart
- Tenzo – Ghost of Tsushima Director's Cut
- Alex Chen – Life is Strange True Colors
Miglior storia
- Resident Evil Village
- Life is Strange True Colors
- Marvel's Guardians of The Galaxy
- Ratchet and Clank Rift Apart
Miglior direzione artistica
- Ratchet and Clank Rift Apart
- Little Nightmares 2
- It Takes Two
- Hades
Miglior colonna sonora
- Marvel's Guardians of The Galaxy
- Ghost of Tsushima: Iki Island
- Final Fantasy 7 Remake Intergrade
- Nier Replicant
Miglior esperienza multigiocatore
- It Takes Two
- Call of Duty Vanguard
- Battlefield 2042
- Final Fantasy 14 Endwalker
Miglior gioco sportivo
- FIFA 22
- Hot Wheels Unleashed
- Riders Republic
- NBA 2K22
Migliore accessibilità
- Ghost of Tsushima Director's Cut
- Ratchet and Clank Rift Apart
- Far Cry 6
- Marvel's Guardians of The Galaxy
Migliore utilizzo di DualSense
- Ratchet and Clank Rift Apart
- Ghost of Tsushima Director's Cut
- Returnal
- Resident Evil Village
Miglior grafica
- Ratchet and Clank Rift Apart
- Resident Evil Village
- Far Cry 6
- Kena Bridge of Spirits
Miglior Riedizione
- Ghost of Tsushima Director's Cut
- Final Fantasy 7 Remake Intergrade
- Mass Effect Legendary Edition
- Nier Replicant
Gioco Indie dell'anno
- Kena Bridge of Spirits
- Hades
- Doki Doki Literature Club Plus!
- Disco Elysium – The Final Cut
Gioco PS VR dell'anno
- Hitman 3
- Doom 3 VR Edition
- Sniper Elite VR
- I Expect You To Die 2
Gioco dell'anno PS4
- Resident Evil Village
- It Takes Two
- Marvel's Guardians of The Galaxy
- Far Cry 6
Gioco dell'anno PS5
- Ratchet and Clank Rift Apart
- Resident Evil Village
- Returnal
- Marvel's Guardians of The Galaxy
Gioco più atteso del 2022 e oltre
- Marvel's Spider-Man 2
- Elden Ring
- Horizon Forbidden West
- Hogwarts Legacy
Studio dell'anno
- Insomniac Games
- Square Enix
- Capcom
- Bandai Namco
Siete d'accordo con queste designazioni? Come avete o avreste votato come miglior gioco PlayStation del 2021?
2021-12-21 14:46:16
Link copiato negli appunti
Notizie correlate
Link copiato negli appunti