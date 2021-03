Resident Evil Village is coming to #Stadia on May 7th. Pre-order now and get a free Stadia Premiere Edition. Plus on April 1st, #StadiaPro members can claim Resident Evil 7: Biohazard Gold Edition for free.



Check out our latest blog for all the details: https://t.co/XPn1P1eSXh pic.twitter.com/KNACSywNFt