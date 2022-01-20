 Death Stranding e gli altri giochi compatibili con Steam Deck

Nessun risultato. Prova con un altro termine.

Prodotti

Tutti
__item.title__

__item.title__

Notizie

Tutte
__item.label__

__item.title__

Death Stranding e gli altri giochi compatibili con Steam Deck

Prende forma il progetto Steam Deck: ecco una prima lista di giochi compatibili con la console portatile Valve. C'è anche Death Stranding.

Una prima lista dei giochi effettivamente compatibili con Steam Deck è trapelata nelle scorse ore grazie a SteamDB. L'elenco non è per il momento particolarmente lungo, ma include già dei titoli molto importanti del calibro di Death Stranding, Portal 2, Dishonored, Sekiro: Shadows Die Twice e altri ancora. Eccolo di seguito.

Steam Deck: la lista dei giochi compatibili e i non supportati

La lista è suddivisa in tre tranche differenti. La prima individua i prodotti “giocabili“, che stanno ad indicare i giochi che effettivamente girano su Steam Deck ma che ancora hanno bisogno di un perfezionamento:

  • Factorio
  • RimWorld
  • The Witcher 3 Wild Hunt
  • Slay The Spire
  • Dyson Sphere Program
  • Cookie Clicker
  • Inscryption
  • Plants vs Zombies GOTY Edition
  • Subnautica
  • Tomb Raider
  • Valheim
  • Crypt of the NecroDancer
  • Rise of The Tomb Raider
  • Farming Simulator 19
  • Cats in Time
  • Stormworks: Build and Rescue
  • NieR: Automata
  • Back Skylands
  • Bravely Default 2
  • War Thunder
  • Tribes of Midgard
  • Season of Mistery The Cherry Blossom Murders
  • Swords of Legends Online
  • Among Trees

Death Stranding Director's Cut PC

Passiamo adesso alla lista dei giochi “Verificati“, che verranno identificati con un bollino verde nello store dei Steam. Sono i prodotti compatibili e perfettamente funzionanti con la macchina:

  • Portal 2
  • The Binding of Isaac: Rebirth
  • Celeste
  • Hollow Knight
  • Dishonored
  • Risk of Rain 2
  • Cuphead
  • Castle Crashers
  • Psychonauts 2
  • Webbed
  • Sekiro Shadows Die Twice GOTY Edition
  • Noita
  • Dark Souls 3
  • Gunfire Reborn
  • Mark of the Ninja Remastered
  • Tetris Effect Connected
  • Total War Warhammer 3
  • Death's Door
  • Manifold Garden
  • Into the Breach
  • Death Stranding
  • The Messenger
  • Ape Out
  • Record of Lodoss War – Deedlit in Wonder Labyrinth
  • Mad Max
  • Final Fantasy
  • Guacamelee! 2
  • Rogue Legacy 2
  • Super Mega Baseball 3
  • Dark Souls 2
  • Circuit Superstars
  • Scarlet Nexus
  • Remnant From The Ashes
  • Sable
  • Aliens Fireteam Elite
  • Hot Wheels Unleashed
  • Tunche
  • RAD

Infine, abbiamo i giochi che al momento non sono supportati:

  • Persona 4 Golden
  • Job Simulator
  • theBlu
  • Arizona Sunshine
  • Budget Cuts

Ricordiamo che il lancio di Steam Deck è previsto nel mese di febbraio, quando arriverà a tutti coloro che hanno già preordinato la console. Tutti gli altri che effettueranno adesso il pre-order riceveranno la loro unità soltanto nella seconda metà del 2022.

Fonte: GamingBolt

2022-01-20 14:54:19

Link copiato negli appunti

Notizie correlate

PlayStation Wrap-Out 2021, come avere le statistiche dell'anno

PlayStation Wrap-Out 2021, come avere le statistiche dell'anno
FIFA 22 TOTY: ecco l'undici titolare della Squadra dell'Anno di FUT!

FIFA 22 TOTY: ecco l'undici titolare della Squadra dell'Anno di FUT!
EA sarà la prossima ad essere acquisita dopo Activision: l'ipotesi shock!

EA sarà la prossima ad essere acquisita dopo Activision: l'ipotesi shock!
Bomba eBay: con il nuovo coupon tutti i prodotti Apple scontati del 10%

Bomba eBay: con il nuovo coupon tutti i prodotti Apple scontati del 10%
iscriviti al canale Telegram di telegram
Giovanni Ferlazzo
2022-01-20 14:54:19
Link copiato negli appunti

I confronti HOT di Telefonino

Tutti

OnePlus 9 Pro vs Wiko View 5 Plus

OnePlus 9 Pro vs Motorola Moto G 5G Plus

OnePlus 9 Pro vs LG Wing

OnePlus 9 Pro vs Huawei P Smart 2021

OnePlus 9 Pro vs Asus ZenFone 7 Pro

OnePlus 9 Pro vs Google Pixel 4a

OnePlus 9 Pro vs Vivo X51 5G

OnePlus 9 Pro vs Samsung Galaxy S21 5G