Death Stranding e gli altri giochi compatibili con Steam Deck

Una prima lista dei giochi effettivamente compatibili con Steam Deck è trapelata nelle scorse ore grazie a SteamDB. L'elenco non è per il momento particolarmente lungo, ma include già dei titoli molto importanti del calibro di Death Stranding, Portal 2, Dishonored, Sekiro: Shadows Die Twice e altri ancora. Eccolo di seguito.
Steam Deck: la lista dei giochi compatibili e i non supportati
La lista è suddivisa in tre tranche differenti. La prima individua i prodotti “giocabili“, che stanno ad indicare i giochi che effettivamente girano su Steam Deck ma che ancora hanno bisogno di un perfezionamento:
- Factorio
- RimWorld
- The Witcher 3 Wild Hunt
- Slay The Spire
- Dyson Sphere Program
- Cookie Clicker
- Inscryption
- Plants vs Zombies GOTY Edition
- Subnautica
- Tomb Raider
- Valheim
- Crypt of the NecroDancer
- Rise of The Tomb Raider
- Farming Simulator 19
- Cats in Time
- Stormworks: Build and Rescue
- NieR: Automata
- Back Skylands
- Bravely Default 2
- War Thunder
- Tribes of Midgard
- Season of Mistery The Cherry Blossom Murders
- Swords of Legends Online
- Among Trees
Passiamo adesso alla lista dei giochi “Verificati“, che verranno identificati con un bollino verde nello store dei Steam. Sono i prodotti compatibili e perfettamente funzionanti con la macchina:
- Portal 2
- The Binding of Isaac: Rebirth
- Celeste
- Hollow Knight
- Dishonored
- Risk of Rain 2
- Cuphead
- Castle Crashers
- Psychonauts 2
- Webbed
- Sekiro Shadows Die Twice GOTY Edition
- Noita
- Dark Souls 3
- Gunfire Reborn
- Mark of the Ninja Remastered
- Tetris Effect Connected
- Total War Warhammer 3
- Death's Door
- Manifold Garden
- Into the Breach
- Death Stranding
- The Messenger
- Ape Out
- Record of Lodoss War – Deedlit in Wonder Labyrinth
- Mad Max
- Final Fantasy
- Guacamelee! 2
- Rogue Legacy 2
- Super Mega Baseball 3
- Dark Souls 2
- Circuit Superstars
- Scarlet Nexus
- Remnant From The Ashes
- Sable
- Aliens Fireteam Elite
- Hot Wheels Unleashed
- Tunche
- RAD
Infine, abbiamo i giochi che al momento non sono supportati:
- Persona 4 Golden
- Job Simulator
- theBlu
- Arizona Sunshine
- Budget Cuts
Ricordiamo che il lancio di Steam Deck è previsto nel mese di febbraio, quando arriverà a tutti coloro che hanno già preordinato la console. Tutti gli altri che effettueranno adesso il pre-order riceveranno la loro unità soltanto nella seconda metà del 2022.
2022-01-20 14:54:19