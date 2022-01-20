Death Stranding e gli altri giochi compatibili con Steam Deck

Una prima lista dei giochi effettivamente compatibili con Steam Deck è trapelata nelle scorse ore grazie a SteamDB. L'elenco non è per il momento particolarmente lungo, ma include già dei titoli molto importanti del calibro di Death Stranding, Portal 2, Dishonored, Sekiro: Shadows Die Twice e altri ancora. Eccolo di seguito.

Steam Deck: la lista dei giochi compatibili e i non supportati

La lista è suddivisa in tre tranche differenti. La prima individua i prodotti “giocabili“, che stanno ad indicare i giochi che effettivamente girano su Steam Deck ma che ancora hanno bisogno di un perfezionamento:

Factorio

RimWorld

The Witcher 3 Wild Hunt

Slay The Spire

Dyson Sphere Program

Cookie Clicker

Inscryption

Plants vs Zombies GOTY Edition

Subnautica

Tomb Raider

Valheim

Crypt of the NecroDancer

Rise of The Tomb Raider

Farming Simulator 19

Cats in Time

Stormworks: Build and Rescue

NieR: Automata

Back Skylands

Bravely Default 2

War Thunder

Tribes of Midgard

Season of Mistery The Cherry Blossom Murders

Swords of Legends Online

Among Trees

Passiamo adesso alla lista dei giochi “Verificati“, che verranno identificati con un bollino verde nello store dei Steam. Sono i prodotti compatibili e perfettamente funzionanti con la macchina:

Portal 2

The Binding of Isaac: Rebirth

Celeste

Hollow Knight

Dishonored

Risk of Rain 2

Cuphead

Castle Crashers

Psychonauts 2

Webbed

Sekiro Shadows Die Twice GOTY Edition

Noita

Dark Souls 3

Gunfire Reborn

Mark of the Ninja Remastered

Tetris Effect Connected

Total War Warhammer 3

Death's Door

Manifold Garden

Into the Breach

Death Stranding

The Messenger

Ape Out

Record of Lodoss War – Deedlit in Wonder Labyrinth

Mad Max

Final Fantasy

Guacamelee! 2

Rogue Legacy 2

Super Mega Baseball 3

Dark Souls 2

Circuit Superstars

Scarlet Nexus

Remnant From The Ashes

Sable

Aliens Fireteam Elite

Hot Wheels Unleashed

Tunche

RAD

Infine, abbiamo i giochi che al momento non sono supportati:

Persona 4 Golden

Job Simulator

theBlu

Arizona Sunshine

Budget Cuts

Ricordiamo che il lancio di Steam Deck è previsto nel mese di febbraio, quando arriverà a tutti coloro che hanno già preordinato la console. Tutti gli altri che effettueranno adesso il pre-order riceveranno la loro unità soltanto nella seconda metà del 2022.