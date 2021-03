Shopee Vietnam can't handle the fucks from Xiaomi so they decided to list all of the POCO X3 Pro pics, specs and prices:

Snapdragon 860 5G, Kryo 485, up to 2.96Ghz

6/128 or 8/256 UFS 3.1

6.67 inch Full HD+ IPS 120Hz refresh rate, 240Hz touch sampling rate, 450 nits

More… https://t.co/gu9r63fLbh pic.twitter.com/0aUa2RyFxJ