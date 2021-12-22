PlayStation Store, ecco le offerte di gennaio: tanti giochi in saldo!

Sono iniziati i saldi di gennaio del PlayStation Store: come aveva anticipato Sony qualche giorno fa, è adesso possibile acquistare diversi giochi PlayStation 4 e PlayStation 5 a prezzi fortemente competitivi.

Trovate un elenco di alcuni dei prodotti più interessanti nel paragrafo successivo, ma possiamo già dirvi che troverete giochi molto recenti come Spider-Man Miles Morales, Returnal, Ratchet and Clank Rift Apart, Far Cry 6, Battlefield 2042, Life is Strange True Colors, Tales of Arise, Death Stranding Director's Cut e altro ancora!

PlayStation Store saldi gennaio 2022 – i migliori giochi PS4 e PS5 in offerta

FIFA 22 (PS4) – 34.99€ 69.99€

FIFA 22 (PS5) – 47.99€ 79.99€

NBA 2K22 (PS4) – 29.39€ 69.99€

NBA 2K22 (PS5) – 33.74€ 74.99€

Marvel's Guardians of The Galaxy (PS4 e PS5) – 45.49€ 69.99€

Battlefield 2042 (PS4 e PS5) – 59.99€ 79.99€

Ratchet and Clank Rift Apart (PS5) – 59.99 79.99€

Deathloop (PS5) – 34.99€ 69.99€

Marvel's Spider-Man Miles Morales (PS4 e PS5) – 40.19€ 59.99€

F1 2021 (PS4 e PS5) – 27.99€ 69.99€

Assassin's Creed Valhalla (PS4 e PS5) 34.99€ 69.99€

Red Dead Redemption 2 (PS4) 23.99€ 59.99€

Resident Evil Village (PS4 e PS5) 30.09€ 69.99€

Cyberpunk 2077 (PS4) 24.99€ 49.99€

Mass Effect Legendary Edition (PS4) 34.99€ 69.99€

Hades (PS4) – 19.99€ 24.99€

The Witcher 3 Wild Hunt (PS4) – 9.99€ 49.99€

Tales of Arise (PS4 e PS5) – 48.99€ 69.99€

Death Stranding Director's Cut (PS5) – 39.99€ 49.99€

E questa è solo una minima parte delle tante offerte presenti sul PlayStation Store. Ricordiamo che tutti gli sconti sono validi fino al 19 gennaio 2022, dandovi dunque parecchio tempo per pensare e decidere quali di questi giochi vi porterete a casa per un regalo di Natale e, a questo punto, non solo!