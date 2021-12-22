 PlayStation Store, ecco le offerte di gennaio: tanti giochi in saldo!

Sony annuncia il via delle offerte di gennaio su PlayStation Store: tantissimi i giochi PS4 e PS5 in sconto a prezzi interessanti.

Sono iniziati i saldi di gennaio del PlayStation Store: come aveva anticipato Sony qualche giorno fa, è adesso possibile acquistare diversi giochi PlayStation 4 e PlayStation 5 a prezzi fortemente competitivi.

Trovate un elenco di alcuni dei prodotti più interessanti nel paragrafo successivo, ma possiamo già dirvi che troverete giochi molto recenti come Spider-Man Miles Morales, Returnal, Ratchet and Clank Rift Apart, Far Cry 6, Battlefield 2042, Life is Strange True Colors, Tales of Arise, Death Stranding Director's Cut e altro ancora!

Saldi gennaio 2022 PlayStation Store – Tutte le offerte

Saldi gennaio PlayStation Store

PlayStation Store saldi gennaio 2022 – i migliori giochi PS4 e PS5 in offerta

  • FIFA 22 (PS4) – 34.99€ 69.99€
  • FIFA 22 (PS5) – 47.99€ 79.99€
  • NBA 2K22 (PS4) – 29.39€ 69.99€
  • NBA 2K22 (PS5) – 33.74€ 74.99€
  • Marvel's Guardians of The Galaxy (PS4 e PS5) – 45.49€ 69.99€
  • Battlefield 2042 (PS4 e PS5) – 59.99€ 79.99€
  • Ratchet and Clank Rift Apart (PS5) – 59.99 79.99€
  • Deathloop (PS5) – 34.99€ 69.99€
  • Marvel's Spider-Man Miles Morales (PS4 e PS5) – 40.19€ 59.99€
  • F1 2021 (PS4 e PS5) – 27.99€ 69.99€
  • Assassin's Creed Valhalla (PS4 e PS5) 34.99€ 69.99€
  • Red Dead Redemption 2 (PS4) 23.99€ 59.99€
  • Resident Evil Village (PS4 e PS5) 30.09€ 69.99€
  • Cyberpunk 2077 (PS4) 24.99€ 49.99€
  • Mass Effect Legendary Edition (PS4) 34.99€ 69.99€
  • Hades (PS4) – 19.99€ 24.99€
  • The Witcher 3 Wild Hunt (PS4) – 9.99€ 49.99€
  • Tales of Arise (PS4 e PS5) – 48.99€ 69.99€
  • Death Stranding Director's Cut (PS5) – 39.99€ 49.99€

E questa è solo una minima parte delle tante offerte presenti sul PlayStation Store. Ricordiamo che tutti gli sconti sono validi fino al 19 gennaio 2022, dandovi dunque parecchio tempo per pensare e decidere quali di questi giochi vi porterete a casa per un regalo di Natale e, a questo punto, non solo!

2021-12-22 16:48:57

Giovanni Ferlazzo
2021-12-22 16:48:57
