PlayStation Store, ecco le offerte di gennaio: tanti giochi in saldo!

Sono iniziati i saldi di gennaio del PlayStation Store: come aveva anticipato Sony qualche giorno fa, è adesso possibile acquistare diversi giochi PlayStation 4 e PlayStation 5 a prezzi fortemente competitivi.
Trovate un elenco di alcuni dei prodotti più interessanti nel paragrafo successivo, ma possiamo già dirvi che troverete giochi molto recenti come Spider-Man Miles Morales, Returnal, Ratchet and Clank Rift Apart, Far Cry 6, Battlefield 2042, Life is Strange True Colors, Tales of Arise, Death Stranding Director's Cut e altro ancora!
PlayStation Store saldi gennaio 2022 – i migliori giochi PS4 e PS5 in offerta
- FIFA 22 (PS4) – 34.99€
69.99€
- FIFA 22 (PS5) – 47.99€
79.99€
- NBA 2K22 (PS4) – 29.39€
69.99€
- NBA 2K22 (PS5) – 33.74€
74.99€
- Marvel's Guardians of The Galaxy (PS4 e PS5) – 45.49€
69.99€
- Battlefield 2042 (PS4 e PS5) – 59.99€
79.99€
- Ratchet and Clank Rift Apart (PS5) – 59.99
79.99€
- Deathloop (PS5) – 34.99€
69.99€
- Marvel's Spider-Man Miles Morales (PS4 e PS5) – 40.19€
59.99€
- F1 2021 (PS4 e PS5) – 27.99€
69.99€
- Assassin's Creed Valhalla (PS4 e PS5) 34.99€
69.99€
- Red Dead Redemption 2 (PS4) 23.99€
59.99€
- Resident Evil Village (PS4 e PS5) 30.09€
69.99€
- Cyberpunk 2077 (PS4) 24.99€
49.99€
- Mass Effect Legendary Edition (PS4) 34.99€
69.99€
- Hades (PS4) – 19.99€
24.99€
- The Witcher 3 Wild Hunt (PS4) – 9.99€
49.99€
- Tales of Arise (PS4 e PS5) – 48.99€
69.99€
- Death Stranding Director's Cut (PS5) – 39.99€
49.99€
E questa è solo una minima parte delle tante offerte presenti sul PlayStation Store. Ricordiamo che tutti gli sconti sono validi fino al 19 gennaio 2022, dandovi dunque parecchio tempo per pensare e decidere quali di questi giochi vi porterete a casa per un regalo di Natale e, a questo punto, non solo!
2021-12-22 16:48:57