iPhone 13: tutte le offerte d'acquisto di Tim, Vodafone, WindTre e Iliad

Avete in programma l'acquisto di uno tra i numerosi modelli di Apple iPhone 13 recentemente ufficializzati dall'azienda di Cupertino? In tal caso, potreste tenere in considerazione le offerte che di seguito elencheremo in base alle strategie commerciali messe in atto da Tim, Vodafone, WindTre e Iliad. Le singole proposte vanno a differenziarsi non solo in base alla specifica unità considerata ma anche in rapporto alla quantità di storage interno disponibile con quella versione del melafonino. Mettetevi comodi e provate ad individuare quale sia la soluzione di spesa più calzante per le vostre esigenze e possibilità.
Offerte Tim
iPhone 13 128 GB
- 919,90€ unica soluzione
- 31€/mese per 30 mesi
iPhone 13 256 GB
- 1.039,90€ unica soluzione
- 37€/mese per 30 mesi
iPhone 13 mini 128 GB
- 819,90€ unica soluzione
iPhone 13 mini 256 GB
- 939,90€ unica soluzione
- 33€/mese per 30 mesi
iPhone 13 mini 512 GB
- 1.169,90€ unica soluzione
iPhone 13 Pro 128GB
- 1.169,90€ unica soluzione
- 40€/mese per 30 mesi
iPhone 13 Pro 256 GB
- 1.289,90€ unica soluzione
iPhone 13 Pro 512 GB
- 1.519,90€ unica soluzione
iPhone 13 Pro Max 128 GB
- 1.269,90€ unica soluzione
- 43€/mese per 30 mesi
iPhone 13 Pro Max 256 GB
- 1.389,90€ unica soluzione
- 47€/mese per 30 mesi
iPhone 13 Pro Max 512 GB
- 1.619,90€ unica soluzione (se si ha TIM a casa da almeno 12 mesi e bolletta domiciliata).
Offerte Vodafone
iPhone 13 128 GB
Infinito (max 2 Mbps)
- minuti, SMS, GIGA illimitati
- Infinito 24,99€/mese
- iPhone 13 anticipo 69,99€ + 29,99€/mese
Infinito Black Edition (velocità max, 5G)
- minuti, SMS, GIGA illimitati
- Infinito Black Edition 39,99€/mese
- iPhone 13 anticipo 69,99€ + 28,99€/mese
Shake it easy (5G per under 30)
- minuti, SMS illimitati, 60 GIGA, GIGA illimitati per app social e Mappe
- Shake it easy 14,99€/mese
- iPhone 13 anticipo 69,99€ + 32,99€/mese
iPhone 13 256 GB
Infinito (max 2 Mbps)
- minuti, SMS, GIGA illimitati
- Infinito 24,99€/mese
- iPhone 13 anticipo 99,99€ + 34,99€/mese
Infinito Black Edition (velocità max, 5G)
- minuti, SMS, GIGA illimitati
- Infinito Black Edition 39,99€/mese
- iPhone 13 anticipo 99,99€ + 33,99€/mese
Shake it easy (5G per under 30)
- minuti, SMS illimitati, 60 GIGA, GIGA illimitati per app social e Mappe
- Shake it easy 14,99€/mese
- iPhone 13 anticipo 99,99€ + 36,99€/mese
iPhone 13 512 GB
Infinito (max 2 Mbps)
- minuti, SMS, GIGA illimitati
- Infinito 24,99€/mese
- iPhone 13 anticipo 99,99€ + 43,99€/mese
Infinito Black Edition (velocità max, 5G)
- minuti, SMS, GIGA illimitati
- Infinito Black Edition 39,99€/mese
- iPhone 13 anticipo 99,99€ + 42,99€/mese
Shake it easy (5G per under 30)
- minuti, SMS illimitati, 60 GIGA, GIGA illimitati per app social e Mappe
- Shake it easy 14,99€/mese
- iPhone 13 anticipo 99,99€ + 45,99€/mese
iPhone 13 mini 128 GB
Infinito (max 2 Mbps)
- minuti, SMS, GIGA illimitati
- Infinito 24,99€/mese
- iPhone 13 mini anticipo 69,99€ + 26,99€/mese
Infinito Black Edition (velocità max, 5G)
- minuti, SMS, GIGA illimitati
- Infinito Black Edition 39,99€/mese
- iPhone 13 mini anticipo 69,99€ + 25,99€/mese
Shake it easy (5G per under 30)
- minuti, SMS illimitati, 60 GIGA, GIGA illimitati per app social e Mappe
- Shake it easy 14,99€/mese
- iPhone 13 mini anticipo 69,99€ + 28,99€/mese
iPhone 13 mini 256 GB
Infinito (max 2 Mbps)
- minuti, SMS, GIGA illimitati
- Infinito 24,99€/mese
- iPhone 13 mini anticipo 69,99€ + 31,99€/mese
Infinito Black Edition (velocità max, 5G)
- minuti, SMS, GIGA illimitati
- Infinito Black Edition 39,99€/mese
- iPhone 13 mini anticipo 69,99€ + 30,99€/mese
Shake it easy (5G per under 30)
- minuti, SMS illimitati, 60 GIGA, GIGA illimitati per app social e Mappe
- Shake it easy 14,99€/mese
- iPhone 13 mini anticipo 69,99€ + 33,99€/mese
iPhone 13 Pro 128 GB
Infinito (max 2 Mbps)
- minuti, SMS, GIGA illimitati
- Infinito 24,99€/mese
- iPhone 13 Pro anticipo 69,99€ + 40,99€/mese
Infinito Black Edition (velocità max, 5G)
- minuti, SMS, GIGA illimitati
- Infinito Black Edition 39,99€/mese
- iPhone 13 Pro anticipo 69,99€ + 39,99€/mese
Shake it easy (5G per under 30)
- minuti, SMS illimitati, 60 GIGA, GIGA illimitati per app social e Mappe
- Shake it easy 14,99€/mese
- iPhone 13 Pro anticipo 69,99€ + 42,99€/mese
iPhone 13 Pro 256 GB
Infinito (max 2 Mbps)
- minuti, SMS, GIGA illimitati
- Infinito 24,99€/mese
- iPhone 13 Pro anticipo 149,99€ + 42,99€/mese
Infinito Black Edition (velocità max, 5G)
- minuti, SMS, GIGA illimitati
- Infinito Black Edition 39,99€/mese
- iPhone 13 Pro anticipo 149,99€ + 41,99€/mese
Shake it easy (5G per under 30)
- minuti, SMS illimitati, 60 GIGA, GIGA illimitati per app social e Mappe
- Shake it easy 14,99€/mese
- iPhone 13 Pro anticipo 149,99€ + 44,99€/mese
iPhone 13 Pro 512 GB
Infinito (max 2 Mbps)
- minuti, SMS, GIGA illimitati
- Infinito 24,99€/mese
- iPhone 13 Pro anticipo 149,99€ + 51,99€/mese
Infinito Black Edition (velocità max, 5G)
- minuti, SMS, GIGA illimitati
- Infinito Black Edition 39,99€/mese
- iPhone 13 Pro anticipo 149,99€ + 50,99€/mese
Shake it easy (5G per under 30)
- minuti, SMS illimitati, 60 GIGA, GIGA illimitati per app social e Mappe
- Shake it easy 14,99€/mese
- iPhone 13 Pro anticipo 149,99€ + 53,99€/mese
iPhone 13 Pro Max 128 GB
Infinito (max 2 Mbps)
- minuti, SMS, GIGA illimitati
- Infinito 24,99€/mese
- iPhone 13 Pro Max anticipo 99,99€ + 43,99€/mese
Infinito Black Edition (velocità max, 5G)
- minuti, SMS, GIGA illimitati
- Infinito Black Edition 39,99€/mese
- iPhone 13 Pro Max anticipo 99,99€ + 42,99€/mese
Shake it easy (5G per under 30)
- minuti, SMS illimitati, 60 GIGA, GIGA illimitati per app social e Mappe
- Shake it easy 14,99€/mese
- iPhone 13 Pro Max anticipo 99,99€ + 45,99€/mese
iPhone 13 Pro Max 256 GB
Infinito (max 2 Mbps)
- minuti, SMS, GIGA illimitati
- Infinito 24,99€/mese
- iPhone 13 Pro Max anticipo 149,99€ + 46,99€/mese
Infinito Black Edition (velocità max, 5G)
- minuti, SMS, GIGA illimitati
- Infinito Black Edition 39,99€/mese
- iPhone 13 Pro Max anticipo 149,99€ + 45,99€/mese
Shake it easy (5G per under 30)
- minuti, SMS illimitati, 60 GIGA, GIGA illimitati per app social e Mappe
- Shake it easy 14,99€/mese
- iPhone 13 Pro Max anticipo 149,99€ + 48,99€/mese
iPhone 13 Pro Max 512 GB
Infinito (max 2 Mbps)
- minuti, SMS, GIGA illimitati
- Infinito 24,99€/mese
- iPhone 13 Pro Max anticipo 149,99€ + 55,99€/mese
Infinito Black Edition (velocità max, 5G)
- minuti, SMS, GIGA illimitati
- Infinito Black Edition 39,99€/mese
- iPhone 13 Pro Max anticipo 149,99€ + 54,99€/mese
Shake it easy (5G per under 30)
- minuti, SMS illimitati, 60 GIGA, GIGA illimitati per app social e Mappe
- Shake it easy 14,99€/mese
- iPhone 13 Pro Max anticipo 149,99€ + 57,99€/mese
Offerte WindTre
iPhone 13 128 GB
- 949,90€ unica soluzione
- Di Più Unlimited 5G con Easy Pay
- minuti illimitati, 200 SMS, GIGA illimitati
- offerta 29,99€/mese
- anticipo 99,99€ + 19,99€/mese per 30 mesi
- Di Più Full 5G con Easy Pay
- minuti illimitati, 200 SMS, 100 GIGA
- offerta 14,99€/mese
- anticipo 99,99€ + 26,99€/mese per 30 mesi
- Di Più Lite 5G con Easy Pay
- minuti illimitati, 200 SMS, 50 GIGA
- offerta 12,99€/mese
- anticipo 99,99€ + 26,99€/mese per 30 mesi
- Smart Pack Reload Plus 5G con Easy Pay
- minuti illimitati, 200 SMS, GIGA illimitati, cambi smartphone ogni anno
- offerta 29,99€/mese
- anticipo 99,99€ + 24€/mese per 30 mesi
- Smart Pack 100 5G con Easy Pay
- minuti illimitati, 200 SMS, 100 GIGA
- offerta 14,99€/mese
- anticipo 99,99€ + 26€/mese per 30 mesi
- Smart Pack Young+5G con Easy Pay
- 100 GIGA, GIGA illimitati per chat, musica e social
- solo under 30
- offerta 14,99€/mese
- anticipo 99,99€ + 26€/mese per 30 mesi
- Smart Pack Reload Plus 5G con Easy Pay
- minuti illimitati, 200 SMS, GIGA illimitati, cambi smartphone ogni anno
- offerta 29,99€/mese
- anticipo 99,99€ + 30€/mese per 24 mesi
- Smart Pack 100 5G con Easy Pay
- minuti illimitati, 200 SMS, 100 GIGA
- offerta 14,99€/mese
- anticipo 99,99€ + 33€/mese per 24 mesi
iPhone 13 256 GB
- 1.069,90€ unica soluzione
- Di Più Unlimited 5G con Easy Pay
- minuti illimitati, 200 SMS, GIGA illimitati
- offerta 29,99€/mese
- anticipo 109,99€ + 24,99€/mese per 30 mesi
- Di Più Full 5G con Easy Pay
- minuti illimitati, 200 SMS, 100 GIGA
- offerta 14,99€/mese
- anticipo 109,99€ + 31,99€/mese per 30 mesi
- Di Più Lite 5G con Easy Pay
- minuti illimitati, 200 SMS, 50 GIGA
- offerta 12,99€/mese
- anticipo 109,99€ + 31,99€/mese per 30 mesi
- Smart Pack Reload Plus 5G con Easy Pay
- minuti illimitati, 200 SMS, GIGA illimitati, cambi smartphone ogni anno
- offerta 29,99€/mese
- anticipo 109,99€ + 29€/mese per 30 mesi
- Smart Pack 100 5G con Easy Pay
- minuti illimitati, 200 SMS, 100 GIGA
- offerta 14,99€/mese
- anticipo 109,99€ + 31€/mese per 30 mesi
- Smart Pack Young+5G con Easy Pay
- 100 GIGA, GIGA illimitati per chat, musica e social
- solo under 30
- offerta 14,99€/mese
- anticipo 109,99€ + 31€/mese per 30 mesi
- Smart Pack Reload Plus 5G con Easy Pay
- minuti illimitati, 200 SMS, GIGA illimitati, cambi smartphone ogni anno
- offerta 29,99€/mese
- anticipo 109,99€ + 36€/mese per 24 mesi
- Smart Pack 100 5G con Easy Pay
- minuti illimitati, 200 SMS, 100 GIGA
- offerta 14,99€/mese
- anticipo 109,99€ + 39€/mese per 24 mesi
iPhone 13 512 GB
- 1.309,90€ unica soluzione
- Di Più Unlimited 5G con Easy Pay
- minuti illimitati, 200 SMS, GIGA illimitati
- offerta 29,99€/mese
- anticipo 349,99€ + 24,99€/mese per 30 mesi
- Di Più Full 5G con Easy Pay
- minuti illimitati, 200 SMS, 100 GIGA
- offerta 14,99€/mese
- anticipo 349,99€ + 31,99€/mese per 30 mesi
- Di Più Lite 5G con Easy Pay
- minuti illimitati, 200 SMS, 50 GIGA
- offerta 12,99€/mese
- anticipo 349,99€ + 31,99€/mese per 30 mesi
- Smart Pack Reload Plus 5G con Easy Pay
- minuti illimitati, 200 SMS, GIGA illimitati, cambi smartphone ogni anno
- offerta 29,99€/mese
- anticipo 349,99€ + 29€/mese per 30 mesi
- Smart Pack 100 5G con Easy Pay
- minuti illimitati, 200 SMS, 100 GIGA
- offerta 14,99€/mese
- anticipo 349,99€ + 31€/mese per 30 mesi
- Smart Pack Young+5G con Easy Pay
- 100 GIGA, GIGA illimitati per chat, musica e social
- solo under 30
- offerta 14,99€/mese
- anticipo 349,99€ + 31€/mese per 30 mesi
- Smart Pack Reload Plus 5G con Easy Pay
- minuti illimitati, 200 SMS, GIGA illimitati, cambi smartphone ogni anno
- offerta 29,99€/mese
- anticipo 349,99€ + 36€/mese per 24 mesi
- Smart Pack 100 5G con Easy Pay
- minuti illimitati, 200 SMS, 100 GIGA
- offerta 14,99€/mese
- anticipo 349,99€ + 39€/mese per 24 mesi
iPhone 13 mini 128 GB
- 849,90€ unica soluzione
- Di Più Unlimited 5G con Easy Pay
- minuti illimitati, 200 SMS, GIGA illimitati
- offerta 29,99€/mese
- anticipo 99,99€ + 15,99€/mese per 30 mesi
- Di Più Full 5G con Easy Pay
- minuti illimitati, 200 SMS, 100 GIGA
- offerta 14,99€/mese
- anticipo 99,99€ + 22,99€/mese per 30 mesi
- Di Più Lite 5G con Easy Pay
- minuti illimitati, 200 SMS, 50 GIGA
- offerta 12,99€/mese
- anticipo 99,99€ + 22,99€/mese per 30 mesi
- Smart Pack Reload Plus 5G con Easy Pay
- minuti illimitati, 200 SMS, GIGA illimitati, cambi smartphone ogni anno
- offerta 29,99€/mese
- anticipo 99,99€ + 20€/mese per 30 mesi
- Smart Pack 100 5G con Easy Pay
- minuti illimitati, 200 SMS, 100 GIGA
- offerta 14,99€/mese
- anticipo 99,99€ + 22€/mese per 30 mesi
- Call Your Country Super con Easy Pay
- minuti nazionali illimitati, 300 minuti v/estero, 100 GIGA
- offerta 9,99€/mese
- anticipo 99,99€ + 24,99€/mese per 30 mesi
- Call Your Country Premium con Easy Pay
- minuti nazionali illimitati, 300 minuti v/estero, 200 GIGA
- offerta 13,99€/mese
- anticipo 99,99€ + 24,99€/mese per 30 mesi
- Smart Pack Young+5G con Easy Pay
- 100 GIGA, GIGA illimitati per chat, musica e social
- solo under 30
- offerta 14,99€/mese
- anticipo 99,99€ + 22€/mese per 30 mesi
- Smart Pack Silver 60 con Easy Pay
- minuti illimitati, 200 SMS, 10 GIGA
- offerta 10,99€/mese
- anticipo 99,99€ + 25€/mese per 30 mesi
- Smart Pack Junior+ con Easy Pay
- minuti illimitati, 200 SMS 80 GIGA
- offerta 9,99€/mese
- anticipo 99,99€ + 25€/mese per 30 mesi
- Young 5G con Easy Pay
- minuti, SMS illimitati, GIGA illimitati per chat, musica, social, 80 GIGA
- offerta 11,99€/mese
- anticipo 99,99€ + 24,99€/mese per 30 mesi
- Smart Pack Reload Plus 5G con Easy Pay
- minuti illimitati, 200 SMS, GIGA illimitati, cambi smartphone ogni anno
- offerta 29,99€/mese
- anticipo 99,99€ + 25€/mese per 24 mesi
- Smart Pack 100 5G con Easy Pay
- minuti illimitati, 200 SMS, 100 GIGA
- offerta 14,99€/mese
- anticipo 99,99€ + 28€/mese per 24 mesi
iPhone 13 mini 256 GB
- 969,90€ unica soluzione
- Di Più Unlimited 5G con Easy Pay
- minuti illimitati, 200 SMS, GIGA illimitati
- offerta 29,99€/mese
- anticipo 129,99€ + 19,99€/mese per 30 mesi
- Di Più Full 5G con Easy Pay
- minuti illimitati, 200 SMS, 100 GIGA
- offerta 14,99€/mese
- anticipo 129,99€ + 27,99€/mese per 30 mesi
- Di Più Lite 5G con Easy Pay
- minuti illimitati, 200 SMS, 50 GIGA
- offerta 12,99€/mese
- anticipo 129,99€ + 27,99€/mese per 30 mesi
- Smart Pack Reload Plus 5G con Easy Pay
- minuti illimitati, 200 SMS, GIGA illimitati, cambi smartphone ogni anno
- offerta 29,99€/mese
- anticipo 129,99€ + 24€/mese per 30 mesi
- Smart Pack 100 5G con Easy Pay
- minuti illimitati, 200 SMS, 100 GIGA
- offerta 14,99€/mese
- anticipo 129,99€ + 27€/mese per 30 mesi
- Smart Pack Young+ 5G con Easy Pay
- 100 GIGA, GIGA illimitati per chat, musica e social
- solo under 30
- offerta 14,99€/mese
- anticipo 129,99€ + 27€/mese per 30 mesi
- Smart Pack Reload Plus 5G con Easy Pay
- minuti illimitati, 200 SMS, GIGA illimitati, cambi smartphone ogni anno
- offerta 29,99€/mese
- anticipo 129,99€ + 30€/mese per 24 mesi
- Smart Pack 100 5G con Easy Pay
- minuti illimitati, 200 SMS, 100 GIGA
- offerta 14,99€/mese
- anticipo 129,99€ + 33€/mese per 24 mesi
iPhone 13 mini 512 GB
- 1.199,90€ unica soluzione
- Di Più Unlimited 5G con Easy Pay
- minuti illimitati, 200 SMS, GIGA illimitati
- offerta 29,99€/mese
- anticipo 349,99€ + 19,99€/mese per 30 mesi
- Di Più Full 5G con Easy Pay
- minuti illimitati, 200 SMS, 100 GIGA
- offerta 14,99€/mese
- anticipo 349,99€ + 27,99€/mese per 30 mesi
- Di Più Lite 5G con Easy Pay
- minuti illimitati, 200 SMS, 50 GIGA
- offerta 12,99€/mese
- anticipo 349,99€ + 27,99€/mese per 30 mesi
- Smart Pack Reload Plus 5G con Easy Pay
- minuti illimitati, 200 SMS, GIGA illimitati, cambi smartphone ogni anno
- offerta 29,99€/mese
- anticipo 349,99€ + 24€/mese per 30 mesi
- Smart Pack 100 5G con Easy Pay
- minuti illimitati, 200 SMS, 100 GIGA
- offerta 14,99€/mese
- anticipo 349,99€ + 27€/mese per 30 mesi
- Smart Pack Young+ 5G con Easy Pay
- 100 GIGA, GIGA illimitati per chat, musica e social
- solo under 30
- offerta 14,99€/mese
- anticipo 349,99€ + 27€/mese per 30 mesi
- Smart Pack Reload Plus 5G con Easy Pay
- minuti illimitati, 200 SMS, GIGA illimitati, cambi smartphone ogni anno
- offerta 29,99€/mese
- anticipo 349,99€ + 30€/mese per 24 mesi
- Smart Pack 100 5G con Easy Pay
- minuti illimitati, 200 SMS, 100 GIGA
- offerta 14,99€/mese
- anticipo 349,99€ + 34€/mese per 24 mesi
iPhone 13 Pro 128 GB
- 1.209,90€ unica soluzione
- Di Più Unlimited 5G con Easy Pay
- minuti illimitati, 200 SMS, GIGA illimitati
- offerta 29,99€/mese
- anticipo 129,99€ + 29,99€/mese per 30 mesi
- Di Più Full 5G con Easy Pay
- minuti illimitati, 200 SMS, 100 GIGA
- offerta 14,99€/mese
- anticipo 129,99€ + 35,99€/mese per 30 mesi
- Di Più Lite 5G con Easy Pay
- minuti illimitati, 200 SMS, 50 GIGA
- offerta 12,99€/mese
- anticipo 129,99€ + 35,99€/mese per 30 mesi
- Smart Pack Reload Plus 5G con Easy Pay
- minuti illimitati, 200 SMS, GIGA illimitati, cambi smartphone ogni anno
- offerta 29,99€/mese
- anticipo 129,99€ + 34€/mese per 30 mesi
- Smart Pack 100 5G con Easy Pay
- minuti illimitati, 200 SMS, 100 GIGA
- offerta 14,99€/mese
- anticipo 129,99€ + 36€/mese per 30 mesi
- Smart Pack Young+ 5G con Easy Pay
- 100 GIGA, GIGA illimitati per chat, musica e social
- solo under 30
- offerta 14,99€/mese
- anticipo 129,99€ + 36€/mese per 30 mesi
- Smart Pack Reload Plus 5G con Easy Pay
- minuti illimitati, 200 SMS, GIGA illimitati, cambi smartphone ogni anno
- offerta 29,99€/mese
- anticipo 129,99€ + 43€/mese per 24 mesi
- Smart Pack 100 5G con Easy Pay
- minuti illimitati, 200 SMS, 100 GIGA
- offerta 14,99€/mese
- anticipo 129,99€ + 45€/mese per 24 mesi
iPhone 13 Pro 256 GB
- 1.339,90€ unica soluzione
- Di Più Unlimited 5G con Easy Pay
- minuti illimitati, 200 SMS, GIGA illimitati
- offerta 29,99€/mese
- anticipo 139,99€ + 33,99€/mese per 30 mesi
- Di Più Full 5G con Easy Pay
- minuti illimitati, 200 SMS, 100 GIGA
- offerta 14,99€/mese
- anticipo 139,99€ + 39,99€/mese per 30 mesi
- Di Più Lite 5G con Easy Pay
- minuti illimitati, 200 SMS, 50 GIGA
- offerta 12,99€/mese
- anticipo 139,99€ + 33,99€/mese per 30 mesi
- Smart Pack Reload Plus 5G con Easy Pay
- minuti illimitati, 200 SMS, GIGA illimitati, cambi smartphone ogni anno
- offerta 29,99€/mese
- anticipo 139,99€ + 38€/mese per 30 mesi
- Smart Pack 100 5G con Easy Pay
- minuti illimitati, 200 SMS, 100 GIGA
- offerta 14,99€/mese
- anticipo 139,99€ + 40€/mese per 30 mesi
- Smart Pack Young+ 5G con Easy Pay
- 100 GIGA, GIGA illimitati per chat, musica e social
- solo under 30
- offerta 14,99€/mese
- anticipo 139,99€ + 40€/mese per 30 mesi
- Smart Pack Reload Plus 5G con Easy Pay
- minuti illimitati, 200 SMS, GIGA illimitati, cambi smartphone ogni anno
- offerta 29,99€/mese
- anticipo 139,99€ + 47€/mese per 24 mesi
- Smart Pack 100 5G con Easy Pay
- minuti illimitati, 200 SMS, 100 GIGA
- offerta 14,99€/mese
- anticipo 139,99€ + 49€/mese per 24 mesi
iPhone 13 Pro 512 GB
- 1.559,90€ unica soluzione
- Di Più Unlimited 5G con Easy Pay
- minuti illimitati, 200 SMS, GIGA illimitati
- offerta 29,99€/mese
- anticipo 389,99€ + 33,99€/mese per 30 mesi
- Di Più Full 5G con Easy Pay
- minuti illimitati, 200 SMS, 100 GIGA
- offerta 14,99€/mese
- anticipo 389,99€ + 38,99€/mese per 30 mesi
- Di Più Lite 5G con Easy Pay
- minuti illimitati, 200 SMS, 50 GIGA
- offerta 12,99€/mese
- anticipo 389,99€ + 38,99€/mese per 30 mesi
- Smart Pack Reload Plus 5G con Easy Pay
- minuti illimitati, 200 SMS, GIGA illimitati, cambi smartphone ogni anno
- offerta 29,99€/mese
- anticipo 389,99€ + 38€/mese per 30 mesi
- Smart Pack 100 5G con Easy Pay
- minuti illimitati, 200 SMS, 100 GIGA
- offerta 14,99€/mese
- anticipo 389,99€ + 39€/mese per 30 mesi
- Smart Pack Young+ 5G con Easy Pay
- 100 GIGA, GIGA illimitati per chat, musica e social
- solo under 30
- offerta 14,99€/mese
- anticipo 389,99€ + 39€/mese per 30 mesi
- Smart Pack Reload Plus 5G con Easy Pay
- minuti illimitati, 200 SMS, GIGA illimitati, cambi smartphone ogni anno
- offerta 29,99€/mese
- anticipo 389,99€ + 47€/mese per 24 mesi
- Smart Pack 100 5G con Easy Pay
- minuti illimitati, 200 SMS, 100 GIGA
- offerta 14,99€/mese
- anticipo 389,99€ + 48€/mese per 24 mesi
iPhone 13 Pro 1 TB
- 1.789,90€ unica soluzione
- Di Più Unlimited 5G con Easy Pay
- minuti illimitati, 200 SMS, GIGA illimitati
- offerta 29,99€/mese
- anticipo 619,99€ + 33,99€/mese per 30 mesi
- Di Più Full 5G con Easy Pay
- minuti illimitati, 200 SMS, 100 GIGA
- offerta 14,99€/mese
- anticipo 619,99€ + 38,99€/mese per 30 mesi
- Di Più Lite 5G con Easy Pay
- minuti illimitati, 200 SMS, 50 GIGA
- offerta 12,99€/mese
- anticipo 619,99€ + 38,99€/mese per 30 mesi
- Smart Pack Reload Plus 5G con Easy Pay
- minuti illimitati, 200 SMS, GIGA illimitati, cambi smartphone ogni anno
- offerta 29,99€/mese
- anticipo 619,99€ + 38€/mese per 30 mesi
- Smart Pack 100 5G con Easy Pay
- minuti illimitati, 200 SMS, 100 GIGA
- offerta 14,99€/mese
- anticipo 619,99€ + 39€/mese per 30 mesi
- Smart Pack Young+ 5G con Easy Pay
- 100 GIGA, GIGA illimitati per chat, musica e social
- solo under 30
- offerta 14,99€/mese
- anticipo 619,99€ + 39€/mese per 30 mesi
- Smart Pack Reload Plus 5G con Easy Pay
- minuti illimitati, 200 SMS, GIGA illimitati, cambi smartphone ogni anno
- offerta 29,99€/mese
- anticipo 619,99€ + 47€/mese per 24 mesi
- Smart Pack 100 5G con Easy Pay
- minuti illimitati, 200 SMS, 100 GIGA
- offerta 14,99€/mese
- anticipo 619,99€ + 48€/mese per 24 mesi
iPhone 13 Pro Max 128 GB
- 1.299,90€ unica soluzione
- Di Più Unlimited 5G con Easy Pay
- minuti illimitati, 200 SMS, GIGA illimitati
- offerta 29,99€/mese
- anticipo 219,99€ + 29,99€/mese per 30 mesi
- Di Più Full 5G con Easy Pay
- minuti illimitati, 200 SMS, 100 GIGA
- offerta 14,99€/mese
- anticipo 219,99€ + 35,99€/mese per 30 mesi
- Di Più Lite 5G con Easy Pay
- minuti illimitati, 200 SMS, 50 GIGA
- offerta 12,99€/mese
- anticipo 219,99€ + 35,99€/mese per 30 mesi
- Smart Pack Reload Plus 5G con Easy Pay
- minuti illimitati, 200 SMS, GIGA illimitati, cambi smartphone ogni anno
- offerta 29,99€/mese
- anticipo 219,99€ + 34€/mese per 30 mesi
- Smart Pack 100 5G con Easy Pay
- minuti illimitati, 200 SMS, 100 GIGA
- offerta 14,99€/mese
- anticipo 219,99€ + 36€/mese per 30 mesi
- Smart Pack Reload Plus 5G con Easy Pay
- minuti illimitati, 200 SMS, GIGA illimitati, cambi smartphone ogni anno
- offerta 29,99€/mese
- anticipo 219,99€ + 42€/mese per 24 mesi
- Smart Pack 100 5G con Easy Pay
- minuti illimitati, 200 SMS, 100 GIGA
- offerta 14,99€/mese
- anticipo 219,99€ + 45€/mese per 24 mesi
iPhone 13 Pro Max 256 GB
- 1.429,90€ unica soluzione
- Di Più Unlimited 5G con Easy Pay
- minuti illimitati, 200 SMS, GIGA illimitati
- offerta 29,99€/mese
- anticipo 319,99€ + 30,99€/mese per 30 mesi
- Di Più Full 5G con Easy Pay
- minuti illimitati, 200 SMS, 100 GIGA
- offerta 14,99€/mese
- anticipo 319,99€ + 36,99€/mese per 30 mesi
- Di Più Lite 5G con Easy Pay
- minuti illimitati, 200 SMS, 50 GIGA
- offerta 12,99€/mese
- anticipo 319,99€ + 36,99€/mese per 30 mesi
- Smart Pack Reload Plus 5G con Easy Pay
- minuti illimitati, 200 SMS, GIGA illimitati, cambi smartphone ogni anno
- offerta 29,99€/mese
- anticipo 319,99€ + 35€/mese per 30 mesi
- Smart Pack 100 5G con Easy Pay
- minuti illimitati, 200 SMS, 100 GIGA
- offerta 14,99€/mese
- anticipo 319,99€ + 37€/mese per 30 mesi
- Smart Pack Young+ 5G con Easy Pay
- 100 GIGA, GIGA illimitati per chat, musica e social
- solo under 30
- offerta 14,99€/mese
- anticipo 319,99€ + 37€/mese per 30 mesi
- Smart Pack Reload Plus 5G con Easy Pay
- minuti illimitati, 200 SMS, GIGA illimitati, cambi smartphone ogni anno
- offerta 29,99€/mese
- anticipo 319,99€ + 44€/mese per 24 mesi
- Smart Pack 100 5G con Easy Pay
- minuti illimitati, 200 SMS, 100 GIGA
- offerta 14,99€/mese
- anticipo 319,99€ + 46€/mese per 24 mesi
iPhone 13 Pro Max 512 GB
- 1.659,90€ unica soluzione
- Di Più Unlimited 5G con Easy Pay
- minuti illimitati, 200 SMS, GIGA illimitati
- offerta 29,99€/mese
- anticipo 549,99€ + 30,99€/mese per 30 mesi
- Di Più Full 5G con Easy Pay
- minuti illimitati, 200 SMS, 100 GIGA
- offerta 14,99€/mese
- anticipo 549,99€ + 36,99€/mese per 30 mesi
- Di Più Lite 5G con Easy Pay
- minuti illimitati, 200 SMS, 50 GIGA
- offerta 12,99€/mese
- anticipo 549,99€ + 36,99€/mese per 30 mesi
- Smart Pack Reload Plus 5G con Easy Pay
- minuti illimitati, 200 SMS, GIGA illimitati, cambi smartphone ogni anno
- offerta 29,99€/mese
- anticipo 549,99€ + 35€/mese per 30 mesi
- Smart Pack 100 5G con Easy Pay
- minuti illimitati, 200 SMS, 100 GIGA
- offerta 14,99€/mese
- anticipo 549,99€ + 37€/mese per 30 mesi
- Smart Pack Young+ 5G con Easy Pay
- 100 GIGA, GIGA illimitati per chat, musica e social
- solo under 30
- offerta 14,99€/mese
- anticipo 549,99€ + 37€/mese per 30 mesi
- Smart Pack Reload Plus 5G con Easy Pay
- minuti illimitati, 200 SMS, GIGA illimitati, cambi smartphone ogni anno
- offerta 29,99€/mese
- anticipo 549,99€ + 44€/mese per 24 mesi
- Smart Pack 100 5G con Easy Pay
- minuti illimitati, 200 SMS, 100 GIGA
- offerta 14,99€/mese
- anticipo 549,99€ + 46€/mese per 24 mesi
iPhone 13 Pro Max 1 TB
- 1.889,90€ unica soluzione
- Di Più Unlimited 5G con Easy Pay
- minuti illimitati, 200 SMS, GIGA illimitati
- offerta 29,99€/mese
- anticipo 779,99€ + 30,99€/mese per 30 mesi
- Di Più Full 5G con Easy Pay
- minuti illimitati, 200 SMS, 100 GIGA
- offerta 14,99€/mese
- anticipo 779,99€ + 36,99€/mese per 30 mesi
- Di Più Lite 5G con Easy Pay
- minuti illimitati, 200 SMS, 50 GIGA
- offerta 12,99€/mese
- anticipo 779,99€ + 36,99€/mese per 30 mesi
- Smart Pack Reload Plus 5G con Easy Pay
- minuti illimitati, 200 SMS, GIGA illimitati, cambi smartphone ogni anno
- offerta 29,99€/mese
- anticipo 779,99€ + 35€/mese per 30 mesi
- Smart Pack 100 5G con Easy Pay
- minuti illimitati, 200 SMS, 100 GIGA
- offerta 14,99€/mese
- anticipo 779,99€ + 37€/mese per 30 mesi
- Smart Pack Young+ 5G con Easy Pay
- 100 GIGA, GIGA illimitati per chat, musica e social
- solo under 30
- offerta 14,99€/mese
- anticipo 779,99€ + 37€/mese per 30 mesi
- Smart Pack Reload Plus 5G con Easy Pay
- minuti illimitati, 200 SMS, GIGA illimitati, cambi smartphone ogni anno
- offerta 29,99€/mese
- anticipo 779,99€ + 44€/mese per 24 mesi
- Smart Pack 100 5G con Easy Pay
- minuti illimitati, 200 SMS, 100 GIGA
- offerta 14,99€/mese
- anticipo 779,99€ + 46€/mese per 24 mesi
Offerte Iliad
iPhone 13 128 GB
- 929€ unica soluzione
- anticipo 179€ + 25€ per 30 mesi
iPhone 13 256 GB
- 1.049€ unica soluzione
- anticipo 209€ + 28€ per 30 mesi
iPhone 13 512 GB
- 1.279€ unica soluzione
- anticipo 319€ + 32€ per 30 mesi
iPhone 13 mini 128 GB
- 829€ unica soluzione
- anticipo 169€ + 22€ per 30 mesi
iPhone 13 mini 256 GB
- 949€ unica soluzione
- anticipo 199€ + 25€ per 30 mesi
iPhone 13 Pro 128 GB
- 1.179€ unica soluzione
- anticipo 279€ + 30€ per 30 mesi
iPhone 13 Pro Max 128 GB
- 1.279€ unica soluzione
- anticipo 319€ + 32€ per 30 mesi
Dopo aver elencato nel dettaglio le proposte commerciali dei singoli operatori, quale delle offerte Vodafone, WindTre, Tim e Iliad prenderete in considerazione per acquistare il vostro Apple iPhone 13?
2021-09-24 16:30:46