iPhone 13: tutte le offerte d'acquisto di Tim, Vodafone, WindTre e Iliad

Avete in programma l'acquisto di uno tra i numerosi modelli di Apple iPhone 13 recentemente ufficializzati dall'azienda di Cupertino? In tal caso, potreste tenere in considerazione le offerte che di seguito elencheremo in base alle strategie commerciali messe in atto da Tim, Vodafone, WindTre e Iliad. Le singole proposte vanno a differenziarsi non solo in base alla specifica unità considerata ma anche in rapporto alla quantità di storage interno disponibile con quella versione del melafonino. Mettetevi comodi e provate ad individuare quale sia la soluzione di spesa più calzante per le vostre esigenze e possibilità.

Offerte Tim

iPhone 13 128 GB

919,90€ unica soluzione

31€/mese per 30 mesi

iPhone 13 256 GB

1.039,90€ unica soluzione

37€/mese per 30 mesi

iPhone 13 mini 128 GB

819,90€ unica soluzione

iPhone 13 mini 256 GB

939,90€ unica soluzione

33€/mese per 30 mesi

iPhone 13 mini 512 GB

1.169,90€ unica soluzione

iPhone 13 Pro 128GB

1.169,90€ unica soluzione

40€/mese per 30 mesi

iPhone 13 Pro 256 GB

1.289,90€ unica soluzione

iPhone 13 Pro 512 GB

1.519,90€ unica soluzione

iPhone 13 Pro Max 128 GB

1.269,90€ unica soluzione

43€/mese per 30 mesi

iPhone 13 Pro Max 256 GB

1.389,90€ unica soluzione

47€/mese per 30 mesi

iPhone 13 Pro Max 512 GB

1.619,90€ unica soluzione (se si ha TIM a casa da almeno 12 mesi e bolletta domiciliata).

Offerte Vodafone

iPhone 13 128 GB

Infinito (max 2 Mbps)

minuti, SMS, GIGA illimitati

Infinito 24,99€/mese

iPhone 13 anticipo 69,99€ + 29,99€/mese

Infinito Black Edition (velocità max, 5G)

minuti, SMS, GIGA illimitati

Infinito Black Edition 39,99€/mese

iPhone 13 anticipo 69,99€ + 28,99€/mese

Shake it easy (5G per under 30)

minuti, SMS illimitati, 60 GIGA, GIGA illimitati per app social e Mappe

Shake it easy 14,99€/mese

iPhone 13 anticipo 69,99€ + 32,99€/mese

iPhone 13 256 GB

Infinito (max 2 Mbps)

minuti, SMS, GIGA illimitati

Infinito 24,99€/mese

iPhone 13 anticipo 99,99€ + 34,99€/mese

Infinito Black Edition (velocità max, 5G)

minuti, SMS, GIGA illimitati

Infinito Black Edition 39,99€/mese

iPhone 13 anticipo 99,99€ + 33,99€/mese

Shake it easy (5G per under 30)

minuti, SMS illimitati, 60 GIGA, GIGA illimitati per app social e Mappe

Shake it easy 14,99€/mese

iPhone 13 anticipo 99,99€ + 36,99€/mese

iPhone 13 512 GB

Infinito (max 2 Mbps)

minuti, SMS, GIGA illimitati

Infinito 24,99€/mese

iPhone 13 anticipo 99,99€ + 43,99€/mese

Infinito Black Edition (velocità max, 5G)

minuti, SMS, GIGA illimitati

Infinito Black Edition 39,99€/mese

iPhone 13 anticipo 99,99€ + 42,99€/mese

Shake it easy (5G per under 30)

minuti, SMS illimitati, 60 GIGA, GIGA illimitati per app social e Mappe

Shake it easy 14,99€/mese

iPhone 13 anticipo 99,99€ + 45,99€/mese

iPhone 13 mini 128 GB

Infinito (max 2 Mbps)

minuti, SMS, GIGA illimitati

Infinito 24,99€/mese

iPhone 13 mini anticipo 69,99€ + 26,99€/mese

Infinito Black Edition (velocità max, 5G)

minuti, SMS, GIGA illimitati

Infinito Black Edition 39,99€/mese

iPhone 13 mini anticipo 69,99€ + 25,99€/mese

Shake it easy (5G per under 30)

minuti, SMS illimitati, 60 GIGA, GIGA illimitati per app social e Mappe

Shake it easy 14,99€/mese

iPhone 13 mini anticipo 69,99€ + 28,99€/mese

iPhone 13 mini 256 GB

Infinito (max 2 Mbps)

minuti, SMS, GIGA illimitati

Infinito 24,99€/mese

iPhone 13 mini anticipo 69,99€ + 31,99€/mese

Infinito Black Edition (velocità max, 5G)

minuti, SMS, GIGA illimitati

Infinito Black Edition 39,99€/mese

iPhone 13 mini anticipo 69,99€ + 30,99€/mese

Shake it easy (5G per under 30)

minuti, SMS illimitati, 60 GIGA, GIGA illimitati per app social e Mappe

Shake it easy 14,99€/mese

iPhone 13 mini anticipo 69,99€ + 33,99€/mese

iPhone 13 Pro 128 GB

Infinito (max 2 Mbps)

minuti, SMS, GIGA illimitati

Infinito 24,99€/mese

iPhone 13 Pro anticipo 69,99€ + 40,99€/mese

Infinito Black Edition (velocità max, 5G)

minuti, SMS, GIGA illimitati

Infinito Black Edition 39,99€/mese

iPhone 13 Pro anticipo 69,99€ + 39,99€/mese

Shake it easy (5G per under 30)

minuti, SMS illimitati, 60 GIGA, GIGA illimitati per app social e Mappe

Shake it easy 14,99€/mese

iPhone 13 Pro anticipo 69,99€ + 42,99€/mese

iPhone 13 Pro 256 GB

Infinito (max 2 Mbps)

minuti, SMS, GIGA illimitati

Infinito 24,99€/mese

iPhone 13 Pro anticipo 149,99€ + 42,99€/mese

Infinito Black Edition (velocità max, 5G)

minuti, SMS, GIGA illimitati

Infinito Black Edition 39,99€/mese

iPhone 13 Pro anticipo 149,99€ + 41,99€/mese

Shake it easy (5G per under 30)

minuti, SMS illimitati, 60 GIGA, GIGA illimitati per app social e Mappe

Shake it easy 14,99€/mese

iPhone 13 Pro anticipo 149,99€ + 44,99€/mese

iPhone 13 Pro 512 GB

Infinito (max 2 Mbps)

minuti, SMS, GIGA illimitati

Infinito 24,99€/mese

iPhone 13 Pro anticipo 149,99€ + 51,99€/mese

Infinito Black Edition (velocità max, 5G)

minuti, SMS, GIGA illimitati

Infinito Black Edition 39,99€/mese

iPhone 13 Pro anticipo 149,99€ + 50,99€/mese

Shake it easy (5G per under 30)

minuti, SMS illimitati, 60 GIGA, GIGA illimitati per app social e Mappe

Shake it easy 14,99€/mese

iPhone 13 Pro anticipo 149,99€ + 53,99€/mese

iPhone 13 Pro Max 128 GB

Infinito (max 2 Mbps)

minuti, SMS, GIGA illimitati

Infinito 24,99€/mese

iPhone 13 Pro Max anticipo 99,99€ + 43,99€/mese

Infinito Black Edition (velocità max, 5G)

minuti, SMS, GIGA illimitati

Infinito Black Edition 39,99€/mese

iPhone 13 Pro Max anticipo 99,99€ + 42,99€/mese

Shake it easy (5G per under 30)

minuti, SMS illimitati, 60 GIGA, GIGA illimitati per app social e Mappe

Shake it easy 14,99€/mese

iPhone 13 Pro Max anticipo 99,99€ + 45,99€/mese

iPhone 13 Pro Max 256 GB

Infinito (max 2 Mbps)

minuti, SMS, GIGA illimitati

Infinito 24,99€/mese

iPhone 13 Pro Max anticipo 149,99€ + 46,99€/mese

Infinito Black Edition (velocità max, 5G)

minuti, SMS, GIGA illimitati

Infinito Black Edition 39,99€/mese

iPhone 13 Pro Max anticipo 149,99€ + 45,99€/mese

Shake it easy (5G per under 30)

minuti, SMS illimitati, 60 GIGA, GIGA illimitati per app social e Mappe

Shake it easy 14,99€/mese

iPhone 13 Pro Max anticipo 149,99€ + 48,99€/mese

iPhone 13 Pro Max 512 GB

Infinito (max 2 Mbps)

minuti, SMS, GIGA illimitati

Infinito 24,99€/mese

iPhone 13 Pro Max anticipo 149,99€ + 55,99€/mese

Infinito Black Edition (velocità max, 5G)

minuti, SMS, GIGA illimitati

Infinito Black Edition 39,99€/mese

iPhone 13 Pro Max anticipo 149,99€ + 54,99€/mese

Shake it easy (5G per under 30)

minuti, SMS illimitati, 60 GIGA, GIGA illimitati per app social e Mappe

Shake it easy 14,99€/mese

iPhone 13 Pro Max anticipo 149,99€ + 57,99€/mese

Offerte WindTre

iPhone 13 128 GB

949,90€ unica soluzione

Di Più Unlimited 5G con Easy Pay minuti illimitati, 200 SMS, GIGA illimitati offerta 29,99€/mese anticipo 99,99€ + 19,99€/mese per 30 mesi

Di Più Full 5G con Easy Pay minuti illimitati, 200 SMS, 100 GIGA offerta 14,99€/mese anticipo 99,99€ + 26,99€/mese per 30 mesi

Di Più Lite 5G con Easy Pay minuti illimitati, 200 SMS, 50 GIGA offerta 12,99€/mese anticipo 99,99€ + 26,99€/mese per 30 mesi

Smart Pack Reload Plus 5G con Easy Pay minuti illimitati, 200 SMS, GIGA illimitati, cambi smartphone ogni anno offerta 29,99€/mese anticipo 99,99€ + 24€/mese per 30 mesi

Smart Pack 100 5G con Easy Pay minuti illimitati, 200 SMS, 100 GIGA offerta 14,99€/mese anticipo 99,99€ + 26€/mese per 30 mesi

Smart Pack Young+5G con Easy Pay 100 GIGA, GIGA illimitati per chat, musica e social solo under 30 offerta 14,99€/mese anticipo 99,99€ + 26€/mese per 30 mesi

Smart Pack Reload Plus 5G con Easy Pay minuti illimitati, 200 SMS, GIGA illimitati, cambi smartphone ogni anno offerta 29,99€/mese anticipo 99,99€ + 30€/mese per 24 mesi

Smart Pack 100 5G con Easy Pay minuti illimitati, 200 SMS, 100 GIGA offerta 14,99€/mese anticipo 99,99€ + 33€/mese per 24 mesi



iPhone 13 256 GB

1.069,90€ unica soluzione

Di Più Unlimited 5G con Easy Pay minuti illimitati, 200 SMS, GIGA illimitati offerta 29,99€/mese anticipo 109,99€ + 24,99€/mese per 30 mesi

Di Più Full 5G con Easy Pay minuti illimitati, 200 SMS, 100 GIGA offerta 14,99€/mese anticipo 109,99€ + 31,99€/mese per 30 mesi

Di Più Lite 5G con Easy Pay minuti illimitati, 200 SMS, 50 GIGA offerta 12,99€/mese anticipo 109,99€ + 31,99€/mese per 30 mesi

Smart Pack Reload Plus 5G con Easy Pay minuti illimitati, 200 SMS, GIGA illimitati, cambi smartphone ogni anno offerta 29,99€/mese anticipo 109,99€ + 29€/mese per 30 mesi

Smart Pack 100 5G con Easy Pay minuti illimitati, 200 SMS, 100 GIGA offerta 14,99€/mese anticipo 109,99€ + 31€/mese per 30 mesi

Smart Pack Young+5G con Easy Pay 100 GIGA, GIGA illimitati per chat, musica e social solo under 30 offerta 14,99€/mese anticipo 109,99€ + 31€/mese per 30 mesi

Smart Pack Reload Plus 5G con Easy Pay minuti illimitati, 200 SMS, GIGA illimitati, cambi smartphone ogni anno offerta 29,99€/mese anticipo 109,99€ + 36€/mese per 24 mesi

Smart Pack 100 5G con Easy Pay minuti illimitati, 200 SMS, 100 GIGA offerta 14,99€/mese anticipo 109,99€ + 39€/mese per 24 mesi



iPhone 13 512 GB

1.309,90€ unica soluzione

Di Più Unlimited 5G con Easy Pay minuti illimitati, 200 SMS, GIGA illimitati offerta 29,99€/mese anticipo 349,99€ + 24,99€/mese per 30 mesi

Di Più Full 5G con Easy Pay minuti illimitati, 200 SMS, 100 GIGA offerta 14,99€/mese anticipo 349,99€ + 31,99€/mese per 30 mesi

Di Più Lite 5G con Easy Pay minuti illimitati, 200 SMS, 50 GIGA offerta 12,99€/mese anticipo 349,99€ + 31,99€/mese per 30 mesi

Smart Pack Reload Plus 5G con Easy Pay minuti illimitati, 200 SMS, GIGA illimitati, cambi smartphone ogni anno offerta 29,99€/mese anticipo 349,99€ + 29€/mese per 30 mesi

Smart Pack 100 5G con Easy Pay minuti illimitati, 200 SMS, 100 GIGA offerta 14,99€/mese anticipo 349,99€ + 31€/mese per 30 mesi

Smart Pack Young+5G con Easy Pay 100 GIGA, GIGA illimitati per chat, musica e social solo under 30 offerta 14,99€/mese anticipo 349,99€ + 31€/mese per 30 mesi

Smart Pack Reload Plus 5G con Easy Pay minuti illimitati, 200 SMS, GIGA illimitati, cambi smartphone ogni anno offerta 29,99€/mese anticipo 349,99€ + 36€/mese per 24 mesi

Smart Pack 100 5G con Easy Pay minuti illimitati, 200 SMS, 100 GIGA offerta 14,99€/mese anticipo 349,99€ + 39€/mese per 24 mesi



iPhone 13 mini 128 GB

849,90€ unica soluzione

Di Più Unlimited 5G con Easy Pay minuti illimitati, 200 SMS, GIGA illimitati offerta 29,99€/mese anticipo 99,99€ + 15,99€/mese per 30 mesi

Di Più Full 5G con Easy Pay minuti illimitati, 200 SMS, 100 GIGA offerta 14,99€/mese anticipo 99,99€ + 22,99€/mese per 30 mesi

Di Più Lite 5G con Easy Pay minuti illimitati, 200 SMS, 50 GIGA offerta 12,99€/mese anticipo 99,99€ + 22,99€/mese per 30 mesi

Smart Pack Reload Plus 5G con Easy Pay minuti illimitati, 200 SMS, GIGA illimitati, cambi smartphone ogni anno offerta 29,99€/mese anticipo 99,99€ + 20€/mese per 30 mesi

Smart Pack 100 5G con Easy Pay minuti illimitati, 200 SMS, 100 GIGA offerta 14,99€/mese anticipo 99,99€ + 22€/mese per 30 mesi

Call Your Country Super con Easy Pay minuti nazionali illimitati, 300 minuti v/estero, 100 GIGA offerta 9,99€/mese anticipo 99,99€ + 24,99€/mese per 30 mesi

Call Your Country Premium con Easy Pay minuti nazionali illimitati, 300 minuti v/estero, 200 GIGA offerta 13,99€/mese anticipo 99,99€ + 24,99€/mese per 30 mesi

Smart Pack Young+5G con Easy Pay 100 GIGA, GIGA illimitati per chat, musica e social solo under 30 offerta 14,99€/mese anticipo 99,99€ + 22€/mese per 30 mesi

Smart Pack Silver 60 con Easy Pay minuti illimitati, 200 SMS, 10 GIGA offerta 10,99€/mese anticipo 99,99€ + 25€/mese per 30 mesi

Smart Pack Junior+ con Easy Pay minuti illimitati, 200 SMS 80 GIGA offerta 9,99€/mese anticipo 99,99€ + 25€/mese per 30 mesi

Young 5G con Easy Pay minuti, SMS illimitati, GIGA illimitati per chat, musica, social, 80 GIGA offerta 11,99€/mese anticipo 99,99€ + 24,99€/mese per 30 mesi

Smart Pack Reload Plus 5G con Easy Pay minuti illimitati, 200 SMS, GIGA illimitati, cambi smartphone ogni anno offerta 29,99€/mese anticipo 99,99€ + 25€/mese per 24 mesi

Smart Pack 100 5G con Easy Pay minuti illimitati, 200 SMS, 100 GIGA offerta 14,99€/mese anticipo 99,99€ + 28€/mese per 24 mesi



iPhone 13 mini 256 GB

969,90€ unica soluzione

Di Più Unlimited 5G con Easy Pay minuti illimitati, 200 SMS, GIGA illimitati offerta 29,99€/mese anticipo 129,99€ + 19,99€/mese per 30 mesi

Di Più Full 5G con Easy Pay minuti illimitati, 200 SMS, 100 GIGA offerta 14,99€/mese anticipo 129,99€ + 27,99€/mese per 30 mesi

Di Più Lite 5G con Easy Pay minuti illimitati, 200 SMS, 50 GIGA offerta 12,99€/mese anticipo 129,99€ + 27,99€/mese per 30 mesi

Smart Pack Reload Plus 5G con Easy Pay minuti illimitati, 200 SMS, GIGA illimitati, cambi smartphone ogni anno offerta 29,99€/mese anticipo 129,99€ + 24€/mese per 30 mesi

Smart Pack 100 5G con Easy Pay minuti illimitati, 200 SMS, 100 GIGA offerta 14,99€/mese anticipo 129,99€ + 27€/mese per 30 mesi

Smart Pack Young+ 5G con Easy Pay 100 GIGA, GIGA illimitati per chat, musica e social solo under 30 offerta 14,99€/mese anticipo 129,99€ + 27€/mese per 30 mesi

Smart Pack Reload Plus 5G con Easy Pay minuti illimitati, 200 SMS, GIGA illimitati, cambi smartphone ogni anno offerta 29,99€/mese anticipo 129,99€ + 30€/mese per 24 mesi

Smart Pack 100 5G con Easy Pay minuti illimitati, 200 SMS, 100 GIGA offerta 14,99€/mese anticipo 129,99€ + 33€/mese per 24 mesi



iPhone 13 mini 512 GB

1.199,90€ unica soluzione

Di Più Unlimited 5G con Easy Pay minuti illimitati, 200 SMS, GIGA illimitati offerta 29,99€/mese anticipo 349,99€ + 19,99€/mese per 30 mesi

Di Più Full 5G con Easy Pay minuti illimitati, 200 SMS, 100 GIGA offerta 14,99€/mese anticipo 349,99€ + 27,99€/mese per 30 mesi

Di Più Lite 5G con Easy Pay minuti illimitati, 200 SMS, 50 GIGA offerta 12,99€/mese anticipo 349,99€ + 27,99€/mese per 30 mesi

Smart Pack Reload Plus 5G con Easy Pay minuti illimitati, 200 SMS, GIGA illimitati, cambi smartphone ogni anno offerta 29,99€/mese anticipo 349,99€ + 24€/mese per 30 mesi

Smart Pack 100 5G con Easy Pay minuti illimitati, 200 SMS, 100 GIGA offerta 14,99€/mese anticipo 349,99€ + 27€/mese per 30 mesi

Smart Pack Young+ 5G con Easy Pay 100 GIGA, GIGA illimitati per chat, musica e social solo under 30 offerta 14,99€/mese anticipo 349,99€ + 27€/mese per 30 mesi

Smart Pack Reload Plus 5G con Easy Pay minuti illimitati, 200 SMS, GIGA illimitati, cambi smartphone ogni anno offerta 29,99€/mese anticipo 349,99€ + 30€/mese per 24 mesi

Smart Pack 100 5G con Easy Pay minuti illimitati, 200 SMS, 100 GIGA offerta 14,99€/mese anticipo 349,99€ + 34€/mese per 24 mesi



iPhone 13 Pro 128 GB

1.209,90€ unica soluzione

Di Più Unlimited 5G con Easy Pay minuti illimitati, 200 SMS, GIGA illimitati offerta 29,99€/mese anticipo 129,99€ + 29,99€/mese per 30 mesi

Di Più Full 5G con Easy Pay minuti illimitati, 200 SMS, 100 GIGA offerta 14,99€/mese anticipo 129,99€ + 35,99€/mese per 30 mesi

Di Più Lite 5G con Easy Pay minuti illimitati, 200 SMS, 50 GIGA offerta 12,99€/mese anticipo 129,99€ + 35,99€/mese per 30 mesi

Smart Pack Reload Plus 5G con Easy Pay minuti illimitati, 200 SMS, GIGA illimitati, cambi smartphone ogni anno offerta 29,99€/mese anticipo 129,99€ + 34€/mese per 30 mesi

Smart Pack 100 5G con Easy Pay minuti illimitati, 200 SMS, 100 GIGA offerta 14,99€/mese anticipo 129,99€ + 36€/mese per 30 mesi

Smart Pack Young+ 5G con Easy Pay 100 GIGA, GIGA illimitati per chat, musica e social solo under 30 offerta 14,99€/mese anticipo 129,99€ + 36€/mese per 30 mesi

Smart Pack Reload Plus 5G con Easy Pay minuti illimitati, 200 SMS, GIGA illimitati, cambi smartphone ogni anno offerta 29,99€/mese anticipo 129,99€ + 43€/mese per 24 mesi

Smart Pack 100 5G con Easy Pay minuti illimitati, 200 SMS, 100 GIGA offerta 14,99€/mese anticipo 129,99€ + 45€/mese per 24 mesi



iPhone 13 Pro 256 GB

1.339,90€ unica soluzione

Di Più Unlimited 5G con Easy Pay minuti illimitati, 200 SMS, GIGA illimitati offerta 29,99€/mese anticipo 139,99€ + 33,99€/mese per 30 mesi

Di Più Full 5G con Easy Pay minuti illimitati, 200 SMS, 100 GIGA offerta 14,99€/mese anticipo 139,99€ + 39,99€/mese per 30 mesi

Di Più Lite 5G con Easy Pay minuti illimitati, 200 SMS, 50 GIGA offerta 12,99€/mese anticipo 139,99€ + 33,99€/mese per 30 mesi

Smart Pack Reload Plus 5G con Easy Pay minuti illimitati, 200 SMS, GIGA illimitati, cambi smartphone ogni anno offerta 29,99€/mese anticipo 139,99€ + 38€/mese per 30 mesi

Smart Pack 100 5G con Easy Pay minuti illimitati, 200 SMS, 100 GIGA offerta 14,99€/mese anticipo 139,99€ + 40€/mese per 30 mesi

Smart Pack Young+ 5G con Easy Pay 100 GIGA, GIGA illimitati per chat, musica e social solo under 30 offerta 14,99€/mese anticipo 139,99€ + 40€/mese per 30 mesi

Smart Pack Reload Plus 5G con Easy Pay minuti illimitati, 200 SMS, GIGA illimitati, cambi smartphone ogni anno offerta 29,99€/mese anticipo 139,99€ + 47€/mese per 24 mesi

Smart Pack 100 5G con Easy Pay minuti illimitati, 200 SMS, 100 GIGA offerta 14,99€/mese anticipo 139,99€ + 49€/mese per 24 mesi



iPhone 13 Pro 512 GB

1.559,90€ unica soluzione

Di Più Unlimited 5G con Easy Pay minuti illimitati, 200 SMS, GIGA illimitati offerta 29,99€/mese anticipo 389,99€ + 33,99€/mese per 30 mesi

Di Più Full 5G con Easy Pay minuti illimitati, 200 SMS, 100 GIGA offerta 14,99€/mese anticipo 389,99€ + 38,99€/mese per 30 mesi

Di Più Lite 5G con Easy Pay minuti illimitati, 200 SMS, 50 GIGA offerta 12,99€/mese anticipo 389,99€ + 38,99€/mese per 30 mesi

Smart Pack Reload Plus 5G con Easy Pay minuti illimitati, 200 SMS, GIGA illimitati, cambi smartphone ogni anno offerta 29,99€/mese anticipo 389,99€ + 38€/mese per 30 mesi

Smart Pack 100 5G con Easy Pay minuti illimitati, 200 SMS, 100 GIGA offerta 14,99€/mese anticipo 389,99€ + 39€/mese per 30 mesi

Smart Pack Young+ 5G con Easy Pay 100 GIGA, GIGA illimitati per chat, musica e social solo under 30 offerta 14,99€/mese anticipo 389,99€ + 39€/mese per 30 mesi

Smart Pack Reload Plus 5G con Easy Pay minuti illimitati, 200 SMS, GIGA illimitati, cambi smartphone ogni anno offerta 29,99€/mese anticipo 389,99€ + 47€/mese per 24 mesi

Smart Pack 100 5G con Easy Pay minuti illimitati, 200 SMS, 100 GIGA offerta 14,99€/mese anticipo 389,99€ + 48€/mese per 24 mesi



iPhone 13 Pro 1 TB

1.789,90€ unica soluzione

Di Più Unlimited 5G con Easy Pay minuti illimitati, 200 SMS, GIGA illimitati offerta 29,99€/mese anticipo 619,99€ + 33,99€/mese per 30 mesi

Di Più Full 5G con Easy Pay minuti illimitati, 200 SMS, 100 GIGA offerta 14,99€/mese anticipo 619,99€ + 38,99€/mese per 30 mesi

Di Più Lite 5G con Easy Pay minuti illimitati, 200 SMS, 50 GIGA offerta 12,99€/mese anticipo 619,99€ + 38,99€/mese per 30 mesi

Smart Pack Reload Plus 5G con Easy Pay minuti illimitati, 200 SMS, GIGA illimitati, cambi smartphone ogni anno offerta 29,99€/mese anticipo 619,99€ + 38€/mese per 30 mesi

Smart Pack 100 5G con Easy Pay minuti illimitati, 200 SMS, 100 GIGA offerta 14,99€/mese anticipo 619,99€ + 39€/mese per 30 mesi

Smart Pack Young+ 5G con Easy Pay 100 GIGA, GIGA illimitati per chat, musica e social solo under 30 offerta 14,99€/mese anticipo 619,99€ + 39€/mese per 30 mesi

Smart Pack Reload Plus 5G con Easy Pay minuti illimitati, 200 SMS, GIGA illimitati, cambi smartphone ogni anno offerta 29,99€/mese anticipo 619,99€ + 47€/mese per 24 mesi

Smart Pack 100 5G con Easy Pay minuti illimitati, 200 SMS, 100 GIGA offerta 14,99€/mese anticipo 619,99€ + 48€/mese per 24 mesi



iPhone 13 Pro Max 128 GB

1.299,90€ unica soluzione

Di Più Unlimited 5G con Easy Pay minuti illimitati, 200 SMS, GIGA illimitati offerta 29,99€/mese anticipo 219,99€ + 29,99€/mese per 30 mesi

Di Più Full 5G con Easy Pay minuti illimitati, 200 SMS, 100 GIGA offerta 14,99€/mese anticipo 219,99€ + 35,99€/mese per 30 mesi

Di Più Lite 5G con Easy Pay minuti illimitati, 200 SMS, 50 GIGA offerta 12,99€/mese anticipo 219,99€ + 35,99€/mese per 30 mesi

Smart Pack Reload Plus 5G con Easy Pay minuti illimitati, 200 SMS, GIGA illimitati, cambi smartphone ogni anno offerta 29,99€/mese anticipo 219,99€ + 34€/mese per 30 mesi

Smart Pack 100 5G con Easy Pay minuti illimitati, 200 SMS, 100 GIGA offerta 14,99€/mese anticipo 219,99€ + 36€/mese per 30 mesi

Smart Pack Reload Plus 5G con Easy Pay minuti illimitati, 200 SMS, GIGA illimitati, cambi smartphone ogni anno offerta 29,99€/mese anticipo 219,99€ + 42€/mese per 24 mesi

Smart Pack 100 5G con Easy Pay minuti illimitati, 200 SMS, 100 GIGA offerta 14,99€/mese anticipo 219,99€ + 45€/mese per 24 mesi



iPhone 13 Pro Max 256 GB

1.429,90€ unica soluzione

Di Più Unlimited 5G con Easy Pay minuti illimitati, 200 SMS, GIGA illimitati offerta 29,99€/mese anticipo 319,99€ + 30,99€/mese per 30 mesi

Di Più Full 5G con Easy Pay minuti illimitati, 200 SMS, 100 GIGA offerta 14,99€/mese anticipo 319,99€ + 36,99€/mese per 30 mesi

Di Più Lite 5G con Easy Pay minuti illimitati, 200 SMS, 50 GIGA offerta 12,99€/mese anticipo 319,99€ + 36,99€/mese per 30 mesi

Smart Pack Reload Plus 5G con Easy Pay minuti illimitati, 200 SMS, GIGA illimitati, cambi smartphone ogni anno offerta 29,99€/mese anticipo 319,99€ + 35€/mese per 30 mesi

Smart Pack 100 5G con Easy Pay minuti illimitati, 200 SMS, 100 GIGA offerta 14,99€/mese anticipo 319,99€ + 37€/mese per 30 mesi

Smart Pack Young+ 5G con Easy Pay 100 GIGA, GIGA illimitati per chat, musica e social solo under 30 offerta 14,99€/mese anticipo 319,99€ + 37€/mese per 30 mesi

Smart Pack Reload Plus 5G con Easy Pay minuti illimitati, 200 SMS, GIGA illimitati, cambi smartphone ogni anno offerta 29,99€/mese anticipo 319,99€ + 44€/mese per 24 mesi

Smart Pack 100 5G con Easy Pay minuti illimitati, 200 SMS, 100 GIGA offerta 14,99€/mese anticipo 319,99€ + 46€/mese per 24 mesi



iPhone 13 Pro Max 512 GB

1.659,90€ unica soluzione

Di Più Unlimited 5G con Easy Pay minuti illimitati, 200 SMS, GIGA illimitati offerta 29,99€/mese anticipo 549,99€ + 30,99€/mese per 30 mesi

Di Più Full 5G con Easy Pay minuti illimitati, 200 SMS, 100 GIGA offerta 14,99€/mese anticipo 549,99€ + 36,99€/mese per 30 mesi

Di Più Lite 5G con Easy Pay minuti illimitati, 200 SMS, 50 GIGA offerta 12,99€/mese anticipo 549,99€ + 36,99€/mese per 30 mesi

Smart Pack Reload Plus 5G con Easy Pay minuti illimitati, 200 SMS, GIGA illimitati, cambi smartphone ogni anno offerta 29,99€/mese anticipo 549,99€ + 35€/mese per 30 mesi

Smart Pack 100 5G con Easy Pay minuti illimitati, 200 SMS, 100 GIGA offerta 14,99€/mese anticipo 549,99€ + 37€/mese per 30 mesi

Smart Pack Young+ 5G con Easy Pay 100 GIGA, GIGA illimitati per chat, musica e social solo under 30 offerta 14,99€/mese anticipo 549,99€ + 37€/mese per 30 mesi

Smart Pack Reload Plus 5G con Easy Pay minuti illimitati, 200 SMS, GIGA illimitati, cambi smartphone ogni anno offerta 29,99€/mese anticipo 549,99€ + 44€/mese per 24 mesi

Smart Pack 100 5G con Easy Pay minuti illimitati, 200 SMS, 100 GIGA offerta 14,99€/mese anticipo 549,99€ + 46€/mese per 24 mesi



iPhone 13 Pro Max 1 TB

1.889,90€ unica soluzione

Di Più Unlimited 5G con Easy Pay minuti illimitati, 200 SMS, GIGA illimitati offerta 29,99€/mese anticipo 779,99€ + 30,99€/mese per 30 mesi

Di Più Full 5G con Easy Pay minuti illimitati, 200 SMS, 100 GIGA offerta 14,99€/mese anticipo 779,99€ + 36,99€/mese per 30 mesi

Di Più Lite 5G con Easy Pay minuti illimitati, 200 SMS, 50 GIGA offerta 12,99€/mese anticipo 779,99€ + 36,99€/mese per 30 mesi

Smart Pack Reload Plus 5G con Easy Pay minuti illimitati, 200 SMS, GIGA illimitati, cambi smartphone ogni anno offerta 29,99€/mese anticipo 779,99€ + 35€/mese per 30 mesi

Smart Pack 100 5G con Easy Pay minuti illimitati, 200 SMS, 100 GIGA offerta 14,99€/mese anticipo 779,99€ + 37€/mese per 30 mesi

Smart Pack Young+ 5G con Easy Pay 100 GIGA, GIGA illimitati per chat, musica e social solo under 30 offerta 14,99€/mese anticipo 779,99€ + 37€/mese per 30 mesi

Smart Pack Reload Plus 5G con Easy Pay minuti illimitati, 200 SMS, GIGA illimitati, cambi smartphone ogni anno offerta 29,99€/mese anticipo 779,99€ + 44€/mese per 24 mesi

Smart Pack 100 5G con Easy Pay minuti illimitati, 200 SMS, 100 GIGA offerta 14,99€/mese anticipo 779,99€ + 46€/mese per 24 mesi



Offerte Iliad

iPhone 13 128 GB

929€ unica soluzione

anticipo 179€ + 25€ per 30 mesi

iPhone 13 256 GB

1.049€ unica soluzione

anticipo 209€ + 28€ per 30 mesi

iPhone 13 512 GB

1.279€ unica soluzione

anticipo 319€ + 32€ per 30 mesi

iPhone 13 mini 128 GB

829€ unica soluzione

anticipo 169€ + 22€ per 30 mesi

iPhone 13 mini 256 GB

949€ unica soluzione

anticipo 199€ + 25€ per 30 mesi

iPhone 13 Pro 128 GB

1.179€ unica soluzione

anticipo 279€ + 30€ per 30 mesi

iPhone 13 Pro Max 128 GB

1.279€ unica soluzione

anticipo 319€ + 32€ per 30 mesi

Dopo aver elencato nel dettaglio le proposte commerciali dei singoli operatori, quale delle offerte Vodafone, WindTre, Tim e Iliad prenderete in considerazione per acquistare il vostro Apple iPhone 13?