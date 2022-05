Pixel 6 e 6 Pro, record di vendite in Europa per la prima volta

The UK smartphone market was up 3.1% YoY in 1Q2022 to 4.9m units. Apple & Samsung represent 80% of volume & 89% of value. Interesting to see new brands in the Top5:

– Nokia/HMDGlobal – 3rd largest player

– OPPO continues to grow its share

– Google (Pixel) – 1st time in Top5