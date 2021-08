World's No. 1: way beyond our wildest dreams!🎉



⌚️~10 years

⌚️~118 months

⌚️~515 weeks



Time taken by @Xiaomi from #Mi1 launch to becoming World's No.1 brand. Magical feeling is still sinking in.



Our journey has just started. So much more to do.#Xiaomi #1SmartphoneBrandXiaomi pic.twitter.com/h8Bo9CTnw9