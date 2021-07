[Exclusive] Looks like Realme is going all in when it comes to MagDart

MagDart charging technology will be available for all category devices and Realme's looking forward to democratizing MagDart tech

Here's an exclusive image of what all MagDart will be able to pull off#MagDart https://t.co/KnLJ2I4qq4 pic.twitter.com/WiVTTB7pn8