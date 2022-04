POCO M4 5G: l'azienda svela le colorazioni prima del lancio

POCO M4 5G – Killer Looks! OP Perfomer is back.



Here's the first look of POCO M4 5G iconic POCO design and all the super cool colours.



My favourite colour is… Mmmmmm… All 3 😬



Which one is yours? Global Debut on 29th April. @IndiaPOCO @s_anuj pic.twitter.com/ABsDotY97W