Nuovo PlayStation Plus in Italia, tutti i giochi gratis per PS4 e PS5

È disponibile da oggi anche in Italia il nuovo PlayStation Plus. Il rinnovato servizio in abbonamento per PS4 e PS5 debutta nel nostro paese, con tutte le novità già viste per gli altri mercati.
Da adesso è possibile sottoscrivere infatti tre livelli diversi di iscrizione: si parte dalla più bassa, Essential, sostanzialmente identica al vecchio PlayStation Plus. Le vere novità arrivano con i piani Extra e Premium, che propongono un tipo di offerta molto simile a Xbox Game Pass, con diversi giochi PS4 e PS5 inclusi nell’abbonamento. Ecco come funziona e i titoli inseriti nel catalogo.
Nuovo PlayStation Plus: come funzionano i tre livelli di abbonamento
Il nuovo PlayStation Plus è suddiviso nei tre seguenti livelli di iscrizione:
- PS Plus Essential: con gli stessi vantaggi attualmente disponibili per gli abbonati di PlayStation Plus, con due giochi scaricabili al mese, sconti esclusivi, archiviazione nel cloud per i giochi salvati e accesso al multiplayer online. Il prezzo è di 8,99€ al mese, 24,99€ ogni tre mesi e 59,99€ all’anno.
- PS Plus Extra: oltre a tutti i vantaggi del piano base offre un catalogo che includerà fino a 400 giochi PS4 e PS5, inclusi grandi successi PlayStation Studios e di terze parti. I giochi possono essere scaricati sulla propria console. Il prezzo è di 13,99€ al mese, 39,99€ ogni tre mesi e 99,99€ all’anno.
- PS Plus Premium: il tier più alto, che include tutti i vantaggi di Essential ed Extra, aggiungendo tuttavia altri 340 giochi tra cui titoli per PS3 disponibili in streaming nel cloud e un catalogo di grandi classici PS1, PS2 e PSP sia in streaming che tramite download. Inoltre, sono disponibili anche delle versioni di prova di nuovi giochi a tempo limitato. Il prezzo è di 16,99€ al mese, 49,99€ ogni tre mesi e 119,99€ all’anno.
Nuovo PlayStation Plus: il catalogo dei giochi gratis PS4 e PS5
Di seguito, il catalogo completo dei giochi gratis PS4 e PS5 con il nuovo PlayStation Plus:
Giochi PS4 e PS5 disponibili per gli abbonati Extra e Premium:
- Absolver
- ABZU
- Ace of Seafood
- Adr1ft
- Agatha Christie – The ABC Murders
- Age of Wonders: Planetfall
- Agents of Mayhem
- ALIENATION
- Akiba’s Beat
- AO Tennis 2
- Aragami
- Ash of Gods Redemption
- Ashen
- Assassin’s Creed Valhalla (PS4)
- Assassin’s Creed Valhalla (PS5)
- Assetto Corsa Competizione (PS4)
- Assetto Corsa Competizione (PS5)
- Astebreed
- AVICII Invector
- Back to Bed
- Bad North
- Balan Wonderworld (PS4)
- Balan Wonderworld (PS5)
- Batman: Arkham Knight
- Battle Chasers: Nightwar
- Bee Simulator
- Black Mirror
- Blasphemous
- Bloodborne
- Bloodstained: Ritual of the Night
- Bomber Crew
- Bound
- Bound by Flame
- Brawlout
- Brothers: A Tale of Two Sons
- Bubsy: The Woolies Strike Back
- Caladrius Blaze
- Call of Cthulhu
- Carmageddon: Max Damage
- Cartoon Network: Battle Crashers
- Car Mechanic Simulator
- Celeste
- Chess Ultra
- Chicken Police
- Child of Light
- Children of Morta
- Chocobo’s Mystery Dungeon EVERY BUDDY!
- Chronos: Before the Ashes
- Cities: Skylines
- Clouds & Sheep 2
- Concrete Genie
- Concrete Genie: Digital Deluxe Edition
- ConnecTank
- Control: Ultimate Edition (PS4)
- Control: Ultimate Edition (PS5)
- Cris Tales (PS4)
- Cris Tales (PS5)
- Croixleur Sigma
- Damascus Gear: Operation Tokyo HD Edition
- Danger Zone
- Dangerous Golf
- Dandara: Trials of Fear Edition
- Dark Rose Valkyrie
- Darksiders Genesis
- Darksiders III
- Days Gone
- DCL – The Game
- Dead Cells
- DEAD OR ALIVE 5 Last Round (PS4)
- Death end re;Quest
- Death end re;Quest2
- Death Squared
- DEATH STRANDING
- DEATH STRANDING: DIRECTOR’S CUT
- Defense Grid 2
- Deliver Us the Moon (PS4)
- DEMON’S SOULS
- Detroit: Become Human
- Descenders (PS4)
- Desperados III
- Destruction Allstars
- Disaster Report 4 Plus: Summer Memories
- DISGAEA 5: ALLIANCE OF VENGEANCE
- DOOM
- Dragon Star Varnir
- Dreamfall Chapters
- Dungeons 2
- Dynasty Warriors 8 Empires
- Eagle Flight
- Earth Defense Force 4.1: The Shadow of New Despair
- Electronic Super Joy
- El Hijo – A Wild West Tale
- Elex
- Embr (PS4)
- Empire of Sin
- Enigmatis: The Ghosts of Maple Creek
- Enter the Gungeon
- Entwined
- EVERSPACE
- Everybody’s Golf
- Fade to Silence
- Fallout 4
- Fallout 76
- Far Cry 3 Blood Dragon: Classic Edition
- Far Cry 3: Classic Edition
- Far Cry 4
- FIA European Truck Racing Championship
- FIGHTING EX LAYER – Standard Version
- Final Fantasy IX
- Final Fantasy VII
- Final Fantasy VIII Remastered
- Final Fantasy X/X-2 HD Remaster
- Final Fantasy XII The Zodiac Age
- Final Fantasy XV Royal Edition
- Fire Pro Wrestling World
- Flatout 4: Total Insanity
- FLUSTER CLUCK
- For Honor
- Foreclosed (PS4)
- Foreclosed (PS5)
- Friday the 13th: The Game
- Frostpunk: Console Edition
- Fury Unleashed
- Gabbuchi
- GAL GUNVOLT BURST
- Get Even
- Ghost of a Tale
- GHOST OF TSUSHIMA: DIRECTOR’S CUT (PS4)
- GHOST OF TSUSHIMA: DIRECTOR’S CUT (PS5)
- Ghostrunner (PS4)
- Ghostrunner (PS5)
- Giana Sisters: Twisted Dreams – Director’s Cut
- Gods will Fall
- Golf with Your Friends
- GOD OF WAR
- Goosebumps: The Game
- Gravity Rush 2
- Grand Ages: Medieval
- Graveyard Keeper
- Greedfall (PS4)
- Greedfall (PS5)
- GRIP: Combat Racing
- GUNVOLT CHRONICLES LUMINOUS AVENGER IX
- HARVEST MOON LIGHT OF HOPE SPECIAL EDITION
- Harvest Moon: Mad Dash
- Harvest Moon: One World
- Hello Neighbor
- Hollow Knight: Voidheart Edition
- Homefront: The Revolution
- Horizon Zero Dawn Complete Edition
- Hotline Miami 2: Wrong Number
- Hotshot Racing
- How to Survive 2
- How to Survive: Storm Warning Edition
- Hue
- Human Fall Flat (PS4)
- Human Fall Flat (PS5)
- I am Bread
- I am Dead (PS4)
- I am Dead (PS5)
- Indivisible
- inFAMOUS First Light
- inFAMOUS Second Son
- Infinite Minigolf
- Injustice 2
- Joe Dever’s Lone Wolf: Console Edition
- John Wick Hex
- Jotun: Valhalla Edition
- JumpJet Rex
- KeyWe (PS4)
- KeyWe (PS5)
- Killzone: Shadow Fall Intercept
- KILLZONE SHADOW FALL
- Kingdom Come: Deliverance
- Kingdom Two Crowns
- Kingdom: New Lands
- KNACK
- Kona (PS4)
- Kona (PS5)
- Last Day of June
- Last Stop (PS4)
- Last Stop (PS5)
- Lawn Mowing Simulator (PS4)
- Lawn Mowing Simulator (PS5)
- Left Alive: Day One Edition
- Legendary Fishing
- Legends of Ethernal
- LEGO Batman 3: Beyond Gotham
- Leo’s Fortune
- LittleBigPlanet 3
- Little Big Workshop
- Little Nightmares
- Lost Words: Beyond the Page
- Mafia III: Definitive Edition
- Magicka 2
- Mahjong
- Malicious Fallen
- Maneater (PS4)
- Maneater (PS5)
- Marvel Puzzle Quest
- Marvel’s Guardians of the Galaxy (PS4)
- Marvel’s Guardians of the Galaxy (PS5)
- Marvel’s Spider-Man
- MARVELS SPIDER-MAN MILES MORALES (PS4)
- MARVELS SPIDER-MAN MILES MORALES (PS5)
- Marvel’s Spider-Man: Game of the Year Edition
- Masters of Anima
- MATTERFALL
- MediEvil
- Megadimension Neptunia VII
- Mighty No. 9
- Minit
- Mitsurugi Kamui Hikae
- Momodora: Reverie Under the Moonlight
- Monster Jam Steel Titans 2
- Monster Truck Championship (PS4)
- Monster Truck Championship (PS5)
- Moonlighter
- Mortal Kombat 11 (PS4)
- Mortal Kombat 11 (PS5)
- Moving Out
- Mudrunner
- MX vs ATV All Out
- MXGP 2021 (PS4)
- MXGP 2021 (PS5)
- My Friend Pedro
- My Time at Portia
- Naruto Shippuden: Ultimate Ninja Storm 4
- NASCAR Heat 5
- NBA 2K Playgrounds 2
- NBA 2K22 (PS4)
- NBA 2K22 (PS5)
- Necromunda: Underhive Wars
- Nidhogg
- Nidhogg II
- Nights of Azure
- Nights of Azure 2: Bride of the New Moon
- Nioh
- No Straight Roads
- Observation
- Observer: System Redux (PS4)
- Observer: System Redux (PS5)
- Oddworld: New ‘n’ Tasty
- Omega Quintet
- Outer Wilds
- Overcooked! 2
- Overpass
- Override 2: Super Mech League (PS4)
- Override 2: Super Mech League (PS5)
- Party Hard
- Pathfinder: Kingmaker – Definitive Edition
- Payday 2: Crimewave Edition
- PGA Tour 2K21
- Pile Up! Box by Box
- Pillars of Eternity: Complete Edition
- Pixel Piracy
- Portal Knights
- Prison Architect
- Power Rangers: Battle For The Grid
- Prey
- Pure Farming 2018
- Pure Hold’em World Poker Championship
- Pure Pool
- Rad Rodgers
- Red Dead Redemption 2
- Redeemer – Enhanced Edition
- Reel Fishing: Road Trip Adventure
- Raiden V: Director’s Cut
- Rapala Fishing: Pro Series
- Rebel Galaxy
- RESOGUN
- Relicta
- RETURNAL
- Rez Infinite
- RIDE 4 (PS4)
- RIDE 4 (PS5)
- Risk Urban Assault
- Rock of Ages 3: Make & Break
- Rogue Stormers
- Romance of The Three Kingdoms XIII
- R-TYPE FINAL 2
- Saints Row: The Third Remastered (PS4)
- Saints Row: The Third Remastered (PS5)
- Seasons After Fall
- Secret Neighbor
- Shadow of the Beast
- Shadow of the Colossus
- Shadow Warrior 2
- Shadow Warrior 3
- Shenmue III
- Shiness: The Lightning Kingdom
- Sine Mora X
- SkyDrift Infinity
- Slime Rancher
- Sniper Elite 4
- SOMA
- Soulcalibur VI
- South Park: The Fractured but Whole
- South Park: The Stick of Truth
- Space Crew: Legendary Edition
- Space Hulk: Deathwing – Enhanced Edition
- Space Hulk: Tactics
- Space Junkies
- Sparkle Unleashed
- Spitlings
- Star Ocean First Departure R
- Star Trek: Bridge Crew
- Starlink: Battle for Atlas
- Steep
- Stellaris: Console Edition
- Stranded Deep
- Sundered: Eldritch Edition
- Surgeon Simulator: Anniversary Edition
- Surviving Mars
- Telling Lies
- Tennis World Tour 2 (PS4)
- Tennis World Tour 2 (PS5)
- Terraria
- Tetris Effect: Connected
- Tearaway Unfolded
- The Elder Scrolls Online: Tamriel Unlimited
- The Last Tinker: City of Colors
- The Turing Test
- The Vanishing of Ethan Carter
- The Artful Escape (PS4)
- The Artful Escape (PS5)
- The Book of Unwritten Tales 2
- The Caligula Effect: Overdose
- The Council – The Complete Season
- The Crew
- The Crew 2
- The Dark Pictures Anthology: Little Hope
- The Dark Pictures Anthology: Man of Medan
- The Fisherman – Fishing Planet
- THE LAST GUARDIAN
- The LEGO Movie Videogame
- The Long Dark
- The Messenger
- The MISSING: J.J. Macfield and the Island of Memories
- The Surge
- The Surge 2
- The Technomancer
- The Witch and the Hundred Knight: Revival Edition
- The Wonderful 101: Remastered
- This is the Police
- This is the Police 2
- This War of Mine: The Little Ones
- Thomas was Alone
- Through the Darkest of Times
- Tom Clancy’s The Division
- TorqueL
- Totally Reliable Delivery Service
- Toukiden 2
- Tour de France 2021 (PS4)
- Tour de France 2021 (PS5)
- TowerFall Ascension
- Townsmen – A Kingdom Rebuilt
- Touhou Genso Rondo: Bullet Ballet
- Tricky Towers
- Tropico 5
- Trackmania Turbo
- Transference
- Trials Fusion
- Trials of the Blood Dragon
- Uncharted 4: A Thief’s End
- Uncharted: The Lost Legacy
- Until Dawn
- Unturned
- Valiant Hearts: The Great War
- Vampyr
- Velocibox
- Victor Vran Overkill Edition
- Vikings – Wolves of Midgard
- Virginia
- Warhammer 40,000: Inquisitor – Martyr
- Warhammer: Chaosbane – Slayer Edition (PS5)
- Warhammer: Chaosbane (PS4)
- Warhammer: Vermintide 2
- WARRIORS ALL-STARS
- Watch Dogs
- Werewolf: The Apocalypse – Earthblood (PS4)
- Werewolf: The Apocalypse – Earthblood (PS5)
- Werewolves Within
- Wild Guns Reloaded
- Windbound
- World of Final Fantasy
- Whispering Willows
- Wolfenstein: The New Order
- WRC 10 FIA World Rally Championship (PS4)
- WRC 10 FIA World Rally Championship (PS5)
- Wreckfest (PS4)
- Wreckfest (PS5)
- Wytchwood (PS4)
- Wytchwood (PS5)
- XCOM 2
- Yet Another Zombie Defense
- Ys IX: Monstrum Nox
- Ys VIII: Lacrimosa of DANA
- ZOMBI
- Zombie Army 4: Dead War
- 2Dark
- 8-Bit Armies
- 9 Monkeys of Shaolin
Giochi classici per gli abbonati Premium
- AFRIKA*
- Air Conflicts: Pacific Carriers (PS4)
- Air Conflicts: Secret Wars*
- Air Conflicts: Vietnam*
- AKIBA’S TRIP: Undead & Undressed *
- Alien Rage*
- Alien Spidy*
- All Zombies Must Die!*
- Alone in the Dark: Inferno*
- Anarchy: Rush Hour*
- Anna – Extended Edition*
- Anomaly Warzone Earth*
- Ape Escape (PS1/PS4)
- Ape Escape (PS1/PS5)
- Ape Escape 2
- Aqua Panic!*
- Ar nosurge: Ode to an Unborn Star*
- Arc the Lad: Twilight of the Spirits
- Arcana Heart 3*
- Arcana Heart 3 LOVE MAX!!!!!*
- Armageddon Riders
- Asura’s Wrath*
- Atari Flashback Classics Vol. 1*
- Atari Flashback Classics Vol. 2*
- Atelier Ayesha: The Alchemist of Dusk*
- Atelier Escha & Logy ~Alchemists of the Dusk Sky~*
- Atelier Meruru – The Alchemist of Arland 3 -*
- Atelier Rorona Plus: The Alchemist of Arland*
- Atelier Shallie ~Alchemists of the Dusk Sea~*
- Baja: Edge of Control HD
- Bang Bang Racing*
- Batman: Arkham Origins*
- Batman: Return to Arkham – Arkham Asylum
- Batman: Return to Arkham – Arkham City
- Battle Fantasia*
- BATTLE OF TILES EX*
- Battle Princess of Arcadias*
- Bellator MMA Onslaught
- BEYOND: Two Souls
- Big Sky Infinity
- BIOHAZARD: The Darkside Chronicles*
- BIONIC COMMANDO REARMED*
- Bionic Commando Rearmed 2*
- BioShock 2 Remastered
- Bioshock Infinite: The Complete Edition
- BioShock Remastered
- BIT.TRIP Presents… Runner2: Future Legend of Rhythm Alien*
- Black Knight Sword
- BLADESTORM: Nightmare*
- Bladestorm: The Hundred Years’ War*
- BlazBlue: Calamity Trigger*
- BlazBlue: Continuum Shift EXTEND
- Blood Knights
- BloodRayne: Betrayal*
- Bolt*
- Borderlands: The Handsome Collection
- Brink*
- Bubsy: The Woolies Strike Back
- Bulletstorm: Full Clip Edition
- Burn Zombie Burn!*
- CAPCOM ARCADE CABINET : ALL-IN-ONE PACK*
- Carmageddon: Max Damage
- Cars Mater-National Championship*
- Cars Race-O-Rama*
- Castlevania: Harmony of Despair*
- Castlevania: Lords of Shadow – Mirror of Fate*
- Castlevania: Lords of Shadow 2*
- Cel Damage HD*
- Champion Jockey: G1 Jockey & Gallop Racer*
- Chime Super Deluxe
- Class of Heroes 2G
- Comet Crash: Bionic Bundle*
- CRASH COMMANDO*
- Critter Crunch*
- CROSSING THESIS OF GODS AND DESTINY AWAKENING*
- Crysis Remastered*
- Cuboid*
- Cuboid Ultimate Bundle*
- anger Zone
- Dangerous Golf
- Dark Cloud
- Dark Cloud 2 (SIEE: Dark Chronicle)
- Dark Mist*
- Dark Sector*
- Dark Void*
- Darksiders II Deathinitive Edition
- Darksiders Warmastered Edition
- Darkstalkers Resurrection*
- Dead Nation: Apocalypse Edition*
- DEAD OR ALIVE 5*
- DEAD OR ALIVE 5 Last Round (PS3)*
- Deadliest Warrior: Legends*
- Deadliest Warrior: The Game*
- Deadlight: Director´s Cut
- Death Track: Resurrection*
- Deception IV: Blood Ties*
- Deception IV: The Nightmare Princess*
- Demon’s Souls
- Derrick the Deathfin
- Devil May Cry 4*
- Devil May Cry HD Collection*
- DISGAEA 3: Absence of Justice*
- DISGAEA 4: A Promise Unforgotten*
- Disgaea D2: A Brighter Darkness*
- Disney Epic Mickey 2: The Power of Two*
- Disney Universe*
- Disney·PIXAR Brave*
- Disney·PIXAR Cars 2: The Video Game (PS3)*
- Disney·PIXAR Toy Story 2: Buzz Lightyear to the Rescue (PS1/PS4)*
- Disney·PIXAR Toy Story 2: Buzz Lightyear to the Rescue (PS1/PS5)*
- Disney·PIXAR Toy Story Mania!*
- Divekick*
- Doc Clock: The Toasted Sandwich of Time*
- Dogfight 1942*
- Double Dragon Neon*
- Dragon Fin Soup*
- Dragon’s Lair*
- Dragon’s Lair II: Time Warp*
- Duke Nukem Forever
- Dynasty Warriors 6 Empires
- DYNASTY WARRIORS 6
- DYNASTY WARRIORS 7 Empires*
- Dynasty Warriors 7*
- DYNASTY WARRIORS 7: Xtreme Legends*
- Earth Defense Force 2025 (SIEJ: Earth Defense Forces 4)*
- Earth Defense Force: Insect Armageddon*
- Eat Lead: The Return of Matt Hazard*
- Eat Them!*
- Echochrome (PSP/PS4)
- Echochrome (PSP/PS5)
- Echochrome: Prelude*
- Elefunk*
- Enemy Front*
- ENSLAVED: Odyssey to the West*
- Escape Dead Island*
- Ethan: Meteor Hunter*
- Eufloria*
- F.E.A.R. FIRST ENCOUNTER ASSAULT RECON*
- Faery: Legends of Avalon
- FALLOUT 3*
- Fallout: New Vegas*
- FantaVision
- Final Exam*
- Final Fight: Double Impact*
- Frogger Returns*
- Fuel Overdose*
- GAROU: MARK OF THE WOLVES*
- Genji: Days of the Blade*
- G-Force
- Ghostbusters: Sanctum of Slime*
- Go! Sports Ski
- God of War HD*
- God of War II HD*
- God of War III Remastered*
- God of War: Ascension*
- Gravity Rush Remastered *
- Greg Hastings Paintball 2*
- Guilty Gear Xrd -REVELATOR-
- Hakuoki: Stories of the Shinsengumi*
- Hamilton’s Great Adventure*
- Hamsterball*
- Heavy Fire: Afghanistan*
- Heavy Fire: Shattered Spear*
- Heavy Rain*
- High Stakes on the Vegas Strip: Poker Edition*
- HOARD*
- Hotline Miami
- Hot Shots Golf (PS1/PS4)
- Hot Shots Golf (PS1/PS5)
- Hot Shots Golf: World Invitational
- Hot Shots Golf: Out of Bounds
- Hot Shots Tennis
- HUNTED: THE DEMON’S FORGE*
- Hustle Kings*
- I.Q: Intelligent Qube (PS1/PS4)
- ibb & obb*
- ICO Classics HD*
- inFAMOUS*
- inFAMOUS 2*
- inFAMOUS Festival of Blood*
- Injustice: Gods Among Us Ultimate Edition*
- Interpol: The Trail of Dr. Chaos*
- Invizimals: The Lost Kingdom*
- Jak & Daxter: The Precursor Legacy*
- Jak 3
- Jak II
- Jak X: Combat Racing
- Jetpack Joyride Deluxe*
- Jimmie Johnson’s Anything With An Engine*
- Joe Danger 2: The Movie*
- Judge Dee – The City God Case*
- Jumping Flash! (PS1/PS4)
- Jumping Flash! (PS1/PS5)
- JumpJet Rex
- Karateka*
- Kinetica
- Kingdoms of Amalur: Re-Reckoning
- Knytt Underground*
- KOEITECMO the Best Majantaikai Ⅳ
- Kung Fu Rabbit*
- Last Rebellion*
- Lead and Gold: Gangs of the Wild West*
- Legasista*
- LEGO Batman 2: DC Super Heroes
- LEGO Batman: The Videogame
- LEGO Harry Potter Collection
- LEGO Indiana Jones 2: The Adventure Continues*
- LEGO Indiana Jones: The Original Adventures*
- LEGO Pirates of the Caribbean: The Video Game*
- LEGO Star Wars III: The Clone Wars*
- LEGO Star Wars: The Complete Saga*
- Leo’s Fortune
- Linger in Shadows*
- Lock’s Quest
- LocoRoco 2 Remastered*
- LocoRoco Cocoreccho! *
- LocoRoco Remastered*
- Lost Planet*
- LOST PLANET 2*
- Lost Planet 3*
- Lumines Remastered
- Machinarium (PS3)*
- Mafia II: Definitive Edition
- Mafia: Definitive Edition
- Magic Orbz*
- Magus*
- Majo to Hyakkihei*
- Mamorukun Curse!*
- Mars: War Logs*
- Matt Hazard: Blood Bath and Beyond*
- MEGA MAN 10*
- MEGA MAN 9*
- Meikyu touro Legasista
- METAL SLUG 3*
- Metro 2033 Redux
- Metro: Last Light Redux
- Monkey Island 2 Special Edition: LeChuck’s Revenge
- MotorStorm Apocalypse*
- MotorStorm RC Complete Edition*
- Mount & Blade: Warband
- Mr. Driller (PS1/PS4)
- Mr. Driller (PS1/PS5)
- MX vs ATV Reflex*
- MX vs ATV: Alive*
- MX VS ATV: UNTAMED*
- Narco Terror*
- Ninja Gaiden 3*
- NINJA GAIDEN 3: Razor’s Edge*
- Ninja Gaiden Sigma*
- NINJA GAIDEN SIGMA 2*
- NOBUNAGA’S AMBITION: Sphere of Influence*
- NOT HAREM HEAVEN, IT IS YANNDERE HELL.
- Numblast
- Oddworld: Abe’s Oddysee (PS1/PS4)
- Oddworld: Abe’s Oddysee (PS1/PS5)
- OKABU*
- OKAGE: Shadow King
- Outcast – Second C
- Papo & Yo*
- Paradox of Gods and Destiny Revolution*
- PATAPON 2 REMASTERED
- Patapon Remastered
- Penny Arcade Adventures: On the Rain-Slick Precipice of Darkness, Episode One*
- Penny Arcade Adventures: On the Rain-Slick Precipice of Darkness, Episode Two*
- Phineas and Ferb: Across the 2nd Dimension*
- Pid*
- Pirates of the Caribbean: At World’s End*
- PixelJunk Eden Encore*
- PixelJunk Monsters*
- PixelJunk Monsters Encore*
- PixelJunk Racers 2nd Lap*
- Piyotama*
- Planet Minigolf*
- Planets Under Attack*
- Pool Nation*
- Port Royale 3 Pirates & Merchants Gold Edition*
- Primal
- Prismatic Solid
- Proteus*
- Puppeteer*
- Pure Farming 2018
- Puzzle Agent*
- Q*Bert: Rebooted*
- QUANTUM THEORY*
- Rag Doll Kung Fu: Fists of Plastic*
- RAGE*
- Ragnarok Odyssey ACE*
- Raiden IV: OverKill*
- Raiden V: Director’s Cut
- rain*
- Rainbow Moon
- Ratatouille*
- Ratchet & Clank: A Crack In Time *
- Ratchet & Clank: All 4 One*
- Ratchet & Clank: Full Frontal Assault *
- Ratchet & Clank: Nexus*
- Ratchet & Clank: Quest for Booty*
- Realms Of Ancient War*
- Record of Agarest War*
- Record of Agarest War 2*
- Record of Agarest War Zero*
- Red Dead Redemption*
- Red Dead Redemption: Undead Nightmare*
- Red Faction
- Red Faction II
- Red Faction: Battlegrounds
- Red Faction: Guerilla Re-MARS-tered
- Red Johnson’s Chronicles
- Red Johnson’s Chronicles – One Against All
- Resident Evil 4*
- Resident Evil 5 Gold Edition (Alternative Edition)*
- Resident Evil 6*
- Resident Evil Code: Veronica X*
- Resident Evil Operation Raccoon City*
- Resident Evil Revelations 2*
- Resident Evil Revelations 2 – Complete Edition*
- Resident Evil Revelations*
- Resident Evil Director’s Cut*
- Resident Evil: The Umbrella Chronicles*
- Resistance 3*
- Retro City Rampage DX*
- Retro/Grade*
- Ricochet HD*
- Rise of the Kasai
- Rocket Knight*
- Rocketbirds: Hardboiled Chicken*
- Rogue Galaxy
- Rogue Warrior
- Sacred 3 Gold*
- Sacred Citadel*
- SAIKYOSHOGI GEKISASHI13*
- Saints Row 2*
- Sam & Max BTS: Episode 1 – Ice Station Santa*
- Sam & Max BTS: Episode 2 – Moai Better Blues*
- Sam & Max BTS: Episode 3 – Night of the Raving Dead*
- Sam & Max BTS: Episode 4 – Chariots of the Dogs*
- Sam & Max BTS: Episode 5 – What’s New Beelzebub?*
- Sam & Max The Devil’s Playhouse Episode 1: The Penal Zone*
- Sam & Max The Devil’s Playhouse Episode 2 The Tomb of Sammun-Mak*
- Sam & Max The Devil’s Playhouse Episode 3 They Stole Max’s Brain*
- Sam & Max The Devil’s Playhouse Episode 4: Beyond Alley of Dolls
- Sam & Max The Devil’s Playhouse Episode 5: The City That Dares Not Sleep
- SAMURAI WARRIORS 2 Empires HD Version*
- SAMURAI WARRIORS 3 Empires*
- SAMURAI WARRIORS 4*
- Sanctum 2*
- Savage Moon*
- Serious Sam Collection
- Shatter*
- Shiki-tei
- Sid Meier’s Civilization Revolution*
- Siren
- Siren: Blood Curse*
- Skullgirls Encore*
- Sky Fighter*
- Skydive: Proximity Flight*
- SkyDrift*
- Slender: The Arrival*
- Smash Cars*
- Snakeball*
- Sniper Elite V2*
- Soldner-X 2: Final Prototype*
- Soldner-X: Himmelssturmer*
- Space Ace*
- Spelunker Collection*
- Spelunker HD*
- Split/Second: Velocity*
- Star Raiders*
- Star Wars Racer Revenge*
- Star Wars The Force Unleashed II*
- Star Wars: Bounty Hunter
- Star Wars: Jedi Starfighter
- Star Wars: The Force Unleashed Ultimate Sith Edition
- StarDrone*
- STARWHAL*
- Street Fighter III: Third Strike Online Edition*
- STRIDER
- STRONG BAD’S COOL GAME FOR ATTRACTIVE PEOPLE – EPISODE 1: HOMESTAR RUINER*
- STRONG BAD’S COOL GAME FOR ATTRACTIVE PEOPLE – EPISODE 2: STRONG BADIA THE FREE*
- STRONG BAD’S COOL GAME FOR ATTRACTIVE PEOPLE – EPISODE 3: BADDEST OF THE BANDS*
- STRONG BAD’S COOL GAME FOR ATTRACTIVE PEOPLE – EPISODE 4: DANGERESQUE 3: THE CRIMINAL PROJECTIVE*
- STRONG BAD’S COOL GAME FOR ATTRACTIVE PEOPLE – EPISODE 5: 8-BIT IS ENOUGH*
- Super Puzzle Fighter II Turbo HD Remix*
- Super Star Wars
- Super Stardust HD *
- Super Street Fighter II Turbo HD Remix*
- Syberia*
- Syphon Filter (PS1/PS4)
- Syphon Filter (PS1/PS5)
- Tales from Space: About a Blob*
- Tales from Space: Mutant Blobs Attack*
- Tekken 2 (PS1/PS4)
- Tekken 2 (PS1/PS5)
- The Awakened Fate Ultimatum
- The Darkness*
- The Darkness II*
- THE ELDER SCROLLS IV: OBLIVION*
- The Guided Fate Paradox Full Game*
- The King of Fighters XIII*
- The Last Guy*
- The Last of Us Remastered
- The Last of Us: Left Behind
- The Last Tinker: City of Colors
- The Mark of Kri
- The Raven Remastered
- The Secret of Monkey Island: Special Edition*
- The UnderGarden*
- Thunder Wolves*
- TOKYO JUNGLE
- Tokyo Twilight Ghost Hunters*
- Toro to MorMori*
- Toukiden: Kiwami
- Toy Home*
- Trash Panic *
- TRINITY: Souls of Zill O’ll*
- Tron: Evolution*
- Truck Racer*
- Umbrella Corps*
- Uncharted: The Nathan Drake Collection*
- Urban Trial Freestyle*
- Velocibox
- VelocityUltra*
- Vessel*
- Voodoo Chronicles: The First Sign*
- Wakeboarding HD*
- War of the Monsters
- Warlords*
- WARRIORS OROCHI 3*
- Warriors: Legends of Troy*
- Way of the Samurai 3 Plus*
- WAY OF THE SAMURAI 4 PlUS*
- When Vikings Attack!*
- Whispering Willows
- White Knight Chronicles*
- White Knight Chronicles II*
- Wild Arms (PS1/PS4)
- Wild Arms (PS1/PS5)
- Wild Arms 3
- WipEout: Omega Collection
- Wizardry: Labyrinth of Lost Souls*
- Worms Armageddon (PS1/PS4)
- Worms Armageddon (PS1/PS5)
- Worms World Party (PS1/PS4)
- Worms World Party (PS1/PS5)
- XBLAZE Code:Embryo*
- XCOM: Enemy Within
- Yaiba: Ninja Gaiden Z*
- Z/X
- Zack Zero*
- Zen Pinball 2*
- Zombie Tycoon II: Brainhov’s Revenge*
- .detuned
Per tutte le informazioni sul nuovo PlayStation Plus ti consigliamo di visitare la pagina ufficiale.
