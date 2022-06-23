Nuovo PlayStation Plus in Italia, tutti i giochi gratis per PS4 e PS5

È disponibile da oggi anche in Italia il nuovo PlayStation Plus. Il rinnovato servizio in abbonamento per PS4 e PS5 debutta nel nostro paese, con tutte le novità già viste per gli altri mercati.

Da adesso è possibile sottoscrivere infatti tre livelli diversi di iscrizione: si parte dalla più bassa, Essential, sostanzialmente identica al vecchio PlayStation Plus. Le vere novità arrivano con i piani Extra e Premium, che propongono un tipo di offerta molto simile a Xbox Game Pass, con diversi giochi PS4 e PS5 inclusi nell’abbonamento. Ecco come funziona e i titoli inseriti nel catalogo.

Nuovo PlayStation Plus: come funzionano i tre livelli di abbonamento

Il nuovo PlayStation Plus è suddiviso nei tre seguenti livelli di iscrizione:

PS Plus Essential : con gli stessi vantaggi attualmente disponibili per gli abbonati di PlayStation Plus, con due giochi scaricabili al mese, sconti esclusivi, archiviazione nel cloud per i giochi salvati e accesso al multiplayer online. Il prezzo è di 8,99€ al mese , 24,99€ ogni tre mesi e 59,99€ all’anno .

: con gli stessi vantaggi attualmente disponibili per gli abbonati di PlayStation Plus, con due giochi scaricabili al mese, sconti esclusivi, archiviazione nel cloud per i giochi salvati e accesso al multiplayer online. Il prezzo è di , 24,99€ ogni tre mesi e . PS Plus Extra : oltre a tutti i vantaggi del piano base offre un catalogo che includerà fino a 400 giochi PS4 e PS5 , inclusi grandi successi PlayStation Studios e di terze parti. I giochi possono essere scaricati sulla propria console. Il prezzo è di 13,99€ al mese , 39,99€ ogni tre mesi e 99,99€ all’anno .

: oltre a tutti i vantaggi del piano base offre un catalogo che includerà , inclusi grandi successi PlayStation Studios e di terze parti. I giochi possono essere scaricati sulla propria console. Il prezzo è di , 39,99€ ogni tre mesi e . PS Plus Premium: il tier più alto, che include tutti i vantaggi di Essential ed Extra, aggiungendo tuttavia altri 340 giochi tra cui titoli per PS3 disponibili in streaming nel cloud e un catalogo di grandi classici PS1, PS2 e PSP sia in streaming che tramite download. Inoltre, sono disponibili anche delle versioni di prova di nuovi giochi a tempo limitato. Il prezzo è di 16,99€ al mese, 49,99€ ogni tre mesi e 119,99€ all’anno.

Nuovo PlayStation Plus: il catalogo dei giochi gratis PS4 e PS5

Di seguito, il catalogo completo dei giochi gratis PS4 e PS5 con il nuovo PlayStation Plus:

Giochi PS4 e PS5 disponibili per gli abbonati Extra e Premium:

Absolver

ABZU

Ace of Seafood

Adr1ft

Agatha Christie – The ABC Murders

Age of Wonders: Planetfall

Agents of Mayhem

ALIENATION

Akiba’s Beat

AO Tennis 2

Aragami

Ash of Gods Redemption

Ashen

Assassin’s Creed Valhalla (PS4)

Assassin’s Creed Valhalla (PS5)

Assetto Corsa Competizione (PS4)

Assetto Corsa Competizione (PS5)

Astebreed

AVICII Invector

Back to Bed

Bad North

Balan Wonderworld (PS4)

Balan Wonderworld (PS5)

Batman: Arkham Knight

Battle Chasers: Nightwar

Bee Simulator

Black Mirror

Blasphemous

Bloodborne

Bloodstained: Ritual of the Night

Bomber Crew

Bound

Bound by Flame

Brawlout

Brothers: A Tale of Two Sons

Bubsy: The Woolies Strike Back

Caladrius Blaze

Call of Cthulhu

Carmageddon: Max Damage

Cartoon Network: Battle Crashers

Car Mechanic Simulator

Celeste

Chess Ultra

Chicken Police

Child of Light

Children of Morta

Chocobo’s Mystery Dungeon EVERY BUDDY!

Chronos: Before the Ashes

Cities: Skylines

Clouds & Sheep 2

Concrete Genie

Concrete Genie: Digital Deluxe Edition

ConnecTank

Control: Ultimate Edition (PS4)

Control: Ultimate Edition (PS5)

Cris Tales (PS4)

Cris Tales (PS5)

Croixleur Sigma

Damascus Gear: Operation Tokyo HD Edition

Danger Zone

Dangerous Golf

Dandara: Trials of Fear Edition

Dark Rose Valkyrie

Darksiders Genesis

Darksiders III

Days Gone

DCL – The Game

Dead Cells

DEAD OR ALIVE 5 Last Round (PS4)

Death end re;Quest

Death end re;Quest2

Death Squared

DEATH STRANDING

DEATH STRANDING: DIRECTOR’S CUT

Defense Grid 2

Deliver Us the Moon (PS4)

DEMON’S SOULS

Detroit: Become Human

Descenders (PS4)

Desperados III

Destruction Allstars

Disaster Report 4 Plus: Summer Memories

DISGAEA 5: ALLIANCE OF VENGEANCE

DOOM

Dragon Star Varnir

Dreamfall Chapters

Dungeons 2

Dynasty Warriors 8 Empires

Eagle Flight

Earth Defense Force 4.1: The Shadow of New Despair

Electronic Super Joy

El Hijo – A Wild West Tale

Elex

Embr (PS4)

Empire of Sin

Enigmatis: The Ghosts of Maple Creek

Enter the Gungeon

Entwined

EVERSPACE

Everybody’s Golf

Fade to Silence

Fallout 4

Fallout 76

Far Cry 3 Blood Dragon: Classic Edition

Far Cry 3: Classic Edition

Far Cry 4

FIA European Truck Racing Championship

FIGHTING EX LAYER – Standard Version

Final Fantasy IX

Final Fantasy VII

Final Fantasy VIII Remastered

Final Fantasy X/X-2 HD Remaster

Final Fantasy XII The Zodiac Age

Final Fantasy XV Royal Edition

Fire Pro Wrestling World

Flatout 4: Total Insanity

FLUSTER CLUCK

For Honor

Foreclosed (PS4)

Foreclosed (PS5)

Friday the 13th: The Game

Frostpunk: Console Edition

Fury Unleashed

Gabbuchi

GAL GUNVOLT BURST

Get Even

Ghost of a Tale

GHOST OF TSUSHIMA: DIRECTOR’S CUT (PS4)

GHOST OF TSUSHIMA: DIRECTOR’S CUT (PS5)

Ghostrunner (PS4)

Ghostrunner (PS5)

Giana Sisters: Twisted Dreams – Director’s Cut

Gods will Fall

Golf with Your Friends

GOD OF WAR

Goosebumps: The Game

Gravity Rush 2

Grand Ages: Medieval

Graveyard Keeper

Greedfall (PS4)

Greedfall (PS5)

GRIP: Combat Racing

GUNVOLT CHRONICLES LUMINOUS AVENGER IX

HARVEST MOON LIGHT OF HOPE SPECIAL EDITION

Harvest Moon: Mad Dash

Harvest Moon: One World

Hello Neighbor

Hollow Knight: Voidheart Edition

Homefront: The Revolution

Horizon Zero Dawn Complete Edition

Hotline Miami 2: Wrong Number

Hotshot Racing

How to Survive 2

How to Survive: Storm Warning Edition

Hue

Human Fall Flat (PS4)

Human Fall Flat (PS5)

I am Bread

I am Dead (PS4)

I am Dead (PS5)

Indivisible

inFAMOUS First Light

inFAMOUS Second Son

Infinite Minigolf

Injustice 2

Joe Dever’s Lone Wolf: Console Edition

John Wick Hex

Jotun: Valhalla Edition

JumpJet Rex

KeyWe (PS4)

KeyWe (PS5)

Killzone: Shadow Fall Intercept

KILLZONE SHADOW FALL

Kingdom Come: Deliverance

Kingdom Two Crowns

Kingdom: New Lands

KNACK

Kona (PS4)

Kona (PS5)

Last Day of June

Last Stop (PS4)

Last Stop (PS5)

Lawn Mowing Simulator (PS4)

Lawn Mowing Simulator (PS5)

Left Alive: Day One Edition

Legendary Fishing

Legends of Ethernal

LEGO Batman 3: Beyond Gotham

Leo’s Fortune

LittleBigPlanet 3

Little Big Workshop

Little Nightmares

Lost Words: Beyond the Page

Mafia III: Definitive Edition

Magicka 2

Mahjong

Malicious Fallen

Maneater (PS4)

Maneater (PS5)

Marvel Puzzle Quest

Marvel’s Guardians of the Galaxy (PS4)

Marvel’s Guardians of the Galaxy (PS5)

Marvel’s Spider-Man

MARVELS SPIDER-MAN MILES MORALES (PS4)

MARVELS SPIDER-MAN MILES MORALES (PS5)

Marvel’s Spider-Man: Game of the Year Edition

Masters of Anima

MATTERFALL

MediEvil

Megadimension Neptunia VII

Mighty No. 9

Minit

Mitsurugi Kamui Hikae

Momodora: Reverie Under the Moonlight

Monster Jam Steel Titans 2

Monster Truck Championship (PS4)

Monster Truck Championship (PS5)

Moonlighter

Mortal Kombat 11 (PS4)

Mortal Kombat 11 (PS5)

Moving Out

Mudrunner

MX vs ATV All Out

MXGP 2021 (PS4)

MXGP 2021 (PS5)

My Friend Pedro

My Time at Portia

Naruto Shippuden: Ultimate Ninja Storm 4

NASCAR Heat 5

NBA 2K Playgrounds 2

NBA 2K22 (PS4)

NBA 2K22 (PS5)

Necromunda: Underhive Wars

Nidhogg

Nidhogg II

Nights of Azure

Nights of Azure 2: Bride of the New Moon

Nioh

No Straight Roads

Observation

Observer: System Redux (PS4)

Observer: System Redux (PS5)

Oddworld: New ‘n’ Tasty

Omega Quintet

Outer Wilds

Overcooked! 2

Overpass

Override 2: Super Mech League (PS4)

Override 2: Super Mech League (PS5)

Party Hard

Pathfinder: Kingmaker – Definitive Edition

Payday 2: Crimewave Edition

PGA Tour 2K21

Pile Up! Box by Box

Pillars of Eternity: Complete Edition

Pixel Piracy

Portal Knights

Prison Architect

Power Rangers: Battle For The Grid

Prey

Pure Farming 2018

Pure Hold’em World Poker Championship

Pure Pool

Rad Rodgers

Red Dead Redemption 2

Redeemer – Enhanced Edition

Reel Fishing: Road Trip Adventure

Raiden V: Director’s Cut

Rapala Fishing: Pro Series

Rebel Galaxy

RESOGUN

Relicta

RETURNAL

Rez Infinite

RIDE 4 (PS4)

RIDE 4 (PS5)

Risk Urban Assault

Rock of Ages 3: Make & Break

Rogue Stormers

Romance of The Three Kingdoms XIII

R-TYPE FINAL 2

Saints Row: The Third Remastered (PS4)

Saints Row: The Third Remastered (PS5)

Seasons After Fall

Secret Neighbor

Shadow of the Beast

Shadow of the Colossus

Shadow Warrior 2

Shadow Warrior 3

Shenmue III

Shiness: The Lightning Kingdom

Sine Mora X

SkyDrift Infinity

Slime Rancher

Sniper Elite 4

SOMA

Soulcalibur VI

South Park: The Fractured but Whole

South Park: The Stick of Truth

Space Crew: Legendary Edition

Space Hulk: Deathwing – Enhanced Edition

Space Hulk: Tactics

Space Junkies

Sparkle Unleashed

Spitlings

Star Ocean First Departure R

Star Trek: Bridge Crew

Starlink: Battle for Atlas

Steep

Stellaris: Console Edition

Stranded Deep

Sundered: Eldritch Edition

Surgeon Simulator: Anniversary Edition

Surviving Mars

Telling Lies

Tennis World Tour 2 (PS4)

Tennis World Tour 2 (PS5)

Terraria

Tetris Effect: Connected

Tearaway Unfolded

The Elder Scrolls Online: Tamriel Unlimited

The Last Tinker: City of Colors

The Turing Test

The Vanishing of Ethan Carter

The Artful Escape (PS4)

The Artful Escape (PS5)

The Book of Unwritten Tales 2

The Caligula Effect: Overdose

The Council – The Complete Season

The Crew

The Crew 2

The Dark Pictures Anthology: Little Hope

The Dark Pictures Anthology: Man of Medan

The Fisherman – Fishing Planet

THE LAST GUARDIAN

The LEGO Movie Videogame

The Long Dark

The Messenger

The MISSING: J.J. Macfield and the Island of Memories

The Surge

The Surge 2

The Technomancer

The Witch and the Hundred Knight: Revival Edition

The Wonderful 101: Remastered

This is the Police

This is the Police 2

This War of Mine: The Little Ones

Thomas was Alone

Through the Darkest of Times

Tom Clancy’s The Division

TorqueL

Totally Reliable Delivery Service

Toukiden 2

Tour de France 2021 (PS4)

Tour de France 2021 (PS5)

TowerFall Ascension

Townsmen – A Kingdom Rebuilt

Touhou Genso Rondo: Bullet Ballet

Tricky Towers

Tropico 5

Trackmania Turbo

Transference

Trials Fusion

Trials of the Blood Dragon

Uncharted 4: A Thief’s End

Uncharted: The Lost Legacy

Until Dawn

Unturned

Valiant Hearts: The Great War

Vampyr

Velocibox

Victor Vran Overkill Edition

Vikings – Wolves of Midgard

Virginia

Warhammer 40,000: Inquisitor – Martyr

Warhammer: Chaosbane – Slayer Edition (PS5)

Warhammer: Chaosbane (PS4)

Warhammer: Vermintide 2

WARRIORS ALL-STARS

Watch Dogs

Werewolf: The Apocalypse – Earthblood (PS4)

Werewolf: The Apocalypse – Earthblood (PS5)

Werewolves Within

Wild Guns Reloaded

Windbound

World of Final Fantasy

Whispering Willows

Wolfenstein: The New Order

WRC 10 FIA World Rally Championship (PS4)

WRC 10 FIA World Rally Championship (PS5)

Wreckfest (PS4)

Wreckfest (PS5)

Wytchwood (PS4)

Wytchwood (PS5)

XCOM 2

Yet Another Zombie Defense

Ys IX: Monstrum Nox

Ys VIII: Lacrimosa of DANA

ZOMBI

Zombie Army 4: Dead War

2Dark

8-Bit Armies

9 Monkeys of Shaolin

Giochi classici per gli abbonati Premium

AFRIKA*

Air Conflicts: Pacific Carriers (PS4)

Air Conflicts: Secret Wars*

Air Conflicts: Vietnam*

AKIBA’S TRIP: Undead & Undressed *

Alien Rage*

Alien Spidy*

All Zombies Must Die!*

Alone in the Dark: Inferno*

Anarchy: Rush Hour*

Anna – Extended Edition*

Anomaly Warzone Earth*

Ape Escape (PS1/PS4)

Ape Escape (PS1/PS5)

Ape Escape 2

Aqua Panic!*

Ar nosurge: Ode to an Unborn Star*

Arc the Lad: Twilight of the Spirits

Arcana Heart 3*

Arcana Heart 3 LOVE MAX!!!!!*

Armageddon Riders

Asura’s Wrath*

Atari Flashback Classics Vol. 1*

Atari Flashback Classics Vol. 2*

Atelier Ayesha: The Alchemist of Dusk*

Atelier Escha & Logy ~Alchemists of the Dusk Sky~*

Atelier Meruru – The Alchemist of Arland 3 -*

Atelier Rorona Plus: The Alchemist of Arland*

Atelier Shallie ~Alchemists of the Dusk Sea~*

Baja: Edge of Control HD

Bang Bang Racing*

Batman: Arkham Origins*

Batman: Return to Arkham – Arkham Asylum

Batman: Return to Arkham – Arkham City

Battle Fantasia*

BATTLE OF TILES EX*

Battle Princess of Arcadias*

Bellator MMA Onslaught

BEYOND: Two Souls

Big Sky Infinity

BIOHAZARD: The Darkside Chronicles*

BIONIC COMMANDO REARMED*

Bionic Commando Rearmed 2*

BioShock 2 Remastered

Bioshock Infinite: The Complete Edition

BioShock Remastered

BIT.TRIP Presents… Runner2: Future Legend of Rhythm Alien*

Black Knight Sword

BLADESTORM: Nightmare*

Bladestorm: The Hundred Years’ War*

BlazBlue: Calamity Trigger*

BlazBlue: Continuum Shift EXTEND

Blood Knights

BloodRayne: Betrayal*

Bolt*

Borderlands: The Handsome Collection

Brink*

Bubsy: The Woolies Strike Back

Bulletstorm: Full Clip Edition

Burn Zombie Burn!*

CAPCOM ARCADE CABINET : ALL-IN-ONE PACK*

Carmageddon: Max Damage

Cars Mater-National Championship*

Cars Race-O-Rama*

Castlevania: Harmony of Despair*

Castlevania: Lords of Shadow – Mirror of Fate*

Castlevania: Lords of Shadow 2*

Cel Damage HD*

Champion Jockey: G1 Jockey & Gallop Racer*

Chime Super Deluxe

Class of Heroes 2G

Comet Crash: Bionic Bundle*

CRASH COMMANDO*

Critter Crunch*

CROSSING THESIS OF GODS AND DESTINY AWAKENING*

Crysis Remastered*

Cuboid*

Cuboid Ultimate Bundle*

anger Zone

Dangerous Golf

Dark Cloud

Dark Cloud 2 (SIEE: Dark Chronicle)

Dark Mist*

Dark Sector*

Dark Void*

Darksiders II Deathinitive Edition

Darksiders Warmastered Edition

Darkstalkers Resurrection*

Dead Nation: Apocalypse Edition*

DEAD OR ALIVE 5*

DEAD OR ALIVE 5 Last Round (PS3)*

Deadliest Warrior: Legends*

Deadliest Warrior: The Game*

Deadlight: Director´s Cut

Death Track: Resurrection*

Deception IV: Blood Ties*

Deception IV: The Nightmare Princess*

Demon’s Souls

Derrick the Deathfin

Devil May Cry 4*

Devil May Cry HD Collection*

DISGAEA 3: Absence of Justice*

DISGAEA 4: A Promise Unforgotten*

Disgaea D2: A Brighter Darkness*

Disney Epic Mickey 2: The Power of Two*

Disney Universe*

Disney·PIXAR Brave*

Disney·PIXAR Cars 2: The Video Game (PS3)*

Disney·PIXAR Toy Story 2: Buzz Lightyear to the Rescue (PS1/PS4)*

Disney·PIXAR Toy Story 2: Buzz Lightyear to the Rescue (PS1/PS5)*

Disney·PIXAR Toy Story Mania!*

Divekick*

Doc Clock: The Toasted Sandwich of Time*

Dogfight 1942*

Double Dragon Neon*

Dragon Fin Soup*

Dragon’s Lair*

Dragon’s Lair II: Time Warp*

Duke Nukem Forever

Dynasty Warriors 6 Empires

DYNASTY WARRIORS 6

DYNASTY WARRIORS 7 Empires*

Dynasty Warriors 7*

DYNASTY WARRIORS 7: Xtreme Legends*

Earth Defense Force 2025 (SIEJ: Earth Defense Forces 4)*

Earth Defense Force: Insect Armageddon*

Eat Lead: The Return of Matt Hazard*

Eat Them!*

Echochrome (PSP/PS4)

Echochrome (PSP/PS5)

Echochrome: Prelude*

Elefunk*

Enemy Front*

ENSLAVED: Odyssey to the West*

Escape Dead Island*

Ethan: Meteor Hunter*

Eufloria*

F.E.A.R. FIRST ENCOUNTER ASSAULT RECON*

Faery: Legends of Avalon

FALLOUT 3*

Fallout: New Vegas*

FantaVision

Final Exam*

Final Fight: Double Impact*

Frogger Returns*

Fuel Overdose*

GAROU: MARK OF THE WOLVES*

Genji: Days of the Blade*

G-Force

Ghostbusters: Sanctum of Slime*

Go! Sports Ski

God of War HD*

God of War II HD*

God of War III Remastered*

God of War: Ascension*

Gravity Rush Remastered *

Greg Hastings Paintball 2*

Guilty Gear Xrd -REVELATOR-

Hakuoki: Stories of the Shinsengumi*

Hamilton’s Great Adventure*

Hamsterball*

Heavy Fire: Afghanistan*

Heavy Fire: Shattered Spear*

Heavy Rain*

High Stakes on the Vegas Strip: Poker Edition*

HOARD*

Hotline Miami

Hot Shots Golf (PS1/PS4)

Hot Shots Golf (PS1/PS5)

Hot Shots Golf: World Invitational

Hot Shots Golf: Out of Bounds

Hot Shots Tennis

HUNTED: THE DEMON’S FORGE*

Hustle Kings*

I.Q: Intelligent Qube (PS1/PS4)

ibb & obb*

ICO Classics HD*

inFAMOUS*

inFAMOUS 2*

inFAMOUS Festival of Blood*

Injustice: Gods Among Us Ultimate Edition*

Interpol: The Trail of Dr. Chaos*

Invizimals: The Lost Kingdom*

Jak & Daxter: The Precursor Legacy*

Jak 3

Jak II

Jak X: Combat Racing

Jetpack Joyride Deluxe*

Jimmie Johnson’s Anything With An Engine*

Joe Danger 2: The Movie*

Judge Dee – The City God Case*

Jumping Flash! (PS1/PS4)

Jumping Flash! (PS1/PS5)

JumpJet Rex

Karateka*

Kinetica

Kingdoms of Amalur: Re-Reckoning

Knytt Underground*

KOEITECMO the Best Majantaikai Ⅳ

Kung Fu Rabbit*

Last Rebellion*

Lead and Gold: Gangs of the Wild West*

Legasista*

LEGO Batman 2: DC Super Heroes

LEGO Batman: The Videogame

LEGO Harry Potter Collection

LEGO Indiana Jones 2: The Adventure Continues*

LEGO Indiana Jones: The Original Adventures*

LEGO Pirates of the Caribbean: The Video Game*

LEGO Star Wars III: The Clone Wars*

LEGO Star Wars: The Complete Saga*

Leo’s Fortune

Linger in Shadows*

Lock’s Quest

LocoRoco 2 Remastered*

LocoRoco Cocoreccho! *

LocoRoco Remastered*

Lost Planet*

LOST PLANET 2*

Lost Planet 3*

Lumines Remastered

Machinarium (PS3)*

Mafia II: Definitive Edition

Mafia: Definitive Edition

Magic Orbz*

Magus*

Majo to Hyakkihei*

Mamorukun Curse!*

Mars: War Logs*

Matt Hazard: Blood Bath and Beyond*

MEGA MAN 10*

MEGA MAN 9*

Meikyu touro Legasista

METAL SLUG 3*

Metro 2033 Redux

Metro: Last Light Redux

Monkey Island 2 Special Edition: LeChuck’s Revenge

MotorStorm Apocalypse*

MotorStorm RC Complete Edition*

Mount & Blade: Warband

Mr. Driller (PS1/PS4)

Mr. Driller (PS1/PS5)

MX vs ATV Reflex*

MX vs ATV: Alive*

MX VS ATV: UNTAMED*

Narco Terror*

Ninja Gaiden 3*

NINJA GAIDEN 3: Razor’s Edge*

Ninja Gaiden Sigma*

NINJA GAIDEN SIGMA 2*

NOBUNAGA’S AMBITION: Sphere of Influence*

NOT HAREM HEAVEN, IT IS YANNDERE HELL.

Numblast

Oddworld: Abe’s Oddysee (PS1/PS4)

Oddworld: Abe’s Oddysee (PS1/PS5)

OKABU*

OKAGE: Shadow King

Outcast – Second C

Papo & Yo*

Paradox of Gods and Destiny Revolution*

PATAPON 2 REMASTERED

Patapon Remastered

Penny Arcade Adventures: On the Rain-Slick Precipice of Darkness, Episode One*

Penny Arcade Adventures: On the Rain-Slick Precipice of Darkness, Episode Two*

Phineas and Ferb: Across the 2nd Dimension*

Pid*

Pirates of the Caribbean: At World’s End*

PixelJunk Eden Encore*

PixelJunk Monsters*

PixelJunk Monsters Encore*

PixelJunk Racers 2nd Lap*

Piyotama*

Planet Minigolf*

Planets Under Attack*

Pool Nation*

Port Royale 3 Pirates & Merchants Gold Edition*

Primal

Prismatic Solid

Proteus*

Puppeteer*

Pure Farming 2018

Puzzle Agent*

Q*Bert: Rebooted*

QUANTUM THEORY*

Rag Doll Kung Fu: Fists of Plastic*

RAGE*

Ragnarok Odyssey ACE*

Raiden IV: OverKill*

Raiden V: Director’s Cut

rain*

Rainbow Moon

Ratatouille*

Ratchet & Clank: A Crack In Time *

Ratchet & Clank: All 4 One*

Ratchet & Clank: Full Frontal Assault *

Ratchet & Clank: Nexus*

Ratchet & Clank: Quest for Booty*

Realms Of Ancient War*

Record of Agarest War*

Record of Agarest War 2*

Record of Agarest War Zero*

Red Dead Redemption*

Red Dead Redemption: Undead Nightmare*

Red Faction

Red Faction II

Red Faction: Battlegrounds

Red Faction: Guerilla Re-MARS-tered

Red Johnson’s Chronicles

Red Johnson’s Chronicles – One Against All

Resident Evil 4*

Resident Evil 5 Gold Edition (Alternative Edition)*

Resident Evil 6*

Resident Evil Code: Veronica X*

Resident Evil Operation Raccoon City*

Resident Evil Revelations 2*

Resident Evil Revelations 2 – Complete Edition*

Resident Evil Revelations*

Resident Evil Director’s Cut*

Resident Evil: The Umbrella Chronicles*

Resistance 3*

Retro City Rampage DX*

Retro/Grade*

Ricochet HD*

Rise of the Kasai

Rocket Knight*

Rocketbirds: Hardboiled Chicken*

Rogue Galaxy

Rogue Warrior

Sacred 3 Gold*

Sacred Citadel*

SAIKYOSHOGI GEKISASHI13*

Saints Row 2*

Sam & Max BTS: Episode 1 – Ice Station Santa*

Sam & Max BTS: Episode 2 – Moai Better Blues*

Sam & Max BTS: Episode 3 – Night of the Raving Dead*

Sam & Max BTS: Episode 4 – Chariots of the Dogs*

Sam & Max BTS: Episode 5 – What’s New Beelzebub?*

Sam & Max The Devil’s Playhouse Episode 1: The Penal Zone*

Sam & Max The Devil’s Playhouse Episode 2 The Tomb of Sammun-Mak*

Sam & Max The Devil’s Playhouse Episode 3 They Stole Max’s Brain*

Sam & Max The Devil’s Playhouse Episode 4: Beyond Alley of Dolls

Sam & Max The Devil’s Playhouse Episode 5: The City That Dares Not Sleep

SAMURAI WARRIORS 2 Empires HD Version*

SAMURAI WARRIORS 3 Empires*

SAMURAI WARRIORS 4*

Sanctum 2*

Savage Moon*

Serious Sam Collection

Shatter*

Shiki-tei

Sid Meier’s Civilization Revolution*

Siren

Siren: Blood Curse*

Skullgirls Encore*

Sky Fighter*

Skydive: Proximity Flight*

SkyDrift*

Slender: The Arrival*

Smash Cars*

Snakeball*

Sniper Elite V2*

Soldner-X 2: Final Prototype*

Soldner-X: Himmelssturmer*

Space Ace*

Spelunker Collection*

Spelunker HD*

Split/Second: Velocity*

Star Raiders*

Star Wars Racer Revenge*

Star Wars The Force Unleashed II*

Star Wars: Bounty Hunter

Star Wars: Jedi Starfighter

Star Wars: The Force Unleashed Ultimate Sith Edition

StarDrone*

STARWHAL*

Street Fighter III: Third Strike Online Edition*

STRIDER

STRONG BAD’S COOL GAME FOR ATTRACTIVE PEOPLE – EPISODE 1: HOMESTAR RUINER*

STRONG BAD’S COOL GAME FOR ATTRACTIVE PEOPLE – EPISODE 2: STRONG BADIA THE FREE*

STRONG BAD’S COOL GAME FOR ATTRACTIVE PEOPLE – EPISODE 3: BADDEST OF THE BANDS*

STRONG BAD’S COOL GAME FOR ATTRACTIVE PEOPLE – EPISODE 4: DANGERESQUE 3: THE CRIMINAL PROJECTIVE*

STRONG BAD’S COOL GAME FOR ATTRACTIVE PEOPLE – EPISODE 5: 8-BIT IS ENOUGH*

Super Puzzle Fighter II Turbo HD Remix*

Super Star Wars

Super Stardust HD *

Super Street Fighter II Turbo HD Remix*

Syberia*

Syphon Filter (PS1/PS4)

Syphon Filter (PS1/PS5)

Tales from Space: About a Blob*

Tales from Space: Mutant Blobs Attack*

Tekken 2 (PS1/PS4)

Tekken 2 (PS1/PS5)

The Awakened Fate Ultimatum

The Darkness*

The Darkness II*

THE ELDER SCROLLS IV: OBLIVION*

The Guided Fate Paradox Full Game*

The King of Fighters XIII*

The Last Guy*

The Last of Us Remastered

The Last of Us: Left Behind

The Last Tinker: City of Colors

The Mark of Kri

The Raven Remastered

The Secret of Monkey Island: Special Edition*

The UnderGarden*

Thunder Wolves*

TOKYO JUNGLE

Tokyo Twilight Ghost Hunters*

Toro to MorMori*

Toukiden: Kiwami

Toy Home*

Trash Panic *

TRINITY: Souls of Zill O’ll*

Tron: Evolution*

Truck Racer*

Umbrella Corps*

Uncharted: The Nathan Drake Collection*

Urban Trial Freestyle*

Velocibox

VelocityUltra*

Vessel*

Voodoo Chronicles: The First Sign*

Wakeboarding HD*

War of the Monsters

Warlords*

WARRIORS OROCHI 3*

Warriors: Legends of Troy*

Way of the Samurai 3 Plus*

WAY OF THE SAMURAI 4 PlUS*

When Vikings Attack!*

Whispering Willows

White Knight Chronicles*

White Knight Chronicles II*

Wild Arms (PS1/PS4)

Wild Arms (PS1/PS5)

Wild Arms 3

WipEout: Omega Collection

Wizardry: Labyrinth of Lost Souls*

Worms Armageddon (PS1/PS4)

Worms Armageddon (PS1/PS5)

Worms World Party (PS1/PS4)

Worms World Party (PS1/PS5)

XBLAZE Code:Embryo*

XCOM: Enemy Within

Yaiba: Ninja Gaiden Z*

Z/X

Zack Zero*

Zen Pinball 2*

Zombie Tycoon II: Brainhov’s Revenge*

.detuned

Per tutte le informazioni sul nuovo PlayStation Plus ti consigliamo di visitare la pagina ufficiale.

