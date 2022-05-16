Nuovo PlayStation Plus: ecco tutti i giochi gratis PS4, PS5 e non solo

Sony ha presentato il catalogo dei giochi gratis PS4 e PS5 che faranno parte del nuovo PlayStation Plus: il rinnovato servizio in abbonamento che sarà disponibile in Italia dal 23 giugno.
Come spiegato nel nostro approfondimento, il nuovo PS Plus punta ad offrire un’offerta simile a Xbox Game Pass, con diversi titoli da scaricare tra cui scegliere: offre tre diversi piani di abbonamento, ognuno con vantaggi diversi. Si parte dal servizio Essential, praticamente uguale all’attuale PlayStation Plus, per poi passare a Extra e Deluxe. Ecco alcuni dei giochi che troveremo in quest’ultimi due tier.
Nuovo PlayStation Plus: i giochi gratis PS4 e PS5
I giocatori che si iscriveranno a PlayStation Plus Extra e Premium/Deluxe potranno scaricare i seguenti giochi PS4 e PS5 senza alcun costo aggiuntivo:
- Alienation | Housemarque, PS4
- Bloodborne | FromSoftware, PS4
- Concrete Genie | Pixelopus, PS4
- Days Gone | Bend Studio, PS4
- Dead Nation Apocalypse Edition | Housemarque, PS4
- Death Stranding e Death Stranding Director’s Cut | Kojima Productions, PS4/PS5
- Demon’s Souls | Bluepoint Games, PS5
- Destruction AllStars | Lucid Games, PS5
- Everybody’s Golf | Japan Studio, PS4
- Ghost of Tsushima Director’s Cut | Sucker Punch, PS4/PS5
- God of War | Santa Monica Studio, PS4
- Gravity Rush 2 | Japan Studio, PS4
- Gravity Rush Remastered | Japan Studio, PS4
- Horizon Zero Dawn | Guerrilla, PS4
- Infamous First Light | Sucker Punch, PS4
- Infamous Second Son | Sucker Punch, PS4
- Knack | Japan Studio, PS4
- LittleBigPlanet 3 | Sumo Digital, PS4
- LocoRoco Remastered | Japan Studio, PS4
- LocoRoco 2 Remastered | Japan Studio, PS4
- Marvel’s Spider-Man | Insomniac Games, PS4
- Marvel’s Spider-Man: Miles Morales | Insomniac Games, PS4/PS5
- Matterfall |Housemarque, PS4
- MediEvil | Other Ocean, PS4
- Patapon Remastered | Japan Studio, PS4
- Patapon 2 Remastered | Japan Studio, PS4
- Resogun | Housemarque, PS4
- Returnal | Housemarque, PS5
- Shadow of the Colossus | Japan Studio, PS4
- Tearaway Unfolded |Media Molecule, PS4
- The Last Guardian | Japan Studio, PS4
- The Last of Us Remastered | Naughty Dog, PS4
- The Last of Us: Left Behind | Naughty Dog, PS4
- Until Dawn | Supermassive Games, PS4
- Uncharted The Nathan Drake Collection |Naughty Dog, PS4
- Uncharted 4: Fine di un Ladro | Naughty Dog, PS4
- Uncharted: L’Eredità Perduta | Naughty Dog, PS4
- WipEout Omega Collection | Clever Beans e Creative Vault Studios, PS4
- Ashen | Annapurna Interactive,PS4
- Assassin’s Creed Valhalla*** | Ubisoft, PS4/PS5
- Batman: Arkham Knight | WB Games, PS4
- Celeste | Maddy Makes Games, PS4
- Cities: Skylines | Paradox Interactive, PS4
- Control: Ultimate Edition | 505 Games, PS4/PS5
- Dead Cells| Motion Twin, PS4
- Far Cry 3 Remaster*** | Ubisoft, PS4
- Far Cry 4*** | Ubisoft, PS4
- Final Fantasy XV Royal Edition | Square Enix Co. LTD, PS4
- For Honor*** | Ubisoft, PS4
- Hollow Knight | Team Cherry, PS4
- Marvel’s Guardians of the Galaxy | Square Enix Co. LTD., PS4/PS5
- Mortal Kombat 11 | WB Games, PS4/PS5
- Narutoshippuden: Ultimate Ninja Storm 4 | Bandai Namco Entertainment Inc., PS4
- NBA 2K22 | 2K Games, PS4/PS5
- Outer Wilds | Annapurna Interactive, PS4
- Red Dead Redemption 2 | Rockstar Games, PS4
- Resident Evil | Capcom Co., Ltd, PS4
- Soulcalibur VI | Bandai Namco Entertainment Inc., PS4
- South Park: The Fractured but Whole*** | Ubisoft, PS4
- The Artful Escape | Annapurna Interactive, PS4/PS5
- The Crew 2*** | Ubisoft, PS4
- Tom Clancy’s The Division*** | Ubisoft, PS4
Nuovo PlayStation Plus: i giochi gratis PS1, PS2, PSP e PS3
Coloro che si abboneranno al PlayStation Plus Premium/Deluxe potranno scegliere tra una vasta selezione di giochi classici popolari per PS1, PS2, PSP e PS3.
- Ape Escape | Japan Studio, PlayStation originale
- Everybody’s Golf | Japan Studio, PlayStation originale
- Kurushi | Japan Studio, PlayStation originale
- Jumping Flash! | Japan Studio, PlayStation originale
- Syphon Filter | Bend Studio, PlayStation originale
- Super Stardust Portable | Housemarque, PSP
- Mr. Driller | Bandai Namco Entertainment Inc., PlayStation originale
- Tekken 2 | Bandai Namco Entertainment Inc., PlayStation originale
- Worms World Party | Team 17, PlayStation originale
- Worms Armageddon | Team17, PlayStation originale
- Ape Escape 2 | Japan Studio, PS4
- Arc: Il tramonto degli Spiriti | Japan Studio, PS4
- Dark Cloud | Japan Studio, PS4
- Dark Chronicle | Japan Studio, PS4
- FantaVision | SIE, PS4
- Everybody’s Tennis | Japan Studio, PS4
- Jak II | Naughty Dog, PS4
- Jak 3| Naughty Dog, PS4
- Jak X: Combat Racing | Naughty Dog, PS4
- Jak and Daxter: The Precursor Legacy | Naughty Dog, PS4
- Rogue Galaxy | Japan Studio, PS4
- Forbidden Siren | Japan Studio, PS4
- Wild Arms 3 | SIE, PS4
- Bioshock Remastered | 2K Games, PS4
- Borderlands The Handsome Collection | 2K Games, PS4
- Bulletstorm: Full Clip Edition | Gearbox Publishing, PS4
- Kingdoms of Amalur: Re-Reckoning | THQ Nordic, PS4
- LEGO Harry Potter Collection | WB Games, PS4
- Crash Commando | Creative Vault Studios, PS3
- Demon’s Souls | FromSoftware, PS3
- echochrome | Japan Studio, PS3
- Everybody’s Golf: World Tour | Japan Studio, PS3
- Everybody’s Golf 6 | Japan Studio, PS3
- Ico | Japan Studio, PS3
- Infamous | Sucker Punch, PS3
- Infamous 2 | Sucker Punch, PS3
- Infamous: Festival of Blood | Sucker Punch, PS3
- LocoRoco Cocoreccho! | Japan Studio, PS3
- MotorStorm Apocalypse | Evolution Studios, PS3
- MotorStorm RC | Evolution Studios, PS3
- Puppeteer | Japan Studio, PS3
- rain | Japan Studio, PS3
- Ratchet & Clank: Alla ricerca del tesoro | Insomniac Games, PS3
- Ratchet & Clank: A spasso nel tempo |Insomniac Games, PS3
- Ratchet & Clank: Nexus | Insomniac Games, PS3
- Resistance 3 | Insomniac Games, PS3
- Super Stardust HD | Housemarque, PS3
- Tokyo Jungle | Japan Studio, PS3
- When Vikings Attack | Clever Beans, PS3
- Asura’s Wrath | Capcom Co., Ltd., PS3
- Castlevania: Lords of Shadow 2 | Konami, PS3
- Devil May Cry HD Collection | Capcom Co., Ltd., PS3
- Enslaved: Odyssey to the West | Bandai Namco Entertainment America Inc., PS3
- F.E.A.R. | WB Games, PS3
- Lost Planet 2 | Capcom Co., Ltd., PS3
- Ninja Gaiden Sigma 2 | Koei Tecmo, PS3
- Red Dead Redemption: Terrore dall’Oltretomba |Rockstar Games, PS3
Giochi PS5 in prova gratuita a tempo limitato
Per gli abbonati PlayStation Plus Premium c’è però un altro vantaggio: la possibilità di provare per un tempo limitato alcuni giochi di recente uscita e poi decidere se acquistarli. Come se fossero, in sostanza, delle demo estese:
- Uncharted: Raccolta L’eredità dei ladri | Naughty Dog, PS5
- Horizon Forbidden West | Guerrilla, PS4/PS5
- Cyberpunk 2077 | CD Projekt, PS5
- Farming Simulator 22 | Giants Software GmBH, PS4/PS5
- Tiny Tina’s Wonderland | 2K Games, PS4/PS5
- WWE 2K22 | 2K Games, PS4/PS5
Quando verranno aggiunti nuovi giochi gratis nel PlayStation Plus?
Sony precisa infine che i titoli disponibili nel catalogo continueranno ad aggiornarsi. In particolare, il primo martedì di ogni mese saranno disponibili i nuovi giochi per il PlayStation Plus Essential. Per quanto riguarda invece Extra e Premium/Deluxe bisognerà attendere la metà del mese.
