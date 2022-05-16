Nuovo PlayStation Plus: ecco tutti i giochi gratis PS4, PS5 e non solo

Sony ha presentato il catalogo dei giochi gratis PS4 e PS5 che faranno parte del nuovo PlayStation Plus: il rinnovato servizio in abbonamento che sarà disponibile in Italia dal 23 giugno.

Come spiegato nel nostro approfondimento, il nuovo PS Plus punta ad offrire un’offerta simile a Xbox Game Pass, con diversi titoli da scaricare tra cui scegliere: offre tre diversi piani di abbonamento, ognuno con vantaggi diversi. Si parte dal servizio Essential, praticamente uguale all’attuale PlayStation Plus, per poi passare a Extra e Deluxe. Ecco alcuni dei giochi che troveremo in quest’ultimi due tier.

Nuovo PlayStation Plus: i giochi gratis PS4 e PS5

I giocatori che si iscriveranno a PlayStation Plus Extra e Premium/Deluxe potranno scaricare i seguenti giochi PS4 e PS5 senza alcun costo aggiuntivo:

Alienation | Housemarque, PS4

| Housemarque, PS4 Bloodborne | FromSoftware, PS4

| FromSoftware, PS4 Concrete Genie | Pixelopus, PS4

| Pixelopus, PS4 Days Gone | Bend Studio, PS4

| Bend Studio, PS4 Dead Nation Apocalypse Edition | Housemarque, PS4

| Housemarque, PS4 Death Stranding e Death Stranding Director’s Cut | Kojima Productions, PS4/PS5

| Kojima Productions, PS4/PS5 Demon’s Souls | Bluepoint Games, PS5

| Bluepoint Games, PS5 Destruction AllStars | Lucid Games, PS5

| Lucid Games, PS5 Everybody’s Golf | Japan Studio, PS4

| Japan Studio, PS4 Ghost of Tsushima Director’s Cut | Sucker Punch, PS4/PS5

| Sucker Punch, PS4/PS5 God of War | Santa Monica Studio, PS4

| Santa Monica Studio, PS4 Gravity Rush 2 | Japan Studio, PS4

| Japan Studio, PS4 Gravity Rush Remastered | Japan Studio, PS4

| Japan Studio, PS4 Horizon Zero Dawn | Guerrilla, PS4

| Guerrilla, PS4 Infamous First Light | Sucker Punch, PS4

| Sucker Punch, PS4 Infamous Second Son | Sucker Punch, PS4

| Sucker Punch, PS4 Knack | Japan Studio, PS4

| Japan Studio, PS4 LittleBigPlanet 3 | Sumo Digital, PS4

| Sumo Digital, PS4 LocoRoco Remastered | Japan Studio, PS4

| Japan Studio, PS4 LocoRoco 2 Remastered | Japan Studio, PS4

| Japan Studio, PS4 Marvel’s Spider-Man | Insomniac Games, PS4

| Insomniac Games, PS4 Marvel’s Spider-Man: Miles Morales | Insomniac Games, PS4/PS5

| Insomniac Games, PS4/PS5 Matterfall |Housemarque, PS4

|Housemarque, PS4 MediEvil | Other Ocean, PS4

| Other Ocean, PS4 Patapon Remastered | Japan Studio, PS4

| Japan Studio, PS4 Patapon 2 Remastered | Japan Studio, PS4

| Japan Studio, PS4 Resogun | Housemarque, PS4

| Housemarque, PS4 Returnal | Housemarque, PS5

| Housemarque, PS5 Shadow of the Colossus | Japan Studio, PS4

| Japan Studio, PS4 Tearaway Unfolded |Media Molecule, PS4

|Media Molecule, PS4 The Last Guardian | Japan Studio, PS4

| Japan Studio, PS4 The Last of Us Remastered | Naughty Dog, PS4

| Naughty Dog, PS4 The Last of Us: Left Behind | Naughty Dog, PS4

| Naughty Dog, PS4 Until Dawn | Supermassive Games, PS4

| Supermassive Games, PS4 Uncharted The Nathan Drake Collection |Naughty Dog, PS4

|Naughty Dog, PS4 Uncharted 4: Fine di un Ladro | Naughty Dog, PS4

| Naughty Dog, PS4 Uncharted: L’Eredità Perduta | Naughty Dog, PS4

| Naughty Dog, PS4 WipEout Omega Collection | Clever Beans e Creative Vault Studios, PS4

| Clever Beans e Creative Vault Studios, PS4 Ashen | Annapurna Interactive,PS4

| Annapurna Interactive,PS4 Assassin’s Creed Valhalla*** | Ubisoft, PS4/PS5

| Ubisoft, PS4/PS5 Batman: Arkham Knight | WB Games, PS4

| WB Games, PS4 Celeste | Maddy Makes Games, PS4

| Maddy Makes Games, PS4 Cities: Skylines | Paradox Interactive, PS4

| Paradox Interactive, PS4 Control: Ultimate Edition | 505 Games, PS4/PS5

| 505 Games, PS4/PS5 Dead Cells | Motion Twin, PS4

| Motion Twin, PS4 Far Cry 3 Remaster*** | Ubisoft, PS4

| Ubisoft, PS4 Far Cry 4*** | Ubisoft, PS4

| Ubisoft, PS4 Final Fantasy XV Royal Edition | Square Enix Co. LTD, PS4

| Square Enix Co. LTD, PS4 For Honor*** | Ubisoft, PS4

| Ubisoft, PS4 Hollow Knight | Team Cherry, PS4

| Team Cherry, PS4 Marvel’s Guardians of the Galaxy | Square Enix Co. LTD., PS4/PS5

| Square Enix Co. LTD., PS4/PS5 Mortal Kombat 11 | WB Games, PS4/PS5

WB Games, PS4/PS5 Narutoshippuden: Ultimate Ninja Storm 4 | Bandai Namco Entertainment Inc., PS4

| Bandai Namco Entertainment Inc., PS4 NBA 2K22 | 2K Games, PS4/PS5

| 2K Games, PS4/PS5 Outer Wilds | Annapurna Interactive, PS4

| Annapurna Interactive, PS4 Red Dead Redemption 2 | Rockstar Games, PS4

| Rockstar Games, PS4 Resident Evil | Capcom Co., Ltd, PS4

| Capcom Co., Ltd, PS4 Soulcalibur VI | Bandai Namco Entertainment Inc., PS4

| Bandai Namco Entertainment Inc., PS4 South Park: The Fractured but Whole*** | Ubisoft, PS4

| Ubisoft, PS4 The Artful Escape | Annapurna Interactive, PS4/PS5

| Annapurna Interactive, PS4/PS5 The Crew 2*** | Ubisoft, PS4

| Ubisoft, PS4 Tom Clancy’s The Division*** | Ubisoft, PS4

Nuovo PlayStation Plus: i giochi gratis PS1, PS2, PSP e PS3

Coloro che si abboneranno al PlayStation Plus Premium/Deluxe potranno scegliere tra una vasta selezione di giochi classici popolari per PS1, PS2, PSP e PS3.

Ape Escape | Japan Studio, PlayStation originale

| Japan Studio, PlayStation originale Everybody’s Golf | Japan Studio, PlayStation originale

| Japan Studio, PlayStation originale Kurushi | Japan Studio, PlayStation originale

| Japan Studio, PlayStation originale Jumping Flash! | Japan Studio, PlayStation originale

| Japan Studio, PlayStation originale Syphon Filter | Bend Studio, PlayStation originale

| Bend Studio, PlayStation originale Super Stardust Portable | Housemarque, PSP

| Housemarque, PSP Mr. Driller | Bandai Namco Entertainment Inc., PlayStation originale

| Bandai Namco Entertainment Inc., PlayStation originale Tekken 2 | Bandai Namco Entertainment Inc., PlayStation originale

| Bandai Namco Entertainment Inc., PlayStation originale Worms World Party | Team 17, PlayStation originale

| Team 17, PlayStation originale Worms Armageddon | Team17, PlayStation originale

| Team17, PlayStation originale Ape Escape 2 | Japan Studio, PS4

| Japan Studio, PS4 Arc: Il tramonto degli Spiriti | Japan Studio, PS4

| Japan Studio, PS4 Dark Cloud | Japan Studio, PS4

| Japan Studio, PS4 Dark Chronicle | Japan Studio, PS4

| Japan Studio, PS4 FantaVision | SIE, PS4

| SIE, PS4 Everybody’s Tennis | Japan Studio, PS4

| Japan Studio, PS4 Jak II | Naughty Dog, PS4

| Naughty Dog, PS4 Jak 3 | Naughty Dog, PS4

| Naughty Dog, PS4 Jak X: Combat Racing | Naughty Dog, PS4

| Naughty Dog, PS4 Jak and Daxter: The Precursor Legacy | Naughty Dog, PS4

| Naughty Dog, PS4 Rogue Galaxy | Japan Studio, PS4

| Japan Studio, PS4 Forbidden Siren | Japan Studio, PS4

| Japan Studio, PS4 Wild Arms 3 | SIE, PS4

| SIE, PS4 Bioshock Remastered | 2K Games, PS4

| 2K Games, PS4 Borderlands The Handsome Collection | 2K Games, PS4

| 2K Games, PS4 Bulletstorm: Full Clip Edition | Gearbox Publishing, PS4

| Gearbox Publishing, PS4 Kingdoms of Amalur: Re-Reckoning | THQ Nordic, PS4

| THQ Nordic, PS4 LEGO Harry Potter Collection | WB Games, PS4

| WB Games, PS4 Crash Commando | Creative Vault Studios, PS3

| Creative Vault Studios, PS3 Demon’s Souls | FromSoftware, PS3

| FromSoftware, PS3 echochrome | Japan Studio, PS3

| Japan Studio, PS3 Everybody’s Golf: World Tour | Japan Studio, PS3

| Japan Studio, PS3 Everybody’s Golf 6 | Japan Studio, PS3

| Japan Studio, PS3 Ico | Japan Studio, PS3

| Japan Studio, PS3 Infamous | Sucker Punch, PS3

| Sucker Punch, PS3 Infamous 2 | Sucker Punch, PS3

| Sucker Punch, PS3 Infamous: Festival of Blood | Sucker Punch, PS3

| Sucker Punch, PS3 LocoRoco Cocoreccho! | Japan Studio, PS3

| Japan Studio, PS3 MotorStorm Apocalypse | Evolution Studios, PS3

| Evolution Studios, PS3 MotorStorm RC | Evolution Studios, PS3

| Evolution Studios, PS3 Puppeteer | Japan Studio, PS3

| Japan Studio, PS3 rain | Japan Studio, PS3

| Japan Studio, PS3 Ratchet & Clank: Alla ricerca del tesoro | Insomniac Games, PS3

| Insomniac Games, PS3 Ratchet & Clank: A spasso nel tempo |Insomniac Games, PS3

|Insomniac Games, PS3 Ratchet & Clank: Nexus | Insomniac Games, PS3

| Insomniac Games, PS3 Resistance 3 | Insomniac Games, PS3

| Insomniac Games, PS3 Super Stardust HD | Housemarque, PS3

| Housemarque, PS3 Tokyo Jungle | Japan Studio, PS3

| Japan Studio, PS3 When Vikings Attack | Clever Beans, PS3

| Clever Beans, PS3 Asura’s Wrath | Capcom Co., Ltd., PS3

| Capcom Co., Ltd., PS3 Castlevania: Lords of Shadow 2 | Konami, PS3

| Konami, PS3 Devil May Cry HD Collection | Capcom Co., Ltd., PS3

| Capcom Co., Ltd., PS3 Enslaved: Odyssey to the West | Bandai Namco Entertainment America Inc., PS3

| Bandai Namco Entertainment America Inc., PS3 F.E.A.R. | WB Games, PS3

| WB Games, PS3 Lost Planet 2 | Capcom Co., Ltd., PS3

| Capcom Co., Ltd., PS3 Ninja Gaiden Sigma 2 | Koei Tecmo, PS3

| Koei Tecmo, PS3 Red Dead Redemption: Terrore dall’Oltretomba |Rockstar Games, PS3

Giochi PS5 in prova gratuita a tempo limitato

Per gli abbonati PlayStation Plus Premium c’è però un altro vantaggio: la possibilità di provare per un tempo limitato alcuni giochi di recente uscita e poi decidere se acquistarli. Come se fossero, in sostanza, delle demo estese:

Uncharted: Raccolta L’eredità dei ladri | Naughty Dog, PS5

| Naughty Dog, PS5 Horizon Forbidden West | Guerrilla, PS4/PS5

| Guerrilla, PS4/PS5 Cyberpunk 2077 | CD Projekt, PS5

| CD Projekt, PS5 Farming Simulator 22 | Giants Software GmBH, PS4/PS5

| Giants Software GmBH, PS4/PS5 Tiny Tina’s Wonderland | 2K Games, PS4/PS5

| 2K Games, PS4/PS5 WWE 2K22 | 2K Games, PS4/PS5

Quando verranno aggiunti nuovi giochi gratis nel PlayStation Plus?

Sony precisa infine che i titoli disponibili nel catalogo continueranno ad aggiornarsi. In particolare, il primo martedì di ogni mese saranno disponibili i nuovi giochi per il PlayStation Plus Essential. Per quanto riguarda invece Extra e Premium/Deluxe bisognerà attendere la metà del mese.

