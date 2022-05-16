Nessun risultato. Prova con un altro termine.

Nuovo PlayStation Plus: ecco tutti i giochi gratis PS4, PS5 e non solo

Sony ha svelato i giochi gratis PS4 e PS5 che troveremo con il nuovo PlayStation Plus: Demon's Souls, Assassin's Creed e altri confermati.

Sony ha presentato il catalogo dei giochi gratis PS4 e PS5 che faranno parte del nuovo PlayStation Plus: il rinnovato servizio in abbonamento che sarà disponibile in Italia dal 23 giugno.

Come spiegato nel nostro approfondimento, il nuovo PS Plus punta ad offrire un’offerta simile a Xbox Game Pass, con diversi titoli da scaricare tra cui scegliere: offre tre diversi piani di abbonamento, ognuno con vantaggi diversi. Si parte dal servizio Essential, praticamente uguale all’attuale PlayStation Plus, per poi passare a Extra e Deluxe. Ecco alcuni dei giochi che troveremo in quest’ultimi due tier.

Nuovo PlayStation Plus: i giochi gratis PS4 e PS5

I giocatori che si iscriveranno a PlayStation Plus Extra e Premium/Deluxe potranno scaricare i seguenti giochi PS4 e PS5 senza alcun costo aggiuntivo:

  • Alienation | Housemarque, PS4
  • Bloodborne | FromSoftware, PS4
  • Concrete Genie | Pixelopus, PS4
  • Days Gone | Bend Studio, PS4
  • Dead Nation Apocalypse Edition Housemarque, PS4
  • Death Stranding e Death Stranding Director’s Cut | Kojima Productions, PS4/PS5
  • Demon’s Souls | Bluepoint Games, PS5
  • Destruction AllStars | Lucid Games, PS5
  • Everybody’s Golf Japan Studio, PS4
  • Ghost of Tsushima Director’s Cut | Sucker Punch, PS4/PS5
  • God of War | Santa Monica Studio, PS4
  • Gravity Rush 2 Japan Studio, PS4
  • Gravity Rush Remastered | Japan Studio, PS4
  • Horizon Zero Dawn Guerrilla, PS4
  • Infamous First Light | Sucker Punch, PS4
  • Infamous Second Son Sucker Punch, PS4
  • Knack | Japan Studio, PS4
  • LittleBigPlanet 3 | Sumo Digital, PS4
  • LocoRoco Remastered | Japan Studio, PS4
  • LocoRoco 2 Remastered | Japan Studio, PS4
  • Marvel’s Spider-Man | Insomniac Games, PS4
  • Marvel’s Spider-Man: Miles Morales | Insomniac Games, PS4/PS5
  • Matterfall |Housemarque, PS4
  • MediEvil | Other Ocean, PS4
  • Patapon Remastered | Japan Studio, PS4
  • Patapon 2 Remastered | Japan Studio, PS4
  • Resogun | Housemarque, PS4
  • Returnal | Housemarque, PS5
  • Shadow of the Colossus Japan Studio, PS4
  • Tearaway Unfolded |Media Molecule, PS4
  • The Last Guardian | Japan Studio, PS4
  • The Last of Us Remastered Naughty Dog, PS4
  • The Last of Us: Left Behind Naughty Dog, PS4
  • Until Dawn | Supermassive Games, PS4
  • Uncharted The Nathan Drake Collection |Naughty Dog, PS4
  • Uncharted 4: Fine di un Ladro | Naughty Dog, PS4
  • Uncharted: L’Eredità Perduta | Naughty Dog, PS4
  • WipEout Omega Collection Clever Beans e Creative Vault Studios, PS4
  • Ashen | Annapurna Interactive,PS4
  • Assassin’s Creed Valhalla*** Ubisoft, PS4/PS5
  • Batman: Arkham Knight | WB Games, PS4
  • Celeste | Maddy Makes Games, PS4
  • Cities: Skylines | Paradox Interactive, PS4
  • Control: Ultimate Edition 505 Games, PS4/PS5
  • Dead CellsMotion Twin, PS4
  • Far Cry 3 Remaster*** | Ubisoft, PS4
  • Far Cry 4*** | Ubisoft, PS4
  • Final Fantasy XV Royal Edition | Square Enix Co. LTD, PS4
  • For Honor*** | Ubisoft, PS4
  • Hollow Knight | Team Cherry, PS4
  • Marvel’s Guardians of the Galaxy | Square Enix Co. LTD., PS4/PS5
  • Mortal Kombat 11 | WB Games, PS4/PS5
  • Narutoshippuden: Ultimate Ninja Storm 4 | Bandai Namco Entertainment Inc., PS4
  • NBA 2K22 | 2K Games, PS4/PS5
  • Outer Wilds Annapurna Interactive, PS4
  • Red Dead Redemption 2 | Rockstar Games, PS4 
  • Resident Evil Capcom Co., Ltd, PS4
  • Soulcalibur VI Bandai Namco Entertainment Inc., PS4
  • South Park: The Fractured but Whole*** | Ubisoft, PS4
  • The Artful Escape | Annapurna Interactive, PS4/PS5
  • The Crew 2*** | Ubisoft, PS4
  • Tom Clancy’s The Division*** | Ubisoft, PS4

Nuovo PlayStation Plus

Nuovo PlayStation Plus: i giochi gratis PS1, PS2, PSP e PS3

Coloro che si abboneranno al PlayStation Plus Premium/Deluxe potranno scegliere tra una vasta selezione di giochi classici popolari per PS1, PS2, PSP e PS3.

  • Ape Escape | Japan Studio, PlayStation originale 
  • Everybody’s Golf | Japan Studio, PlayStation originale
  • Kurushi | Japan Studio, PlayStation originale
  • Jumping Flash! Japan Studio, PlayStation originale
  • Syphon Filter | Bend Studio, PlayStation originale
  • Super Stardust Portable Housemarque, PSP
  • Mr. Driller | Bandai Namco Entertainment Inc., PlayStation originale 
  • Tekken 2 | Bandai Namco Entertainment Inc., PlayStation originale 
  • Worms World Party | Team 17, PlayStation originale 
  • Worms Armageddon Team17, PlayStation originale 
  • Ape Escape 2 | Japan Studio, PS4
  • Arc: Il tramonto degli Spiriti | Japan Studio, PS4
  • Dark Cloud Japan Studio, PS4
  • Dark Chronicle | Japan Studio, PS4
  • FantaVision SIE, PS4  
  • Everybody’s Tennis Japan Studio, PS4
  • Jak II Naughty Dog, PS4
  • Jak 3Naughty Dog, PS4
  • Jak X: Combat Racing Naughty Dog, PS4
  • Jak and Daxter: The Precursor Legacy | Naughty Dog, PS4  
  • Rogue Galaxy Japan Studio, PS4
  • Forbidden Siren | Japan Studio, PS4
  • Wild Arms 3 SIE, PS4 
  • Bioshock Remastered | 2K Games, PS4
  • Borderlands The Handsome Collection | 2K Games, PS4
  • Bulletstorm: Full Clip Edition | Gearbox Publishing, PS4
  • Kingdoms of Amalur: Re-Reckoning THQ Nordic, PS4
  • LEGO Harry Potter Collection | WB Games, PS4
  • Crash Commando | Creative Vault Studios, PS3
  • Demon’s Souls FromSoftware, PS3
  • echochrome | Japan Studio, PS3
  • Everybody’s Golf: World Tour | Japan Studio, PS3
  • Everybody’s Golf 6 | Japan Studio, PS3
  • Ico | Japan Studio, PS3
  • Infamous | Sucker Punch, PS3
  • Infamous 2 Sucker Punch, PS3
  • Infamous: Festival of Blood | Sucker Punch, PS3
  • LocoRoco Cocoreccho! Japan Studio, PS3
  • MotorStorm Apocalypse | Evolution Studios, PS3
  • MotorStorm RC | Evolution Studios, PS3
  • Puppeteer | Japan Studio, PS3
  • rain | Japan Studio, PS3
  • Ratchet & Clank: Alla ricerca del tesoro | Insomniac Games, PS3
  • Ratchet & Clank: A spasso nel tempo |Insomniac Games, PS3
  • Ratchet & Clank: Nexus | Insomniac Games, PS3
  • Resistance 3 | Insomniac Games, PS3
  • Super Stardust HD Housemarque, PS3
  • Tokyo Jungle | Japan Studio, PS3
  • When Vikings Attack | Clever Beans, PS3
  • Asura’s Wrath | Capcom Co., Ltd., PS3
  • Castlevania: Lords of Shadow 2 | Konami, PS3
  • Devil May Cry HD Collection Capcom Co., Ltd., PS3
  • Enslaved: Odyssey to the West | Bandai Namco Entertainment America Inc., PS3
  • F.E.A.R. | WB Games, PS3
  • Lost Planet 2 Capcom Co., Ltd., PS3
  • Ninja Gaiden Sigma 2 Koei Tecmo, PS3
  • Red Dead Redemption: Terrore dall’Oltretomba |Rockstar Games, PS3

Demo gratis nuovo PlayStation Plus

Giochi PS5 in prova gratuita a tempo limitato

Per gli abbonati PlayStation Plus Premium c’è però un altro vantaggio: la possibilità di provare per un tempo limitato alcuni giochi di recente uscita e poi decidere se acquistarli. Come se fossero, in sostanza, delle demo estese:

  • Uncharted: Raccolta L’eredità dei ladri | Naughty Dog, PS5
  • Horizon Forbidden West Guerrilla, PS4/PS5
  • Cyberpunk 2077 | CD Projekt, PS5
  • Farming Simulator 22 Giants Software GmBH, PS4/PS5 
  • Tiny Tina’s Wonderland | 2K Games, PS4/PS5
  • WWE 2K22 | 2K Games, PS4/PS5

Quando verranno aggiunti nuovi giochi gratis nel PlayStation Plus?

Sony precisa infine che i titoli disponibili nel catalogo continueranno ad aggiornarsi. In particolare, il primo martedì di ogni mese saranno disponibili i nuovi giochi per il PlayStation Plus Essential. Per quanto riguarda invece Extra e Premium/Deluxe bisognerà attendere la metà del mese.

Fonte: PlayStation Blog

Pubblicato il 16 mag 2022

