macOS Monterey 12.3 Beta 2 risolve un GROSSO problema

From what I can see, macOS Monterey 12.3 Beta 2 (21E5206e) fixes the Bluetooth battery drain issue.



I tested 3 times & didn't see a single DarkWake 👍



Test setup:

1. 2018 MBPro that had the issue on 12.3 B1



2. 12.3 Beta 2 and can't reproduce the issuehttps://t.co/XVKe0oGYtW pic.twitter.com/23g6HuPPel