Giochi PS4 e PS5 in forte sconto su Amazon: tutte le offerte

Hai voglia di arricchire la tua libreria di giochi PS4 e PS5? Approfitta allora delle offerte Sony PlayStation adesso disponibili su Amazon: per qualche giorno, hai la possibilità di acquistare fantastici titoli a prezzi veramente convenienti.
Puoi scegliere tra prodotti del calibro di Horizon Forbidden West, Demon’s Souls, Ratchet and Clank: Rift Apart, God of War e Gran Turismo 7. Ma non solo: la selezione è molto ampia e adesso di seguito ti presentiamo tutti i giochi in offerta con relativo sconto.
Tutti i giochi PS4 e PS5 in super sconto su Amazon
Questi sono i giochi per PS4 e PS5 che puoi acquistare a prezzi fortemente scontati in queste ore:
- Days Gone – PS4 – 19,97€
- Horizon Zero Dawn – PS4 – 9,97€
20,99€
- Horizon Forbidden West – PS4 – 42,41€
70,99€
- God of War – PS4 – 9,97€
20,99€
- Nioh – PS4 – 9,99€
20,99€
- Demon’s Souls – PS5 – 47,91€
80,99€
- Gran Turismo Sport – PS4 – 9,97€
20,99€
- Nioh Collection – PS5 – 49,97€
80,99€
- Ghost of Tsushima Director’s Cut – PS5 – 54,99€
80,99€
- Ghost of Tsushima Director’s Cut – PS4 – 49,38€
70,99€
- Until Dawn – PS4 – 9,97€
20,99€
- LittleBigPlanet 3 – PS4 – 9,97€
20,99€
- Destruction All Stars – PS5 – 14,99€
20,99€
- The Last of Us Remastered – PS4 – 9,97€
20,99€
- Uncharted Collection – PS4 – 9,97€
20,99€
- The Last of Us 2 – PS4 – 19,97€
- Marvel’s Spider-Man – PS4 – 19,97€
23,00€
- Gran Turismo 7 – PS5 – 46,74€
80,99€
- Marvel’s Spider-Man Miles Morales Ultimate Edition – PS5 – 59,47€
80,99€
- Death Stranding Director’s Cut – PS5 – 36,46€
50,99€
- Ratchet and Clank Rift Apart – PS5 – 43,49€
80,99€
- Bloodborne – PS4 – 9,97€
20,99€
- Ratchet and Clank – PS4 – 9,97€
20,99€
- Medievil – PS4 – 19,97€
24,99€
- Sackboy: A Big Adventure – PS5 – 39,62€
70,99€
- SackBoy Special Edition – PS4 – 69,99€
99,99€
- God of War III Remastered – PS4 – 9,97€
20,99€
Tutti i giochi sono disponibili con spedizione gratuita e immediata riservata agli abbonati Prime fino ad esaurimento scorte.
Questo articolo contiene link di affiliazione: acquisti o ordini effettuati tramite tali link permetteranno al nostro sito di ricevere una commissione.