Nessun risultato. Prova con un altro termine.

Prodotti

Tutti

Notizie

Tutte

Giochi PS4 e PS5 in forte sconto su Amazon: tutte le offerte

Una selezione di giochi PS4 e PS5 è adesso in offerta speciale su Amazon: scopri tutti gli sconti PlayStation disponibili adesso.

Hai voglia di arricchire la tua libreria di giochi PS4 e PS5? Approfitta allora delle offerte Sony PlayStation adesso disponibili su Amazon: per qualche giorno, hai la possibilità di acquistare fantastici titoli a prezzi veramente convenienti.

Puoi scegliere tra prodotti del calibro di Horizon Forbidden West, Demon’s Souls, Ratchet and Clank: Rift Apart, God of War e Gran Turismo 7. Ma non solo: la selezione è molto ampia e adesso di seguito ti presentiamo tutti i giochi in offerta con relativo sconto.

Scopri tutti i giochi PS4 e PS5 in offerta su Amazon

Tutti i giochi PS4 e PS5 in super sconto su Amazon

Questi sono i giochi per PS4 e PS5 che puoi acquistare a prezzi fortemente scontati in queste ore:

Tutti i giochi sono disponibili con spedizione gratuita e immediata riservata agli abbonati Prime fino ad esaurimento scorte.

Questo articolo contiene link di affiliazione: acquisti o ordini effettuati tramite tali link permetteranno al nostro sito di ricevere una commissione.

Pubblicato il 7 ago 2022

Link copiato negli appunti

Notizie correlate

Horizon Forbidden West, che offerta: prezzo mai visto su Amazon (-40%)

Horizon Forbidden West, che offerta: prezzo mai visto su Amazon (-40%)
Hogwarts Legacy pre-order: SUPER SCONTO su Amazon (-33%)

Hogwarts Legacy pre-order: SUPER SCONTO su Amazon (-33%)
Xbox Series S sempre più potente: migliora la grafica dei giochi

Xbox Series S sempre più potente: migliora la grafica dei giochi
Xbox Game Pass e il Piano Famiglia: ufficiale, ecco come risparmiare

Xbox Game Pass e il Piano Famiglia: ufficiale, ecco come risparmiare
iscriviti al canale Telegram di telegram
Giovanni Ferlazzo
Pubblicato il 7 ago 2022
Link copiato negli appunti

I confronti HOT di Telefonino

Tutti

OnePlus 9 Pro vs Wiko View 5 Plus

OnePlus 9 Pro vs Motorola Moto G 5G Plus

OnePlus 9 Pro vs LG Wing

OnePlus 9 Pro vs Huawei P Smart 2021

OnePlus 9 Pro vs Asus ZenFone 7 Pro

OnePlus 9 Pro vs Google Pixel 4a

OnePlus 9 Pro vs Vivo X51 5G

OnePlus 9 Pro vs Samsung Galaxy S21 5G