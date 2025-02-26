Disney+ fa strage di contenuti: tantissimi titoli cancellati

Disney+ ha annunciato un marzo 2025 ricco di novità. Se da una parte la piattaforma di streaming arricchirà il catalogo con tantissimi nuovi titoli, la decisione di cancellare ancor più contenuti ha lasciato molti senza parole. Al momento non sappiamo perché un elenco così nutrito di film, serie e documentari sia stato eliminato e non sappiamo se la loro cancellazione è momentanea.
Disney+: tutti i titoli rimossi dal catalogo a oggi
Ecco l’elenco completo e in ordine alfabetico di tutti i titoli rimossi dal catalogo di Disney+ fino a oggi.
- A Tale of Two Critters
- America’s Heart and Soul
- Angry Sky (ESPN)
- Babes in Toyland (1961)
- Because of Winn-Dixie (20th)
- Believeland (ESPN)
- Betty White Goes Wild (Nat Geo)
- Big Shot (ESPN)
- Bios: Andrés Calamaro (Nat Geo)
- Brian and the Boz (ESPN)
- Bride of Boogedy
- Brink (Disney Channel)
- Broke (ESPN)
- Byron Bowers (FX)
- Candleshoe (1977)
- Catholics vs Convicts (ESPN)
- Cheetah
- Country Bears
- Darby O’Gill and the Little People (1959)
- Davy Crockett and the River Pirates (1956)
- Deion’s Double Play (ESPN)
- Den Brother (Disney Channel)
- Disney’s The Kid
- Disney100 | Special Look
- Doug’s First Movie
- Elway to Marino (ESPN)
- Emil and the Detectives
- Far Away From Raven’s Home (Disney Channel)
- Fernando Nation (ESPN)
- First Kid
- Greyfriars Bobby: The True Story of a Dog (1961)
- Gus (1976)
- Hacksaw
- Hatching Pete (Disney Channel)
- Heavyweights
- Hello Dolly! (Rodgers and Hammestein’s)
- Horse Sense (Disney Channel)
- Hysterical (FX)
- In Search of Derrick Thomas (ESPN)
- In the Greek (ESPN)
- Jaguar Beach Battle (Nat Geo)
- Just Morgan Had A Horse
- Kate Berlanti: Cinnamon in the Wind (FX)
- Kings Ransom (ESPN)
- Lolo (ESPN)
- Lorenzo (Short)
- Max Keeble’s Big Move
- Miracle at Midnight
- Motocrossed (Disney Channel)
- Mr. Magoo
- North Korea: Fire and Fury (Nat Geo)
- Now You See It (Disney Channel)
- Pixel Perfect (Disney Channel)
- Qualified (ESPN)
- Read It and Weep (Disney Channel)
- Recess: All Growed Down
- Return from Witch Mountain (1978)
- Richie Rich’s Christmas Wish
- Right on Track (Disney Channel)
- Roving Mars
- Run Ricky Run (ESPN)
- Sacred Planet
- Sammy, the Way-Out Seal (1962)
- Secrets of the Zoo: Tampa (Nat Geo)
- Shipwrecked
- Shook (Disney Channel)
- Shortsgiving with Big City Greens (2020) (Disney Channel)
- Small Potatoes: Who Killed The USFL? (ESPN)
- Smart House (Disney Channel)
- Snowball Express (1971)
- Stepsister from Planet Weird (Disney Channel)
- Stuck in the Suburbs (Disney Channel)
- Sultan and the Rock Star (1980)
- Swiss Family Robinson (1940)
- Swiss Family Robinson (1960)
- Tall Tale: The Unbelievable Adventures of Pecos Bill
- Teacher’s Pet
- That Darn Cat (1965)
- The Absent-Minded Professor (1961)
- The Adventures of Bullwhip Griffin
- The Adventures of Yellow Dog: Far from Home (20th)
- The Apple Dumpling Gang (1975)
- The Apple Dumpling Gang Rides Again (1979)
- The Bears and I (1974)
- The Band That Wouldn’t Die (ESPN)
- The Best That Never Was (ESPN)
- The Birth of Big Air (ESPN)
- The Biscuit Eater (1971)
- The Boy Who Talked to Badgers (1975)
- The Castaway Cowboy (1974)
- The Cat from Outer Space
- The Choe Show (FX)
- The Christmas Star
- The Computer Wore Tennis Shoes (1969)
- The Ghosts of Buxley Hall
- The Gospel According to Mac (ESPN)
- The Incredible Journey (1963)
- The Island at the Top of the World (1974)
- The Legend of Jimmy the Greek (ESPN)
- The Million Dollar Duck
- The Prince and the Pauper (1962)
- The Reluctant Dragon
- The Sandlot (20th)
- The Sandlot: Heading Home (20th)
- The Shaggy D.A. (1976)
- The Shaggy Dog (1959)
- The Strongest Man in the World (1975)
- The Two Bills (ESPN)
- The Ugly Dachshund (1966)
- The Ultimate Christmas Present (One of the DCOMs that DIsney+ uploaded with a butchered aspect ratio)
- The Vanishing Prairie (1956)
- Third Man on the Mountain (1959)
- Those Calloways (1965)
- Trail of the Panda
- Treasure of Matecumbe (1976)
- Trojan War (ESPN)
- True Life Adventures: Perri
- True Life Adventures: Secrets of Life
- Unidentified Flying Oddball
- Up, Up, and Away (Disney Channel)
- Yellowstone Cubs (1963)
- You Lucky Dog (Disney Channel)
- You Wish (Disney Channel)
- Youngstown Boys (ESPN)
- Zenon Girl of the 21st Century (Disney Channel)
- Zenon (Disney Channel)
